يعيش مدرب مانشستر سيتي «بيب غوارديولا» مع ناديه الإنجليزي حالة حرجة قد تنهي مشواره مع الفريق قبل نهاية عقده الذي ينتهي في يونيو 2027، بعد تجديده، أخيراً، موسمين إضافيين، وذلك بعد تعادله مع ضيفه تشيلسي بهدف لمثله، في المباراة التي جمعتهما في ختام الجولة الـ20 من الدوري الإنجليزي لكرة القدم، وبهذا التعادل، رفع مانشستر سيتي رصيده إلى 42 نقطة في المركز الثاني، بفارق 6 نقاط خلف المتصدر أرسنال، وبفارق الأهداف عن أستون فيلا صاحب المركز الثالث، فيما ارتفع رصيد تشيلسي إلى 31 نقطة في المركز الخامس.
وكشفت تقارير صحفيه بريطانية أن المدرب «إنزو ماريسكا» أحد تلاميذ «غوارديولا» السابقين، قد يكون البديل المناسب للفريق لاسيما أنه يفهم جيداً الهوية التكتيكية لمانشستر سيتي.
Manchester City coach "Pep Guardiola" is in a critical situation with his English club that could end his tenure with the team before the expiration of his contract, which runs until June 2027, after he recently renewed for two additional seasons. This comes after his team drew with visiting Chelsea 1-1 in the match that took place at the end of the 20th round of the English Premier League. With this draw, Manchester City raised its tally to 42 points in second place, 6 points behind the leaders Arsenal, and on goal difference from Aston Villa in third place, while Chelsea's tally increased to 31 points in fifth place.
British media reports have revealed that coach "Enzo Maresca," one of Guardiola's former pupils, could be a suitable replacement for the team, especially since he understands Manchester City's tactical identity very well.