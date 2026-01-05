أعلن البنك المركزي المصري، تحقيق تحويلات المصريين العاملين بالخارج لقفزة تاريخية غير مسبوقة، خلال الفترة من يناير إلى نوفمبر 2025، إذ ارتفعت بمعدل 42.5% لتسجل أعلى قيمة تاريخية بلغت نحو 37.5 مليار دولار مقابل نحو 26.3 مليار دولار خلال الفترة نفسها من العام السابق.

وأوضح البنك المركزي المصري أنه على المستوى الشهري ارتفعت التحويلات خلال شهر نوفمبر 2025 بمعدل 39.9% لتسجل نحو 3.6 مليار دولار مقابل نحو 2.6 مليار دولار خلال شهر نوفمبر 2024.

وتعد تحويلات المصريين العاملين بالخارج أحد أهم مصادر النقد الأجنبي لمصر، وغالباً ما تتفوق على إيرادات السياحة وقناة السويس مجتمعتين في بعض السنوات.

وساهمت العديد من الأسباب الرئيسية في تحقيق تلك الزيادة التاريخية في 2025، في مقدمتها توحيد سعر الصرف وإنهاء الفجوة بين السوق الرسمية والموازية منذ مارس 2024، ما أدى إلى إعادة توجيه التحويلات من القنوات غير الرسمية إلى البنوك، بعد سنوات من تفضيل المغتربين للسوق السوداء بسبب فارق السعر الكبير.

كما عملت مصر على تحسين المنتجات المالية الموجهة للمغتربين مثل شهادات الادخار بعوائد مرتفعة، برنامج «غداً» للمعاشات، ومبادرة الإعفاء الجمركي على استيراد السيارات للمصريين بالخارج، مما شجع على زيادة حجم التحويلات عبر القنوات الرسمية، إضافة إلى استعادة الثقة في الاقتصاد الكلي من خلال ارتفاع الاحتياطي النقدي الأجنبي إلى أكثر من 50 مليار دولار بنهاية نوفمبر 2025.

ووفقاً لتقارير البنك الدولي وصندوق النقد الدولي، احتلت مصر مراكز متقدمة عالمياً في استقبال التحويلات، مع تأكيد الخبراء أنها أصبحت «منجماً لا ينضب» للنقد الأجنبي، يفوق في موثوقيته حتى احتياطي الذهب.