The quartet of Al-Ittihad, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kanté, Fabinho Tavares, and Danilo Pereira are awaiting the resolution of their fate with the club, whether to stay or leave, as their professional contracts expire at the end of the current season. The sports management at Al-Ittihad, led by the Spaniard Ramón Planes, is considering whether to extend the players' contracts or not, and the full picture regarding the fate of the quartet will become clear during this January, which coincides with the start of the winter transfer window.



On another note, the Al-Ittihad management intends to part ways with some players either through loans or by selling their professional contracts, and is working to attract some new local and foreign names to strengthen the team's ranks during the current winter transfer period, based on the recommendation of coach Conceição, in order to compete for local and continental championships.



Moreover, coach Conceição is striving to prepare the team technically for the upcoming match against Al-Khulood next Friday at 8:30 PM at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, as part of the 14th round of the Roshen Saudi Pro League. He will conduct football drills to adopt the appropriate tactical style and finalize the starting lineup for the match.



The Al-Ittihad team currently occupies the sixth position with 23 points, while Al-Khulood is in the 12th position with 12 points.