The Egyptian Ministry of Aviation has officially announced the decision to abolish the use of the paper passport card for travelers arriving and departing through all Egyptian airports, in a long-awaited step for travelers.

Civil Aviation Minister Samah Hefni confirmed that the cancellation will be gradual, with the complete implementation of the card for departing travelers expected to be finished by the end of January 2026, and the new system will start operating from February 1, in full coordination with the Ministry of Interior, security agencies, and the relevant technology companies.

Hefni explained in statements to a local channel that the decision comes in response to repeated complaints from travelers about the long time it takes to fill out the card manually, especially amid the increasing congestion at airports.

The Egyptian Minister of Aviation pointed out that this step is part of a comprehensive vision to improve the travel experience and enhance Egypt's image as a modern and comfortable tourist destination.

According to Egyptian aviation authorities, a comprehensive electronic database will be relied upon, linked to the Advanced Passenger Information (API) system, where travelers will enter their data in advance through electronic platforms or through airlines, allowing for information review before arrival and speeding up the entry and exit process.

The new facilities also include expanding electronic visa services and instant visas upon arrival, increasing the number of banks and designated counters, improving internal transport services within the airport, and speeding up baggage claim procedures, with the goal of having the first bag arrive within 20 minutes and the last bag within 40 minutes.

The passport card or paper traveler's card required each traveler to fill it out manually before entering or exiting, including personal data and trip details, and was considered one of the main causes of congestion and delays at Egyptian airports, especially at Cairo International Airport, which receives more than 100,000 travelers daily during certain periods.

In recent years, there have been increasing demands from parliament members and travelers to abolish it, with MP Amira Saber Qandil submitting a proposal in July 2024 to replace it with an electronic system, which the ministry has now responded to as part of the digital transformation plan in the civil aviation sector.