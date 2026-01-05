The Central Bank of Egypt announced a historic unprecedented leap in remittances from Egyptians working abroad during the period from January to November 2025, as they increased by 42.5% to reach a historic high of approximately 37.5 billion dollars compared to about 26.3 billion dollars during the same period of the previous year.

The Central Bank of Egypt clarified that on a monthly basis, remittances in November 2025 rose by 39.9% to record about 3.6 billion dollars compared to about 2.6 billion dollars in November 2024.

Remittances from Egyptians working abroad are considered one of the most important sources of foreign currency for Egypt, often surpassing the combined revenues from tourism and the Suez Canal in some years.

Several key factors contributed to achieving this historic increase in 2025, foremost among them the unification of the exchange rate and the elimination of the gap between the official and parallel markets since March 2024, which led to a redirection of remittances from unofficial channels to banks, after years of expatriates preferring the black market due to the significant price difference.

Egypt also worked on improving financial products aimed at expatriates, such as high-yield savings certificates, the "Tomorrow" pension program, and the customs exemption initiative for importing cars for Egyptians abroad, which encouraged an increase in the volume of remittances through official channels, in addition to restoring confidence in the macroeconomy through an increase in foreign cash reserves to over 50 billion dollars by the end of November 2025.

According to reports from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, Egypt ranked high globally in receiving remittances, with experts confirming that it has become "an inexhaustible mine" of foreign currency, surpassing even gold reserves in reliability.