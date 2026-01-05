Manchester City coach "Pep Guardiola" is in a critical situation with his English club that could end his tenure with the team before the expiration of his contract, which runs until June 2027, after he recently renewed for two additional seasons. This comes after his team drew with visiting Chelsea 1-1 in the match that took place at the end of the 20th round of the English Premier League. With this draw, Manchester City raised its tally to 42 points in second place, 6 points behind the leaders Arsenal, and on goal difference from Aston Villa in third place, while Chelsea's tally increased to 31 points in fifth place.



British media reports have revealed that coach "Enzo Maresca," one of Guardiola's former pupils, could be a suitable replacement for the team, especially since he understands Manchester City's tactical identity very well.