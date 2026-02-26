In an incident that sparked widespread outrage on social media, a court in Los Angeles County sentenced a 25-year-old man to 45 days in jail after he was convicted of animal cruelty for appearing in a video where he forced a falcon to drink alcohol.

The case began with a circulated clip showing the young man, Cesar Gustavo Diaz from the Watts area, offering an alcoholic drink to a small falcon he had caught inside Amelia Mayberry Park in California. The video triggered a wave of condemnation, prompting authorities to act quickly after receiving reports from the public.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the defendant pleaded guilty, and the following sentence was issued against him:

45 days in jail (of which he had already served 44 days before the sentencing).

One year of probation.

20 days of community service.

Attendance at 24 sessions in an educational program about the dangers of animal cruelty.

Five-year ban on owning animals.

Ten-year ban on firearm possession.

Fines and fees totaling $220.

The investigations included the execution of five search warrants, in collaboration with the county sheriff's "Safe Streets" unit, before identifying the suspect. Authorities confirmed that Cooper's hawks are protected under state and federal laws, and hunting, harming, or harassing them is considered a crime.

Interestingly, the defendant released the falcon before authorities intervened, but that did not prevent legal action. The case brought renewed attention to the dangers of "content showcasing" that seeks to attract views at the expense of wildlife, at a time when officials emphasize that any assault on protected animals will face severe penalties.

The case ended with a clear verdict, but the message was even clearer: no "likes" or "views" justify breaking the law.