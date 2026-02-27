There is no doubt that the beauty of the recitation and the sweetness of the voice of the Quran reader have an impact on their listeners, encouraging them to listen attentively, as Allah Almighty said (And when the Quran is recited, listen to it and pay attention that you may receive mercy). Sheikh reciter Sayyid Saeed is one of those whom Allah has granted the beauty of voice and the majesty of presence with his captivating recitation that reflects the grandeur of revelation. He dedicated 70 years to the service of the Book of Allah and passed away last May, leaving behind a recitation that still carries the freshness of the melodious voice in the prayer niches of mosques around the world, from Asia to Europe. Sayyid Saeed was born in the village of Mit Marja Salsil in the Al-Jamaleya district of Dakahlia Governorate on Sunday, March 7, 1943. He completed memorizing the Holy Quran entirely at the age of seven and began reading while studying at the Azhar Institute in Kafr Suleiman in Damietta Governorate, before his reputation spread throughout the governorate. He traveled to several countries around the world to recite the Holy Quran, including: the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, South Africa, Iran, and Switzerland.

He passed away on Saturday, May 24, 2025, following a health crisis due to heart and kidney disease. He was prayed upon after the noon prayer at the grand mosque in the village of Mit Marja in Dakahlia Governorate and was buried in his family's cemetery in the village.