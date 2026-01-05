أعلنت وزارة الطيران المصرية عن قرار رسمي بإلغاء العمل بنظام كارت الجوازات الورقي للمسافرين القادمين والمغادرين عبر جميع المطارات المصرية، في خطوة طال انتظارها من المسافرين.
وأكد وزير الطيران المدني سامح الحفني أن الإلغاء سيتم تدريجيا، مع توقع الانتهاء الكامل من تطبيق الكارت للمغادرين بنهاية يناير 2026، وبدء العمل بالنظام الجديد اعتبارا من أول فبراير، بالتنسيق الكامل مع وزارة الداخلية والجهات الأمنية والشركات التقنية المعنية.
وأوضح الحنفي في تصريحات لقناة محلية، أن القرار يأتي استجابة لشكاوى متكررة من المسافرين بشأن طول الوقت الذي يستغرقه ملء الكارت يدويا، خصوصا في ظل الازدحام المتزايد في المطارات.
وأشار وزير الطيران المصري إلى أن هذه الخطوة جزء من رؤية متكاملة لتحسين تجربة السفر وتعزيز صورة مصر كوجهة سياحية حديثة ومريحة.
ووفقا لسلطات الطيران المصري سيتم الاعتماد على قاعدة بيانات إلكترونية متكاملة ترتبط بنظام Advanced Passenger Information (API)، حيث يقوم المسافرون بإدخال بياناتهم مسبقا عبر المنصات الإلكترونية أو من خلال شركات الطيران، مما يتيح مراجعة المعلومات قبل الوصول وتسريع عملية الدخول والخروج.
كما تشمل التسهيلات الجديدة توسيع خدمات التأشيرة الإلكترونية والتأشيرة الفورية عند الوصول، مع زيادة أعداد البنوك والكاونترات المخصصة، وتحسين خدمات النقل الداخلي داخل المطار، وتسريع إجراءات استلام الأمتعة، مع هدف وصول أول حقيبة خلال 20 دقيقة وآخر حقيبة خلال 40 دقيقة.
وكان كارت الجوازات أو بطاقة المسافر الورقية يطلب من كل مسافر ملؤه يدويا قبل الدخول أو الخروج، ويشمل بيانات شخصية وتفاصيل الرحلة، وكان يعتبر من أبرز أسباب الزحام والتأخير في المطارات المصرية، خصوصا في مطار القاهرة الدولي الذي يستقبل أكثر من 100 ألف مسافر يوميا في بعض الفترات.
وشهدت السنوات الأخيرة مطالبات متزايدة من نواب البرلمان والمسافرين بإلغائه، حيث تقدمت النائبة أميرة صابر قنديل باقتراح برغبة في يوليو 2024 لاستبداله بنظام إلكتروني، وهو ما استجابت له الوزارة الآن ضمن خطة التحول الرقمي في قطاع الطيران المدني.
The Egyptian Ministry of Aviation has officially announced the decision to abolish the use of the paper passport card for travelers arriving and departing through all Egyptian airports, in a long-awaited step for travelers.
Civil Aviation Minister Samah Hefni confirmed that the cancellation will be gradual, with the complete implementation of the card for departing travelers expected to be finished by the end of January 2026, and the new system will start operating from February 1, in full coordination with the Ministry of Interior, security agencies, and the relevant technology companies.
Hefni explained in statements to a local channel that the decision comes in response to repeated complaints from travelers about the long time it takes to fill out the card manually, especially amid the increasing congestion at airports.
The Egyptian Minister of Aviation pointed out that this step is part of a comprehensive vision to improve the travel experience and enhance Egypt's image as a modern and comfortable tourist destination.
According to Egyptian aviation authorities, a comprehensive electronic database will be relied upon, linked to the Advanced Passenger Information (API) system, where travelers will enter their data in advance through electronic platforms or through airlines, allowing for information review before arrival and speeding up the entry and exit process.
The new facilities also include expanding electronic visa services and instant visas upon arrival, increasing the number of banks and designated counters, improving internal transport services within the airport, and speeding up baggage claim procedures, with the goal of having the first bag arrive within 20 minutes and the last bag within 40 minutes.
The passport card or paper traveler's card required each traveler to fill it out manually before entering or exiting, including personal data and trip details, and was considered one of the main causes of congestion and delays at Egyptian airports, especially at Cairo International Airport, which receives more than 100,000 travelers daily during certain periods.
In recent years, there have been increasing demands from parliament members and travelers to abolish it, with MP Amira Saber Qandil submitting a proposal in July 2024 to replace it with an electronic system, which the ministry has now responded to as part of the digital transformation plan in the civil aviation sector.