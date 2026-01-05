The Egyptian artist Wael Abdel Aziz announced his collaboration with his sister, the artist Yasmin Abdel Aziz, in the series "We Forget What Happened," which is set to air next Ramadan, after years of estrangement between them.

We Forget What Happened

Wael Abdel Aziz revealed his participation in the series that brings him together with his sister Yasmin Abdel Aziz through a post on "Facebook," which sparked audience interaction and opened the door to speculation about the nature of his role in the series.

The series "We Forget What Happened" features Yasmin Abdel Aziz, Karim Fahmy, Mohamed Lotfy, Sherine Reda, Edward, Engy Kwan, Ilham Wagdy, Khaled Sarhan, Leila Ezz Arab, and other stars. The work is written by Amr Mahmoud Yassin and directed by Mohamed El Kheiry.

"We Forget What Happened" consists of 30 episodes and revolves around a romantic social theme, and Wael Abdel Aziz is expected to appear in a different manner than what he has previously presented in his artistic works.