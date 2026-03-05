لليوم السادس على التوالي تشهد إيران انفجارات عنيفة، وأكدت وسائل إعلام إيرانية أن مناطق متفرقة في العاصمة الإيرانية طهران ومحيطها الغربي شهدت انفجارات.
وذكرت وكالة «تسنيم» اليوم (الخميس)، أن إيران فعلت دفاعاتها عقب انفجارات عنيفة هزت عدة مناطق متفرقة في العاصمة طهران، فيما قالت هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون الإيرانية إن 30 شخصاً على الأقل أصيبوا جراء هجمات أمريكية وإسرائيلية على مبان سكنية في شارع شاهين شمال غربي طهران.
وأوضحت وكالة «فارس» أن هناك انفجارات غرب طهران، في حين قالت صحيفتا شرق وإيران أنه سمع دوي انفجار واحد على الأقل في مدينة كرج غرب العاصمة.
ونقلت وسائل إعلام رسمية عن الحرس الثوري الإيراني قوله إنه استهدف ناقلة نفط أمريكية في شمال الخليج وإن السفينة مشتعلة حالياً، موضحاً أنه في زمن الحرب سيكون المرور عبر مضيق هرمز في أيدي إيران.
وأضاف:«سنرصد ونستهدف أي سفينة تحاول العبور بشكل غير قانوني من مضيق هرمز».
وأكد الحرس الثوري الإيراني، أن إغلاق مضيق هرمز سيكون أمام سفن أمريكا وإسرائيل وأوروبا وحلفائها الغربيين فقط، وفقا لهيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون الإيرانية.
وقال الحرس الثوري:«في حال رصد سفن تابعة للولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل وأوروبا وحلفائها.. فسيتم استهدافها حتماً».
بدوره، أكد نائب وزير الخارجية الإيراني كاظم غريب آبادي أن السيطرة على مضيق هرمز يجب أن تكون بأيدي إيران في ظروف الحرب، مشيراً إلى أن طهران لا تعتزم السماح للسفن التجارية والحربية للدول المعادية بعبور المضيق، مشدداً بالقول:«نحن الآن في حالة حرب، يتطلب هذا الوضع اتخاذ تدابير خاصة فيما يتعلق بالسيطرة على المضيق، وهذه التدابير سارية المفعول، لن نسمح للسفن التجارية والحربية للدول المعادية لنا بالعبور».
وحول إمكانية فتح المضيق، أوضح غريب آبادي أن المضيق «يجب أن يبقى مغلقاً حتى نهاية العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران».
بالمقابل، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي تنفيذ هجوم على منصة لإطلاق الصواريخ الباليستية في منطقة قم بإيران، ما أسفر عن تدمير هذه المنصة التي كانت مجهزة للإطلاق باتجاه إسرائيل.
For the sixth consecutive day, Iran is witnessing violent explosions, and Iranian media confirmed that various areas in the Iranian capital Tehran and its western surroundings have experienced explosions.
The Tasnim agency reported today (Thursday) that Iran activated its defenses following violent explosions that shook several scattered areas in the capital Tehran, while the Iranian Radio and Television Organization stated that at least 30 people were injured due to American and Israeli attacks on residential buildings on Shahin Street in northwestern Tehran.
The Fars agency clarified that there were explosions west of Tehran, while the newspapers Sharq and Iran reported that at least one explosion was heard in the city of Karaj, west of the capital.
Official media quoted the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as saying that it targeted an American oil tanker in the northern Gulf and that the ship is currently on fire, explaining that in times of war, passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be in the hands of Iran.
It added: "We will monitor and target any ship attempting to cross illegally through the Strait of Hormuz."
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard confirmed that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz will only be against ships from America, Israel, Europe, and their Western allies, according to the Iranian Radio and Television Organization.
The Revolutionary Guard stated: "If ships belonging to the United States, Israel, Europe, and their allies are detected... they will definitely be targeted."
For his part, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharib Abadi affirmed that control of the Strait of Hormuz must be in the hands of Iran in wartime conditions, indicating that Tehran does not intend to allow commercial and military ships from hostile countries to pass through the strait, emphasizing: "We are now in a state of war, and this situation requires special measures regarding control of the strait, and these measures are in effect; we will not allow commercial and military ships from hostile countries to pass."
Regarding the possibility of opening the strait, Gharib Abadi clarified that the strait "must remain closed until the end of military operations against Iran."
In contrast, the Israeli army announced the execution of an attack on a ballistic missile launch platform in the Qom area of Iran, resulting in the destruction of this platform, which was equipped for launching towards Israel.