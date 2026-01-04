تحولت رحلة سياحية متجهة إلى الغردقة إلى مشهد فوضوي قبل الإقلاع، بعدما أعلنت شركة الطيران البريطانية منخفضة التكلفة «إيزي جيت» إلغاء رحلتها رقم EZY3077 من مطار بلفاست الدولي في إيرلندا الشمالية إلى مصر، التي كان من المقرر أن تقلع السبت 3 يناير، بسبب «سلوك مشاغب وغير مقبول» من مجموعة من الركاب.
تدخل الشرطة قبل الإقلاع
وأوضحت الشركة، في بيان رسمي، أن طاقم الطائرة رصد تصرفات مضطربة لعدد من الركاب أثناء الاستعداد للإقلاع، ما استدعى تدخل الشرطة وصعودها إلى الطائرة قبل مغادرتها بوابة المطار، وجرى إنزال الركاب المتسببين في الحادثة.
إلغاء اضطراري
وبحسب «إيزي جيت»، أدى التأخير الناتج عن الواقعة إلى تجاوز طاقم الطائرة ساعات العمل الآمنة المسموح بها قانوناً، ما فرض إلغاء الرحلة بالكامل في ذلك اليوم، رغم اكتمال إجراءات السفر لمعظم الركاب.
تأجيل 24 ساعة ودعم للركاب
وأكدت الشركة إعادة جدولة الرحلة للإقلاع صباح الأحد 4 يناير، مع تقديم دعم للركاب المتضررين شمل توفير إقامة فندقية ووجبات، إلى جانب الاعتذار عن الإزعاج، واصفة ما حدث بأنه «خارج عن سيطرتها».
خسائر وإرباك للخطط السياحية
وتسبب الإلغاء في تأثر مئات المسافرين الذين كانوا يخططون لقضاء عطلتهم الشتوية في الغردقة، واضطر عدد منهم إلى تعديل حجوزات الفنادق والرحلات الداخلية. وأكدت «إيزي جيت» التزامها بتعويض الركاب وفق لوائح الاتحاد الأوروبي المنظمة لحقوق المسافرين في حالات الإلغاء القسري.
سياسة حازمة ضد الشغب
وقالت الشركة في بيانها: «لا نتسامح مطلقاً مع السلوك المشاغب على متن طائراتنا. سلامة وراحة الركاب وطاقم الطائرة تأتي دائماً في مقدمة أولوياتنا»، مجددة اعتذارها عن الإزعاج الذي خلفته الواقعة.
الغردقة وجهة شتوية مفضلة
وتُعد رحلات «إيزي جيت» من بلفاست إلى الغردقة من أكثر الرحلات الشتوية رواجاً بين البريطانيين وسكان إيرلندا الشمالية، في ظل الإقبال الكبير على المقاصد المصرية الدافئة خلال فصل الشتاء.
ظاهرة متكررة
وخلال السنوات الأخيرة، سجلت شركات الطيران منخفضة التكلفة ارتفاعاً ملحوظاً في حوادث «الركاب المشاغبين»، لا سيما على الرحلات السياحية، وغالباً ما ترتبط هذه السلوكيات بتناول الكحول أو التوتر المصاحب لبدايات السفر.
وأكدت شرطة إيرلندا الشمالية مشاركتها في إنزال الركاب المتورطين بالتنسيق مع شرطة مطار بلفاست الدولي، دون الكشف عن تفاصيل إضافية حول طبيعة السلوك أو ما إذا جرى توقيف أي شخص.
A tourist trip to Hurghada turned into a chaotic scene before takeoff after the low-cost British airline "EasyJet" announced the cancellation of its flight number EZY3077 from Belfast International Airport in Northern Ireland to Egypt, which was scheduled to depart on Saturday, January 3, due to "disruptive and unacceptable behavior" from a group of passengers.
Police intervention before takeoff
The company explained in an official statement that the flight crew noticed disturbed behavior from several passengers while preparing for takeoff, which necessitated police intervention and their boarding of the aircraft before it left the airport gate, and the passengers responsible for the incident were removed.
Forced cancellation
According to "EasyJet," the delay resulting from the incident caused the flight crew to exceed the legally permitted safe working hours, which led to the complete cancellation of the flight that day, despite most passengers having completed their travel procedures.
24-hour delay and support for passengers
The company confirmed the rescheduling of the flight to depart on Sunday, January 4, providing support for affected passengers that included hotel accommodations and meals, along with an apology for the inconvenience, describing what happened as "beyond its control."
Losses and disruption of travel plans
The cancellation affected hundreds of travelers who were planning to spend their winter holiday in Hurghada, forcing some to alter their hotel and domestic flight bookings. "EasyJet" confirmed its commitment to compensating passengers in accordance with EU regulations governing passenger rights in cases of forced cancellations.
Strict policy against unruly behavior
The company stated in its announcement: "We do not tolerate unruly behavior on our flights. The safety and comfort of our passengers and crew always come first," reiterating its apology for the inconvenience caused by the incident.
Hurghada, a preferred winter destination
EasyJet flights from Belfast to Hurghada are among the most popular winter flights among Britons and Northern Irish residents, given the high demand for warm Egyptian destinations during the winter season.
A recurring phenomenon
In recent years, low-cost airlines have reported a noticeable increase in incidents of "unruly passengers," especially on holiday flights, and these behaviors are often associated with alcohol consumption or the stress that accompanies the beginning of travel.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed its participation in the removal of the involved passengers in coordination with the Police at Belfast International Airport, without disclosing additional details about the nature of the behavior or whether anyone was arrested.