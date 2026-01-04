A tourist trip to Hurghada turned into a chaotic scene before takeoff after the low-cost British airline "EasyJet" announced the cancellation of its flight number EZY3077 from Belfast International Airport in Northern Ireland to Egypt, which was scheduled to depart on Saturday, January 3, due to "disruptive and unacceptable behavior" from a group of passengers.

Police intervention before takeoff

The company explained in an official statement that the flight crew noticed disturbed behavior from several passengers while preparing for takeoff, which necessitated police intervention and their boarding of the aircraft before it left the airport gate, and the passengers responsible for the incident were removed.

Forced cancellation

According to "EasyJet," the delay resulting from the incident caused the flight crew to exceed the legally permitted safe working hours, which led to the complete cancellation of the flight that day, despite most passengers having completed their travel procedures.

24-hour delay and support for passengers

The company confirmed the rescheduling of the flight to depart on Sunday, January 4, providing support for affected passengers that included hotel accommodations and meals, along with an apology for the inconvenience, describing what happened as "beyond its control."

Losses and disruption of travel plans

The cancellation affected hundreds of travelers who were planning to spend their winter holiday in Hurghada, forcing some to alter their hotel and domestic flight bookings. "EasyJet" confirmed its commitment to compensating passengers in accordance with EU regulations governing passenger rights in cases of forced cancellations.

Strict policy against unruly behavior

The company stated in its announcement: "We do not tolerate unruly behavior on our flights. The safety and comfort of our passengers and crew always come first," reiterating its apology for the inconvenience caused by the incident.

Hurghada, a preferred winter destination

EasyJet flights from Belfast to Hurghada are among the most popular winter flights among Britons and Northern Irish residents, given the high demand for warm Egyptian destinations during the winter season.

A recurring phenomenon

In recent years, low-cost airlines have reported a noticeable increase in incidents of "unruly passengers," especially on holiday flights, and these behaviors are often associated with alcohol consumption or the stress that accompanies the beginning of travel.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed its participation in the removal of the involved passengers in coordination with the Police at Belfast International Airport, without disclosing additional details about the nature of the behavior or whether anyone was arrested.