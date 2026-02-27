Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior was subjected to a racist attack days after accusing Benfica player Gianluca Prestiani of insulting him.

The match between Real Madrid and Portuguese side Benfica in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 last week witnessed a controversial incident, where Vinícius Júnior accused a Benfica player of making a racist insult after the Brazilian star scored the opening goal for Los Merengues, and UEFA is conducting an investigation into the matter.

An Image Sparks Outrage

While the alleged racism incident against Vinícius remains a topic in European media, Gabriel, the brother of Benfica player Nicolás Otamendi, made matters worse by posting a modified image depicting Vinícius Júnior as a monkey on his Instagram account, before later deleting it, according to the "Foot Mercato" network.

The French network added that what Otamendi's brother did towards the Real Madrid star is a blatant racial provocation.