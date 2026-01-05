أعلن الفنان المصري وائل عبدالعزيز تعاونه مع شقيقته الفنانة ياسمين عبد العزيز في مسلسل «وننسى اللي كان»، المقرر عرضه رمضان القادم، وذلك بعد سنوات من المقاطعة بينهما.
وكشف وائل عبدالعزيز مشاركته في المسلسل الذي يجمعه بشقيقته ياسمين عبدالعزيز، من خلال منشور عبر «فيسبوك»، الأمر الذي أشعل تفاعل الجمهور وفتح باب التوقعات حول طبيعة مشاركته في المسلسل.
ويجمع مسلسل «وننسى اللي كان»، كلا من ياسمين عبد العزيز، كريم فهمي، محمد لطفي، شيرين رضا، إدوارد، إنجي كيوان، إلهام وجدي، خالد سرحان، وليلى عز العرب وغيرهم من النجوم، والعمل من تأليف عمرو محمود ياسين، وإخراج محمد الخبيري.
ويتكون «وننسى اللى كان» من 30 حلقة وتدور أحداثه في إطار رومانسي اجتماعي، ومن المقرر أن يظهر وائل عبد العزيز بشكل مختلف عما قدمه من قبل في أعماله الفنية.
The Egyptian artist Wael Abdel Aziz announced his collaboration with his sister, the artist Yasmin Abdel Aziz, in the series "We Forget What Happened," which is set to air next Ramadan, after years of estrangement between them.
Wael Abdel Aziz revealed his participation in the series that brings him together with his sister Yasmin Abdel Aziz through a post on "Facebook," which sparked audience interaction and opened the door to speculation about the nature of his role in the series.
The series "We Forget What Happened" features Yasmin Abdel Aziz, Karim Fahmy, Mohamed Lotfy, Sherine Reda, Edward, Engy Kwan, Ilham Wagdy, Khaled Sarhan, Leila Ezz Arab, and other stars. The work is written by Amr Mahmoud Yassin and directed by Mohamed El Kheiry.
"We Forget What Happened" consists of 30 episodes and revolves around a romantic social theme, and Wael Abdel Aziz is expected to appear in a different manner than what he has previously presented in his artistic works.