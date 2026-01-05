ينتظر الرباعي الاتحادي كريم بنزيما، ونغولو كانتي، وفابينهو تافاريس، ودانيلو بيريرا حسم مصيرهم مع النادي بالبقاء أو الرحيل، إذ تنتهي عقودهم الاحترافية مع نهاية الموسم الحالي. وتدرس الإدارة الرياضية بنادي الاتحاد، بقيادة الإسباني رامون بلانيس، تمديد عقود اللاعبين من عدمه، وستتضح الصورة كاملة حيال مصير الرباعي الاتحادي خلال شهر يناير الجاري، الذي يتزامن مع بدء فترة الانتقالات الشتوية.


من جانب آخر، تنوي الإدارة الاتحادية الاستغناء عن بعض اللاعبين سواء بالإعارة أو بيع عقودهم الاحترافية، والعمل على استقطاب بعض الأسماء المحلية والأجنبية الجديدة من أجل تدعيم صفوف الفريق خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الحالية، بتوصية من المدرب كونسيساو، من أجل المنافسة على البطولات المحلية والقارية.


من جهة أخرى، يسعى المدرب كونسيساو لتجهيز الفريق فنياً لمواجهة الخلود، الجمعة القادم، الساعة 8:30 مساء، على استاد مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في بريدة، ضمن مباريات الجولة الـ14 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ سيجري مناورات كروية من أجل اعتماد الأسلوب الفني المناسب، والاستقرار على التشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوض بها اللقاء.


ويحتل الفريق الاتحادي المركز السادس برصيد 23 نقطة، فيما يوجد الخلود في المركز الـ12 برصيد 12 نقطة.