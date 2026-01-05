يبدأ لبنان أسبوعه الحاسم مع سلسلة اجتماعات لمجلس الوزراء و«لجنة الميكانيزم»، التي تأتي في توقيت حرج، وسط تصاعد الخطاب الإسرائيلي حول احتمال عملية عسكرية واسعة في لبنان، ومخاوف من انتقال الأوضاع سريعاً من ضغوط سياسية إلى اختبار أمني مباشر.


التركيز ينصب على الجنوب اللبناني، حيث تنتهي المرحلة الأولى من عملية حصر السلاح جنوب نهر الليطاني، والتحضير للمرحلة الثانية الممتدة شماله حتى نهر الأولي عند مدخل الجنوب في صيدا.


أبرز محطة هذا الأسبوع ستكون لقاء لجنة الميكانيزم، الأربعاء، اجتماع عسكري بامتياز، من دون مشاركة المدنيين أو الموفدة الأمريكية مورغان أورتاغوس، ولا الموفد الفرنسي جان إيف لو دريان كما كان مقرراً.


فيما الهدف الرئيسي للاجتماع هو ترتيب الآلية الأمنية لتنفيذ المرحلة الثانية، حصر السلاح شمال الليطاني، ومتابعة تطبيق خطة الجيش اللبناني وخطة اتفاق وقف النار، ما يطرح سلسلة من الأسئلة العملية: ما الإجراءات الميدانية لتثبيت السيطرة على السلاح شمال الليطاني، خصوصاً في المناطق التي لم يتم فيها تسييج أو إزالة البنى التحتية العسكرية غير القانونية؟ كيف سيعالج الجيش أي رفض أو تعطيل من حزب الله للمرحلة الثانية دون أن تتحول العملية إلى مواجهة مفتوحة؟ ما الضوابط والإجراءات للتحقق عملياً من إزالة السلاح والبنى التحتية في جنوب الليطاني، قبل الانتقال إلى شماله؟ وكيف سيتعامل الميكانيزم مع التوقيت الحساس، الذي يتزامن مع اجتماع الكابينت الإسرائيلي المقرر الخميس، في نفس يوم جلسة مجلس الوزراء اللبناني؟


وفي سياق جلسة مجلس الوزراء المقررة، الخميس، فإنها ستستعرض التقرير الرابع لقيادة الجيش حول المرحلة الأولى من حصر السلاح جنوب الليطاني. التقرير المتوقع الإعلان فيه عن إنجاز هذه المرحلة سيمثل المدخل الرسمي للمرحلة الثانية، ويشكل خطوة حاسمة في تثبيت الإجراءات الأمنية على الأرض.


وعليه، فإن الأيام القليلة القادمة ستكشف تفاصيل المرحلة الثانية لحصر السلاح، وتوضح المسار الفعلي لتطبيق خطة الجيش، وسط ضغط متواصل من التطورات الإقليمية وحساسيات الداخل اللبناني.