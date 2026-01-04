تحولت رحلة سياحية متجهة إلى الغردقة إلى مشهد فوضوي قبل الإقلاع، بعدما أعلنت شركة الطيران البريطانية منخفضة التكلفة «إيزي جيت» إلغاء رحلتها رقم EZY3077 من مطار بلفاست الدولي في إيرلندا الشمالية إلى مصر، التي كان من المقرر أن تقلع السبت 3 يناير، بسبب «سلوك مشاغب وغير مقبول» من مجموعة من الركاب.

تدخل الشرطة قبل الإقلاع

وأوضحت الشركة، في بيان رسمي، أن طاقم الطائرة رصد تصرفات مضطربة لعدد من الركاب أثناء الاستعداد للإقلاع، ما استدعى تدخل الشرطة وصعودها إلى الطائرة قبل مغادرتها بوابة المطار، وجرى إنزال الركاب المتسببين في الحادثة.

إلغاء اضطراري

وبحسب «إيزي جيت»، أدى التأخير الناتج عن الواقعة إلى تجاوز طاقم الطائرة ساعات العمل الآمنة المسموح بها قانوناً، ما فرض إلغاء الرحلة بالكامل في ذلك اليوم، رغم اكتمال إجراءات السفر لمعظم الركاب.

تأجيل 24 ساعة ودعم للركاب

وأكدت الشركة إعادة جدولة الرحلة للإقلاع صباح الأحد 4 يناير، مع تقديم دعم للركاب المتضررين شمل توفير إقامة فندقية ووجبات، إلى جانب الاعتذار عن الإزعاج، واصفة ما حدث بأنه «خارج عن سيطرتها».

خسائر وإرباك للخطط السياحية

وتسبب الإلغاء في تأثر مئات المسافرين الذين كانوا يخططون لقضاء عطلتهم الشتوية في الغردقة، واضطر عدد منهم إلى تعديل حجوزات الفنادق والرحلات الداخلية. وأكدت «إيزي جيت» التزامها بتعويض الركاب وفق لوائح الاتحاد الأوروبي المنظمة لحقوق المسافرين في حالات الإلغاء القسري.

سياسة حازمة ضد الشغب

وقالت الشركة في بيانها: «لا نتسامح مطلقاً مع السلوك المشاغب على متن طائراتنا. سلامة وراحة الركاب وطاقم الطائرة تأتي دائماً في مقدمة أولوياتنا»، مجددة اعتذارها عن الإزعاج الذي خلفته الواقعة.

الغردقة وجهة شتوية مفضلة

وتُعد رحلات «إيزي جيت» من بلفاست إلى الغردقة من أكثر الرحلات الشتوية رواجاً بين البريطانيين وسكان إيرلندا الشمالية، في ظل الإقبال الكبير على المقاصد المصرية الدافئة خلال فصل الشتاء.

ظاهرة متكررة

وخلال السنوات الأخيرة، سجلت شركات الطيران منخفضة التكلفة ارتفاعاً ملحوظاً في حوادث «الركاب المشاغبين»، لا سيما على الرحلات السياحية، وغالباً ما ترتبط هذه السلوكيات بتناول الكحول أو التوتر المصاحب لبدايات السفر.

وأكدت شرطة إيرلندا الشمالية مشاركتها في إنزال الركاب المتورطين بالتنسيق مع شرطة مطار بلفاست الدولي، دون الكشف عن تفاصيل إضافية حول طبيعة السلوك أو ما إذا جرى توقيف أي شخص.