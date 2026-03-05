A source in the Syrian Ministry of Interior announced today (Thursday) the thwarting of a terrorist plot aimed at targeting the capital, Damascus, following an operation carried out by internal security in the countryside of the city in coordination with the General Intelligence and Turkish intelligence.



The Syrian Arab News Agency "SANA" reported the source as saying: "We thwarted the terrorist plot to target Damascus after an operation carried out by internal security in the countryside of Damascus in coordination with the General and Turkish intelligence."



Last month, the Syrian Ministry of Interior announced the death of 4 of its personnel in an attack by the "ISIS" organization on one of the checkpoints in the city of Raqqa in the northeast of the country, while also indicating the "neutralization of one member of the cell that carried out the attack."



This comes amid a rise in operations by the "ISIS" organization in eastern Syria and several other Syrian areas, after internal security in the city of Mayadeen in Deir ez-Zor carried out a security operation that resulted in the arrest of one member of ISIS cells, involved in the killing of one member of the 86th Division in the Syrian Ministry of Defense.



The internal security leadership had "confirmed its ongoing efforts to pursue and dismantle any cells attempting to disrupt the security and stability of the region, while completing all necessary legal procedures to refer the perpetrators to justice," according to Syrian television.