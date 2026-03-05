أعلن مصدر في وزارة الداخلية السورية، اليوم (الخميس)، إفشال مخطط إرهابي لاستهداف العاصمة دمشق، وذلك بعد عملية نفذها الأمن الداخلي بريف المدينة بالتنسيق مع الاستخبارات العامة والاستخبارات التركية.


ونقلت الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء «سانا» عن المصدر قوله: «إفشالنا المخطط الإرهابي لاستهداف دمشق بعد عملية نفذها الأمن الداخلي بريف دمشق بالتنسيق مع الاستخبارات العامة والتركية».


أعلنت وزارة الداخلية السورية الشهر الماضي سقوط 4 من عناصرها في هجوم لتنظيم «داعش»، على أحد الحواجز بمدينة الرقة شمال شرقي البلاد، مشيرةً في الوقت نفسه إلى «تحييد أحد أفراد الخلية التي نفذت الهجوم».


ويأتي ذلك وسط تصاعد عمليات تنظيم «داعش» في شرقي سورية وعدد من المناطق السورية، وذلك بعد أن نفّذ الأمن الداخلي في مدينة الميادين بدير الزور عملية أمنية أسفرت عن إلقاء القبض على أحد عناصر خلايا تنظيم داعش، والمتورّط في مقتل أحد عناصر الفرقة 86 في وزارة الدفاع السورية.


وكانت قيادة الأمن الداخلي قد «أكدت استمرار جهودها في ملاحقة وتفكيك أي خلايا تحاول العبث بأمن المنطقة واستقرارها، مع استكمال جميع الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة لإحالة المتورّطين إلى القضاء»، بحسب التلفزيون السوري.