لليوم السادس على التوالي تشهد إيران انفجارات عنيفة، وأكدت وسائل إعلام إيرانية أن مناطق متفرقة في العاصمة الإيرانية طهران ومحيطها الغربي شهدت انفجارات.


وذكرت وكالة «تسنيم» اليوم (الخميس)، أن إيران فعلت دفاعاتها عقب انفجارات عنيفة هزت عدة مناطق متفرقة في العاصمة طهران، فيما قالت هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون الإيرانية إن 30 شخصاً على الأقل أصيبوا جراء هجمات أمريكية وإسرائيلية على مبان سكنية في شارع شاهين شمال غربي طهران.


وأوضحت وكالة «فارس» أن هناك انفجارات غرب طهران، في حين قالت صحيفتا شرق وإيران أنه سمع دوي انفجار واحد على الأقل في مدينة كرج غرب العاصمة.


ونقلت وسائل إعلام رسمية عن الحرس الثوري الإيراني قوله إنه استهدف ناقلة نفط أمريكية في شمال الخليج وإن السفينة مشتعلة حالياً، موضحاً أنه في زمن الحرب سيكون المرور عبر مضيق هرمز في أيدي إيران.


وأضاف:«سنرصد ونستهدف أي سفينة تحاول العبور بشكل غير قانوني من مضيق هرمز».


وأكد الحرس الثوري الإيراني، أن إغلاق مضيق هرمز سيكون أمام سفن أمريكا وإسرائيل وأوروبا وحلفائها الغربيين فقط، وفقا لهيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون الإيرانية.


وقال الحرس الثوري:«في حال رصد سفن تابعة للولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل وأوروبا وحلفائها.. فسيتم استهدافها حتماً».


بدوره، أكد نائب وزير الخارجية الإيراني كاظم غريب آبادي أن السيطرة على مضيق هرمز يجب أن تكون بأيدي إيران في ظروف الحرب، مشيراً إلى أن طهران لا تعتزم السماح للسفن التجارية والحربية للدول المعادية بعبور المضيق، مشدداً بالقول:«نحن الآن في حالة حرب، يتطلب هذا الوضع اتخاذ تدابير خاصة فيما يتعلق بالسيطرة على المضيق، وهذه التدابير سارية المفعول، لن نسمح للسفن التجارية والحربية للدول المعادية لنا بالعبور».


وحول إمكانية فتح المضيق، أوضح غريب آبادي أن المضيق «يجب أن يبقى مغلقاً حتى نهاية العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران».


بالمقابل، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي تنفيذ هجوم على منصة لإطلاق الصواريخ الباليستية في منطقة قم بإيران، ما أسفر عن تدمير هذه المنصة التي كانت مجهزة للإطلاق باتجاه إسرائيل.