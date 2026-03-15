علمت مصادر «عكاظ» أن إدارة المنتخب السعودي تكثف اتصالاتها مع الاتحاديين الصربي والمصري، لإيجاد البدائل لإقامة المباراتين الوديتين المقررتين في 26 و30 مارس أمام مصر وصربيا على استاد أحمد بن علي بالدوحة، بعد أعلان اللجنة المحلية المنظمة، بالتعاون مع الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم (اليويفا) واتحاد أمريكا الجنوبية لكرة القدم (كونميبول)، اتخاذ قرار إلغاء مهرجان قطر لكرة القدم 2026. وبناءً على ذلك، لن يُقام برنامج الفعاليات المخطط له في قطر، بما في ذلك مباراة كأس الفيناليسيما قطر 2026 بين منتخبي الأرجنتين وإسبانيا على استاد لوسيل، التي كان من المقرر إقامتها في الدوحة سابقًا.


وفي ظل استمرار اضطرابات المجال الجوي وقيود السفر التي ما تزال تؤثر على قدرة العديد من المشجعين واللاعبين والمسؤولين على التنقل، فقد تم الاتفاق بشكل مشترك على أن نقل المباراة إلى موقع آخر في الوقت الراهن هو الخيار الأنسب. وترحب اللجنة المحلية المنظمة بفرصة استضافة فعاليات ينظمها كل من اليويفا والكونميبول في المستقبل.


المباريات الدولية المقررة في المهرجان :


• 26 مارس: منتخب مصر أمام منتخب السعودية على استاد أحمد بن علي


• 26 مارس: منتخب قطر أمام منتخب صربيا على استاد جاسم بن حمد


• 30 مارس: منتخب مصر أمام منتخب إسبانيا على استاد لوسيل


• 30 مارس: منتخب السعودية أمام منتخب صربيا على استاد جاسم بن حمد


• 31 مارس: منتخب قطر أمام منتخب الأرجنتين على استاد لوسيل