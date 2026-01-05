أعلنت وزارة الطيران المصرية عن قرار رسمي بإلغاء العمل بنظام كارت الجوازات الورقي للمسافرين القادمين والمغادرين عبر جميع المطارات المصرية، في خطوة طال انتظارها من المسافرين.

وأكد وزير الطيران المدني سامح الحفني أن الإلغاء سيتم تدريجيا، مع توقع الانتهاء الكامل من تطبيق الكارت للمغادرين بنهاية يناير 2026، وبدء العمل بالنظام الجديد اعتبارا من أول فبراير، بالتنسيق الكامل مع وزارة الداخلية والجهات الأمنية والشركات التقنية المعنية.

وأوضح الحنفي في تصريحات لقناة محلية، أن القرار يأتي استجابة لشكاوى متكررة من المسافرين بشأن طول الوقت الذي يستغرقه ملء الكارت يدويا، خصوصا في ظل الازدحام المتزايد في المطارات.

وأشار وزير الطيران المصري إلى أن هذه الخطوة جزء من رؤية متكاملة لتحسين تجربة السفر وتعزيز صورة مصر كوجهة سياحية حديثة ومريحة.

ووفقا لسلطات الطيران المصري سيتم الاعتماد على قاعدة بيانات إلكترونية متكاملة ترتبط بنظام Advanced Passenger Information (API)، حيث يقوم المسافرون بإدخال بياناتهم مسبقا عبر المنصات الإلكترونية أو من خلال شركات الطيران، مما يتيح مراجعة المعلومات قبل الوصول وتسريع عملية الدخول والخروج.

كما تشمل التسهيلات الجديدة توسيع خدمات التأشيرة الإلكترونية والتأشيرة الفورية عند الوصول، مع زيادة أعداد البنوك والكاونترات المخصصة، وتحسين خدمات النقل الداخلي داخل المطار، وتسريع إجراءات استلام الأمتعة، مع هدف وصول أول حقيبة خلال 20 دقيقة وآخر حقيبة خلال 40 دقيقة.

وكان كارت الجوازات أو بطاقة المسافر الورقية يطلب من كل مسافر ملؤه يدويا قبل الدخول أو الخروج، ويشمل بيانات شخصية وتفاصيل الرحلة، وكان يعتبر من أبرز أسباب الزحام والتأخير في المطارات المصرية، خصوصا في مطار القاهرة الدولي الذي يستقبل أكثر من 100 ألف مسافر يوميا في بعض الفترات.

وشهدت السنوات الأخيرة مطالبات متزايدة من نواب البرلمان والمسافرين بإلغائه، حيث تقدمت النائبة أميرة صابر قنديل باقتراح برغبة في يوليو 2024 لاستبداله بنظام إلكتروني، وهو ما استجابت له الوزارة الآن ضمن خطة التحول الرقمي في قطاع الطيران المدني.