أعلن الفنان المصري وائل عبدالعزيز تعاونه مع شقيقته الفنانة ياسمين عبد العزيز في مسلسل «وننسى اللي كان»، المقرر عرضه رمضان القادم، وذلك بعد سنوات من المقاطعة بينهما.

وكشف وائل عبدالعزيز مشاركته في المسلسل الذي يجمعه بشقيقته ياسمين عبدالعزيز، من خلال منشور عبر «فيسبوك»، الأمر الذي أشعل تفاعل الجمهور وفتح باب التوقعات حول طبيعة مشاركته في المسلسل.

ويجمع مسلسل «وننسى اللي كان»، كلا من ياسمين عبد العزيز، كريم فهمي، محمد لطفي، شيرين رضا، إدوارد، إنجي كيوان، إلهام وجدي، خالد سرحان، وليلى عز العرب وغيرهم من النجوم، والعمل من تأليف عمرو محمود ياسين، وإخراج محمد الخبيري.

ويتكون «وننسى اللى كان» من 30 حلقة وتدور أحداثه في إطار رومانسي اجتماعي، ومن المقرر أن يظهر وائل عبد العزيز بشكل مختلف عما قدمه من قبل في أعماله الفنية.