تعرض نجم ريال مدريد فينيسيوس جونيور لهجوم عنصري بعد أيام من اتهامه للاعب بنفيكا جيانلوكا بريستياني بتوجيه إهانة له.
وشهدت مباراة ريال مدريد ضد بنفيكا البرتغالي في ذهاب الملحق المؤهل إلى دور الـ16 في دوري أبطال أوروبا الأسبوع الماضي واقعة مثيرة للجدل، حيث اتهم فينيسيوس جونيور لاعب بنفيكا بتوجيه إهانة عنصرية عقب إحراز النجم البرازيلي هدف التقدم للميرنغي، ويُجري الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم (يويفا) تحقيقاً في الأمر.
صورة تشعل الغضب
وبينما لا تزال واقعة العنصرية المزعومة ضد فينيسيوس حديث وسائل الإعلام الأوروبية، زاد غابرييل، شقيق لاعب بنفيكا نيكولاس أوتاميندي، الطين بلة بنشر صورة معدلة تظهر فينيسيوس جونيور على هيئة قرد، وذلك عبر حسابه على موقع «إنستغرام»، قبل أن يقوم بحذفها لاحقاً، بحسب ما ذكرته شبكة «فوت ميركاتو».
وأضافت الشبكة الفرنسية أن ما فعله شقيق أوتاميندي تجاه نجم ريال مدريد يعد استفزازاً عنصرياً سافراً.
Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior was subjected to a racist attack days after accusing Benfica player Gianluca Prestiani of insulting him.
The match between Real Madrid and Portuguese side Benfica in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 last week witnessed a controversial incident, where Vinícius Júnior accused a Benfica player of making a racist insult after the Brazilian star scored the opening goal for Los Merengues, and UEFA is conducting an investigation into the matter.
An Image Sparks Outrage
While the alleged racism incident against Vinícius remains a topic in European media, Gabriel, the brother of Benfica player Nicolás Otamendi, made matters worse by posting a modified image depicting Vinícius Júnior as a monkey on his Instagram account, before later deleting it, according to the "Foot Mercato" network.
The French network added that what Otamendi's brother did towards the Real Madrid star is a blatant racial provocation.