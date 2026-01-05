The Ministry of Tourism has prepared a project for the regulations governing the rental of units to intermediaries in tourism hospitality facilities, whereby the tourism hospitality facility rents a certain number of rooms for a specific period to an intermediary for the purpose of re-renting them.

These regulations apply to all parties engaged in the activity of renting a specific number of rooms for the purpose of re-renting them, including all types and categories of tourism hospitality facilities such as hotels, serviced apartments, resorts, hotel villas, and temporary hospitality facilities, in addition to travel and tourism service offices of all categories. These regulations also include Umrah companies and do not apply to private hospitality facilities.

The licensee may rent units of the tourism hospitality facility through any electronic booking platform or travel and tourism service office or Umrah companies. The tourism hospitality facility is obligated to document rental contracts through electronic systems.

The tourism hospitality facility is required to disclose the total number of rooms that have been rented to booking platforms or local and foreign travel and tourism service offices and their percentage of the total number of rooms in the tourism hospitality facility. The licensee must attach to the disclosure report the reasons for renting the units if the rental exceeds 50% of the total number of rooms in the tourism hospitality facility. One of the regulations is that the local intermediary must be licensed by the Ministry of Tourism. If the commercial entity is foreign, the validity of its registration in the home country must be verified.

The proposal states that the tourism hospitality facility must register the data of the actual guests occupying the rooms, and it is not permissible to register the stay in the name of the intermediary booking entity, whether it is Umrah companies or travel and tourism service providers, or any unmentioned entity.