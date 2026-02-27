تعرض نجم ريال مدريد فينيسيوس جونيور لهجوم عنصري بعد أيام من اتهامه للاعب بنفيكا جيانلوكا بريستياني بتوجيه إهانة له.

وشهدت مباراة ريال مدريد ضد بنفيكا البرتغالي في ذهاب الملحق المؤهل إلى دور الـ16 في دوري أبطال أوروبا الأسبوع الماضي واقعة مثيرة للجدل، حيث اتهم فينيسيوس جونيور لاعب بنفيكا بتوجيه إهانة عنصرية عقب إحراز النجم البرازيلي هدف التقدم للميرنغي، ويُجري الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم (يويفا) تحقيقاً في الأمر.

صورة تشعل الغضب

وبينما لا تزال واقعة العنصرية المزعومة ضد فينيسيوس حديث وسائل الإعلام الأوروبية، زاد غابرييل، شقيق لاعب بنفيكا نيكولاس أوتاميندي، الطين بلة بنشر صورة معدلة تظهر فينيسيوس جونيور على هيئة قرد، وذلك عبر حسابه على موقع «إنستغرام»، قبل أن يقوم بحذفها لاحقاً، بحسب ما ذكرته شبكة «فوت ميركاتو».

وأضافت الشبكة الفرنسية أن ما فعله شقيق أوتاميندي تجاه نجم ريال مدريد يعد استفزازاً عنصرياً سافراً.