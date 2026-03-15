Sources informed "Okaz" that the Saudi national team management is intensifying its communications with the Serbian and Egyptian federations to find alternatives for the two friendly matches scheduled for March 26 and 30 against Egypt and Serbia at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, following the announcement by the local organizing committee, in collaboration with the European Football Association (UEFA) and the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), to cancel the Qatar Football Festival 2026. Consequently, the planned event program in Qatar will not take place, including the Finalissima Qatar 2026 match between the national teams of Argentina and Spain at Lusail Stadium, which was previously scheduled to be held in Doha.



In light of the ongoing airspace disruptions and travel restrictions that continue to affect the ability of many fans, players, and officials to move, it has been mutually agreed that relocating the match to another venue at this time is the most suitable option. The local organizing committee welcomes the opportunity to host events organized by both UEFA and CONMEBOL in the future.



The international matches scheduled in the festival:



• March 26: Egypt national team vs. Saudi Arabia national team at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium



• March 26: Qatar national team vs. Serbia national team at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium



• March 30: Egypt national team vs. Spain national team at Lusail Stadium



• March 30: Saudi Arabia national team vs. Serbia national team at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium



• March 31: Qatar national team vs. Argentina national team at Lusail Stadium