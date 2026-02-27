لا خلاف على أن لحُسن تلاوة وعذوبة صوت قارئ القرآن أثراً في سامعيه ومستمعيه، ومدعاة للإنصات، كما قال تعالى (وإذا قُرئ القرآن فاستمعوا له وأنصتوا لعلكم ترحمون). والشيخ المقرئ السيد سعيد ممن وهبهم الله جمال صوت وجلال حضور بتلاوته اللافتة إلى جلال الوحي، وهو الذي قضى 70 عاماً في خدمة كتاب الله، ووافته المنيّة في مايو الماضي، معقّباً خلفه تلاوته التي لا تزال تحمل ندى الصوت الشجي في محاريب مساجد العالم، انطلاقاً من آسيا إلى أوروبا. وُلد السيِّد سعيد في قرية ميت مرجا سلسيل بمركز الجمالية في محافظة الدقهلية يوم الأحد 7 مارس 1943، وأتم حفظ القرآن الكريم كاملاً وهو في السابعة من عمره، وبدأ بالقراءة حين كان يدرس بالمعهد الأزهري في كفر سليمان في محافظة دمياط، قبل أن يذيع صيته في أرجاء المحافظة. سافر إلى عدد من دول العالم لتلاوة القرآن الكريم بها؛ منها: الإمارات العربية المتحدة، ولبنان، وجنوب أفريقيا، وإيران، وسويسرا.

ووافته المنيّة يوم السبت 24 مايو 2025، إثر وَعكة صحِّية بسبب مرض في القلب والكلى، وصُلِّي عليه عقب صلاة الظهر في المسجد الكبير بقرية ميت مرجا بمحافظة الدقهلية، ودُفن بمقابر عائلته في القرية.