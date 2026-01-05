أعدت وزارة السياحة مشروع ضوابط تأجير الوحدات للوسطاء في مرافق الضيافة السياحية، التي يقوم بها مرفق الضيافة السياحي بتأجير عدد معين من الغرف لمدة معينة لوسيط لغرض إعادة تأجيرها.
وتسري الضوابط على جميع الأطراف التي تمارس نشاط تأجير عدد محدد من الغرف بغرض إعادة تأجيرها، بما في ذلك جميع أنواع وفئات مرافق الضيافة السياحية مثل الفنادق، الشقق المخدومة، المنتجعات، الفلل الفندقية، ومرافق الضيافة المؤقتة، إضافةً إلى مكاتب خدمات السفر والسياحة بجميع فئاتها. كما تشمل هذه الضوابط شركات العمرة، ولا تنطبق على مرافق الضيافة الخاصة.
ويجوز للمرخص له تأجير وحدات مرفق الضيافة السياحي من خلال أي منصة حجز إلكترونية أو مكتب خدمات السفر والسياحة أو شركات العمرة. ويلتزم مرفق الضيافة السياحي بتوثيق عقود التأجير من خلال الأنظمة الإلكترونية.
ويلتزم مرفق الضيافة السياحي بالإفصاح عن العدد الإجمالي للغرف التي تم تأجيرها إلى منصات الحجز أو مكاتب خدمات السفر والسياحة المحلية والأجنبية ونسبتها من عدد الغرف في مرفق الضيافة السياحي، ويلتزم المرخص له بأن يرفق مع تقرير الإفصاح أسباب تأجير الوحدات إذا كان التأجير يتجاوز ما نسبته 50% من عدد الغرف الإجمالي في مرفق الضيافة السياحي. ومن الضوابط أن يكون الوسيط المحلي مرخصاً من وزارة السياحة. وفي حال كان الكيان التجاري أجنبياً، يجب التحقق من صحة تسجيله في الدولة الأم.
ونص المقترح على أنه يجب على مرفق الضيافة السياحي تسجيل بيانات النزلاء الفعليين الذين يشغلون الغرف، ولا يجوز تسجيل الإقامة باسم جهة الحجز الوسيطة سواء شركات العمرة أو مقدمو خدمات السفر والسياحة، أو جهة غير مذكورة.
The Ministry of Tourism has prepared a project for the regulations governing the rental of units to intermediaries in tourism hospitality facilities, whereby the tourism hospitality facility rents a certain number of rooms for a specific period to an intermediary for the purpose of re-renting them.
These regulations apply to all parties engaged in the activity of renting a specific number of rooms for the purpose of re-renting them, including all types and categories of tourism hospitality facilities such as hotels, serviced apartments, resorts, hotel villas, and temporary hospitality facilities, in addition to travel and tourism service offices of all categories. These regulations also include Umrah companies and do not apply to private hospitality facilities.
The licensee may rent units of the tourism hospitality facility through any electronic booking platform or travel and tourism service office or Umrah companies. The tourism hospitality facility is obligated to document rental contracts through electronic systems.
The tourism hospitality facility is required to disclose the total number of rooms that have been rented to booking platforms or local and foreign travel and tourism service offices and their percentage of the total number of rooms in the tourism hospitality facility. The licensee must attach to the disclosure report the reasons for renting the units if the rental exceeds 50% of the total number of rooms in the tourism hospitality facility. One of the regulations is that the local intermediary must be licensed by the Ministry of Tourism. If the commercial entity is foreign, the validity of its registration in the home country must be verified.
The proposal states that the tourism hospitality facility must register the data of the actual guests occupying the rooms, and it is not permissible to register the stay in the name of the intermediary booking entity, whether it is Umrah companies or travel and tourism service providers, or any unmentioned entity.