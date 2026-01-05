أعدت وزارة السياحة مشروع ضوابط تأجير الوحدات للوسطاء في مرافق الضيافة السياحية، التي يقوم بها مرفق الضيافة السياحي بتأجير عدد معين من الغرف لمدة معينة لوسيط لغرض إعادة تأجيرها.

وتسري الضوابط على جميع الأطراف التي تمارس نشاط تأجير عدد محدد من الغرف بغرض إعادة تأجيرها، بما في ذلك جميع أنواع وفئات مرافق الضيافة السياحية مثل الفنادق، الشقق المخدومة، المنتجعات، الفلل الفندقية، ومرافق الضيافة المؤقتة، إضافةً إلى مكاتب خدمات السفر والسياحة بجميع فئاتها. كما تشمل هذه الضوابط شركات العمرة، ولا تنطبق على مرافق الضيافة الخاصة.

ويجوز للمرخص له تأجير وحدات مرفق الضيافة السياحي من خلال أي منصة حجز إلكترونية أو مكتب خدمات السفر والسياحة أو شركات العمرة. ويلتزم مرفق الضيافة السياحي بتوثيق عقود التأجير من خلال الأنظمة الإلكترونية.

ويلتزم مرفق الضيافة السياحي بالإفصاح عن العدد الإجمالي للغرف التي تم تأجيرها إلى منصات الحجز أو مكاتب خدمات السفر والسياحة المحلية والأجنبية ونسبتها من عدد الغرف في مرفق الضيافة السياحي، ويلتزم المرخص له بأن يرفق مع تقرير الإفصاح أسباب تأجير الوحدات إذا كان التأجير يتجاوز ما نسبته 50% من عدد الغرف الإجمالي في مرفق الضيافة السياحي. ومن الضوابط أن يكون الوسيط المحلي مرخصاً من وزارة السياحة. وفي حال كان الكيان التجاري أجنبياً، يجب التحقق من صحة تسجيله في الدولة الأم.

ونص المقترح على أنه يجب على مرفق الضيافة السياحي تسجيل بيانات النزلاء الفعليين الذين يشغلون الغرف، ولا يجوز تسجيل الإقامة باسم جهة الحجز الوسيطة سواء شركات العمرة أو مقدمو خدمات السفر والسياحة، أو جهة غير مذكورة.