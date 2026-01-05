شهدت العاصمة العراقية بغداد، أمس (الأحد)، تحليق طائرات حربية على ارتفاعات منخفضة، في مشهد أثار تساؤلات واسعة لدى الشارع العراقي، خصوصاً في ظل الأوضاع الإقليمية الحساسة.

«الدفاع» تحسم الجدل

وزارة الدفاع العراقية سارعت إلى توضيح الموقف، مؤكدة في بيان رسمي أن الطائرات التي حلّقت فوق سماء العاصمة تتبع سلاح الجو والجيش العراقي، وأن تحركاتها تأتي ضمن مهمات تدريبية مخططة مسبقاً.

استعدادات لحدث

وأوضحت الوزارة أن التحليق الجوي فوق منطقة ساحة الاحتفالات في بغداد يندرج ضمن تدريبات ميدانية استعداداً للاحتفال بالذكرى الـ105 لتأسيس الجيش العراقي، في رسالة تهدف إلى طمأنة المواطنين والتأكيد على جاهزية القوات المسلحة.

حضور إقليمي

ويحيي العراق هذه المناسبة وسط حديث عن قدرات جيشه، الذي يحتل المرتبة 43 عالمياً بين 145 جيشاً، بميزانية تقدر بنحو 8 مليارات دولار، وقوة بشرية تقارب 293 ألف جندي.

القوة في الأرقام

أما سلاح الجو العراقي، فيُصنف في المرتبة 28 عالمياً، ويمتلك نحو 391 طائرة حربية، ما يعكس سعي بغداد لتعزيز حضورها العسكري وضمان استقرارها الداخلي في مرحلة سياسية دقيقة.