The Iraqi capital, Baghdad, witnessed the flight of warplanes at low altitudes yesterday (Sunday), in a scene that raised widespread questions among the Iraqi public, especially in light of the sensitive regional conditions.

“Defense” settles the debate

The Iraqi Ministry of Defense quickly clarified the situation, confirming in an official statement that the aircraft flying over the capital's skies belong to the Iraqi Air Force and Army, and that their movements are part of pre-planned training missions.

Preparations for an event

The ministry explained that the aerial maneuvers over the Celebration Square in Baghdad are part of field exercises in preparation for the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Iraqi Army, in a message aimed at reassuring citizens and affirming the readiness of the armed forces.

Regional presence

Iraq commemorates this occasion amid discussions about the capabilities of its army, which ranks 43rd globally among 145 armies, with a budget estimated at around 8 billion dollars and a manpower of approximately 293,000 soldiers.

Strength in numbers

As for the Iraqi Air Force, it is ranked 28th globally and possesses about 391 warplanes, reflecting Baghdad's efforts to enhance its military presence and ensure internal stability during a delicate political phase.