شهدت العاصمة العراقية بغداد، أمس (الأحد)، تحليق طائرات حربية على ارتفاعات منخفضة، في مشهد أثار تساؤلات واسعة لدى الشارع العراقي، خصوصاً في ظل الأوضاع الإقليمية الحساسة.
«الدفاع» تحسم الجدل
وزارة الدفاع العراقية سارعت إلى توضيح الموقف، مؤكدة في بيان رسمي أن الطائرات التي حلّقت فوق سماء العاصمة تتبع سلاح الجو والجيش العراقي، وأن تحركاتها تأتي ضمن مهمات تدريبية مخططة مسبقاً.
استعدادات لحدث
وأوضحت الوزارة أن التحليق الجوي فوق منطقة ساحة الاحتفالات في بغداد يندرج ضمن تدريبات ميدانية استعداداً للاحتفال بالذكرى الـ105 لتأسيس الجيش العراقي، في رسالة تهدف إلى طمأنة المواطنين والتأكيد على جاهزية القوات المسلحة.
حضور إقليمي
ويحيي العراق هذه المناسبة وسط حديث عن قدرات جيشه، الذي يحتل المرتبة 43 عالمياً بين 145 جيشاً، بميزانية تقدر بنحو 8 مليارات دولار، وقوة بشرية تقارب 293 ألف جندي.
القوة في الأرقام
أما سلاح الجو العراقي، فيُصنف في المرتبة 28 عالمياً، ويمتلك نحو 391 طائرة حربية، ما يعكس سعي بغداد لتعزيز حضورها العسكري وضمان استقرارها الداخلي في مرحلة سياسية دقيقة.
The Iraqi capital, Baghdad, witnessed the flight of warplanes at low altitudes yesterday (Sunday), in a scene that raised widespread questions among the Iraqi public, especially in light of the sensitive regional conditions.
“Defense” settles the debate
The Iraqi Ministry of Defense quickly clarified the situation, confirming in an official statement that the aircraft flying over the capital's skies belong to the Iraqi Air Force and Army, and that their movements are part of pre-planned training missions.
Preparations for an event
The ministry explained that the aerial maneuvers over the Celebration Square in Baghdad are part of field exercises in preparation for the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Iraqi Army, in a message aimed at reassuring citizens and affirming the readiness of the armed forces.
Regional presence
Iraq commemorates this occasion amid discussions about the capabilities of its army, which ranks 43rd globally among 145 armies, with a budget estimated at around 8 billion dollars and a manpower of approximately 293,000 soldiers.
Strength in numbers
As for the Iraqi Air Force, it is ranked 28th globally and possesses about 391 warplanes, reflecting Baghdad's efforts to enhance its military presence and ensure internal stability during a delicate political phase.