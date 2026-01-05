يعيش مدرب مانشستر سيتي «بيب غوارديولا» مع ناديه الإنجليزي حالة حرجة قد تنهي مشواره مع الفريق قبل نهاية عقده الذي ينتهي في يونيو 2027، بعد تجديده، أخيراً، موسمين إضافيين، وذلك بعد تعادله مع ضيفه تشيلسي بهدف لمثله، في المباراة التي جمعتهما في ختام الجولة الـ20 من الدوري الإنجليزي لكرة القدم، وبهذا التعادل، رفع مانشستر سيتي رصيده إلى 42 نقطة في المركز الثاني، بفارق 6 نقاط خلف المتصدر أرسنال، وبفارق الأهداف عن أستون فيلا صاحب المركز الثالث، فيما ارتفع رصيد تشيلسي إلى 31 نقطة في المركز الخامس.


وكشفت تقارير صحفيه بريطانية أن المدرب «إنزو ماريسكا» أحد تلاميذ «غوارديولا» السابقين، قد يكون البديل المناسب للفريق لاسيما أنه يفهم جيداً الهوية التكتيكية لمانشستر سيتي.