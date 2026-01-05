أعلن البنك المركزي المصري، تحقيق تحويلات المصريين العاملين بالخارج لقفزة تاريخية غير مسبوقة، خلال الفترة من يناير إلى نوفمبر 2025، إذ ارتفعت بمعدل 42.5% لتسجل أعلى قيمة تاريخية بلغت نحو 37.5 مليار دولار مقابل نحو 26.3 مليار دولار خلال الفترة نفسها من العام السابق.
وأوضح البنك المركزي المصري أنه على المستوى الشهري ارتفعت التحويلات خلال شهر نوفمبر 2025 بمعدل 39.9% لتسجل نحو 3.6 مليار دولار مقابل نحو 2.6 مليار دولار خلال شهر نوفمبر 2024.
وتعد تحويلات المصريين العاملين بالخارج أحد أهم مصادر النقد الأجنبي لمصر، وغالباً ما تتفوق على إيرادات السياحة وقناة السويس مجتمعتين في بعض السنوات.
**media«2641544»**
وساهمت العديد من الأسباب الرئيسية في تحقيق تلك الزيادة التاريخية في 2025، في مقدمتها توحيد سعر الصرف وإنهاء الفجوة بين السوق الرسمية والموازية منذ مارس 2024، ما أدى إلى إعادة توجيه التحويلات من القنوات غير الرسمية إلى البنوك، بعد سنوات من تفضيل المغتربين للسوق السوداء بسبب فارق السعر الكبير.
كما عملت مصر على تحسين المنتجات المالية الموجهة للمغتربين مثل شهادات الادخار بعوائد مرتفعة، برنامج «غداً» للمعاشات، ومبادرة الإعفاء الجمركي على استيراد السيارات للمصريين بالخارج، مما شجع على زيادة حجم التحويلات عبر القنوات الرسمية، إضافة إلى استعادة الثقة في الاقتصاد الكلي من خلال ارتفاع الاحتياطي النقدي الأجنبي إلى أكثر من 50 مليار دولار بنهاية نوفمبر 2025.
ووفقاً لتقارير البنك الدولي وصندوق النقد الدولي، احتلت مصر مراكز متقدمة عالمياً في استقبال التحويلات، مع تأكيد الخبراء أنها أصبحت «منجماً لا ينضب» للنقد الأجنبي، يفوق في موثوقيته حتى احتياطي الذهب.
The Central Bank of Egypt announced a historic unprecedented leap in remittances from Egyptians working abroad during the period from January to November 2025, as they increased by 42.5% to reach a historic high of approximately 37.5 billion dollars compared to about 26.3 billion dollars during the same period of the previous year.
The Central Bank of Egypt clarified that on a monthly basis, remittances in November 2025 rose by 39.9% to record about 3.6 billion dollars compared to about 2.6 billion dollars in November 2024.
Remittances from Egyptians working abroad are considered one of the most important sources of foreign currency for Egypt, often surpassing the combined revenues from tourism and the Suez Canal in some years.
**media«2641544»**
Several key factors contributed to achieving this historic increase in 2025, foremost among them the unification of the exchange rate and the elimination of the gap between the official and parallel markets since March 2024, which led to a redirection of remittances from unofficial channels to banks, after years of expatriates preferring the black market due to the significant price difference.
Egypt also worked on improving financial products aimed at expatriates, such as high-yield savings certificates, the "Tomorrow" pension program, and the customs exemption initiative for importing cars for Egyptians abroad, which encouraged an increase in the volume of remittances through official channels, in addition to restoring confidence in the macroeconomy through an increase in foreign cash reserves to over 50 billion dollars by the end of November 2025.
According to reports from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, Egypt ranked high globally in receiving remittances, with experts confirming that it has become "an inexhaustible mine" of foreign currency, surpassing even gold reserves in reliability.