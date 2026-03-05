For the sixth consecutive day, Iran is witnessing violent explosions, and Iranian media confirmed that various areas in the Iranian capital Tehran and its western surroundings have experienced explosions.



The Tasnim agency reported today (Thursday) that Iran activated its defenses following violent explosions that shook several scattered areas in the capital Tehran, while the Iranian Radio and Television Organization stated that at least 30 people were injured due to American and Israeli attacks on residential buildings on Shahin Street in northwestern Tehran.



The Fars agency clarified that there were explosions west of Tehran, while the newspapers Sharq and Iran reported that at least one explosion was heard in the city of Karaj, west of the capital.



Official media quoted the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as saying that it targeted an American oil tanker in the northern Gulf and that the ship is currently on fire, explaining that in times of war, passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be in the hands of Iran.



It added: "We will monitor and target any ship attempting to cross illegally through the Strait of Hormuz."



The Iranian Revolutionary Guard confirmed that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz will only be against ships from America, Israel, Europe, and their Western allies, according to the Iranian Radio and Television Organization.



The Revolutionary Guard stated: "If ships belonging to the United States, Israel, Europe, and their allies are detected... they will definitely be targeted."



For his part, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharib Abadi affirmed that control of the Strait of Hormuz must be in the hands of Iran in wartime conditions, indicating that Tehran does not intend to allow commercial and military ships from hostile countries to pass through the strait, emphasizing: "We are now in a state of war, and this situation requires special measures regarding control of the strait, and these measures are in effect; we will not allow commercial and military ships from hostile countries to pass."



Regarding the possibility of opening the strait, Gharib Abadi clarified that the strait "must remain closed until the end of military operations against Iran."



In contrast, the Israeli army announced the execution of an attack on a ballistic missile launch platform in the Qom area of Iran, resulting in the destruction of this platform, which was equipped for launching towards Israel.