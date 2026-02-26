في واقعة أثارت غضبًا واسعًا على مواقع التواصل، أصدرت محكمة في مقاطعة لوس أنجلوس حكمًا بالسجن 45 يومًا على شاب (25 عامًا) بعد إدانته بالقسوة على الحيوانات، إثر ظهوره في فيديو وهو يُجبر صقرًا على شرب الكحول.

بدأت القضية بمقطع متداول أظهر الشاب سيزار غوستافو دياز من منطقة واتس، وهو يقدّم مشروبًا كحوليًا لصقر صغير كان قد اصطاده داخل حديقة أميليا مايبيري في كاليفورنيا. وفجّر الفيديو موجة استنكار واسعة، لتتحرك السلطات سريعًا بعد تلقي بلاغات من الجمهور.

وبحسب إدارة الأسماك والحياة البرية في كاليفورنيا، أقرّ المتهم بالذنب، وصدر بحقه حكم يشمل:

  • 45 يومًا سجنًا (قضى منها 44 يومًا بالفعل قبل الحكم).
  • عام كامل تحت المراقبة القضائية.
  • 20 يوم خدمة مجتمعية.
  • حضور 24 جلسة ضمن برنامج توعوي حول مخاطر القسوة على الحيوانات.
  • حظر امتلاك الحيوانات 5 سنوات.
  • منع حيازة الأسلحة النارية 10 سنوات.
  • غرامات ورسوم بقيمة 220 دولارًا.

وتضمنت التحقيقات تنفيذ خمسة أوامر تفتيش، بالتعاون مع وحدة «الشوارع الآمنة» التابعة لشرطة المقاطعة، قبل تحديد هوية المتهم. وأكدت السلطات أن صقور «كوبر» محمية بموجب قوانين الولاية والقوانين الفيدرالية، وأن صيدها أو إيذاءها أو مضايقتها يُعد جريمة.

المثير أن المتهم أطلق سراح الصقر قبل تدخل السلطات، لكن ذلك لم يمنع الملاحقة القضائية. وأعادت القضية تسليط الضوء على خطورة «محتوى الاستعراض» الذي يسعى لجذب المشاهدات على حساب الحياة البرية، في وقت تؤكد فيه الجهات المختصة أن أي اعتداء على الحيوانات المحمية سيُواجه بعقوبات رادعة.

القضية انتهت بحكم واضح، لكن الرسالة كانت أشد وضوحًا: لا «إعجابات» أو «مشاهدات» تبرر انتهاك القانون.