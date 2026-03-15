علمت مصادر «عكاظ» أن إدارة المنتخب السعودي تكثف اتصالاتها مع الاتحاديين الصربي والمصري، لإيجاد البدائل لإقامة المباراتين الوديتين المقررتين في 26 و30 مارس أمام مصر وصربيا على استاد أحمد بن علي بالدوحة، بعد أعلان اللجنة المحلية المنظمة، بالتعاون مع الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم (اليويفا) واتحاد أمريكا الجنوبية لكرة القدم (كونميبول)، اتخاذ قرار إلغاء مهرجان قطر لكرة القدم 2026. وبناءً على ذلك، لن يُقام برنامج الفعاليات المخطط له في قطر، بما في ذلك مباراة كأس الفيناليسيما قطر 2026 بين منتخبي الأرجنتين وإسبانيا على استاد لوسيل، التي كان من المقرر إقامتها في الدوحة سابقًا.
وفي ظل استمرار اضطرابات المجال الجوي وقيود السفر التي ما تزال تؤثر على قدرة العديد من المشجعين واللاعبين والمسؤولين على التنقل، فقد تم الاتفاق بشكل مشترك على أن نقل المباراة إلى موقع آخر في الوقت الراهن هو الخيار الأنسب. وترحب اللجنة المحلية المنظمة بفرصة استضافة فعاليات ينظمها كل من اليويفا والكونميبول في المستقبل.
المباريات الدولية المقررة في المهرجان :
• 26 مارس: منتخب مصر أمام منتخب السعودية على استاد أحمد بن علي
• 26 مارس: منتخب قطر أمام منتخب صربيا على استاد جاسم بن حمد
• 30 مارس: منتخب مصر أمام منتخب إسبانيا على استاد لوسيل
• 30 مارس: منتخب السعودية أمام منتخب صربيا على استاد جاسم بن حمد
• 31 مارس: منتخب قطر أمام منتخب الأرجنتين على استاد لوسيل
Sources informed "Okaz" that the Saudi national team management is intensifying its communications with the Serbian and Egyptian federations to find alternatives for the two friendly matches scheduled for March 26 and 30 against Egypt and Serbia at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, following the announcement by the local organizing committee, in collaboration with the European Football Association (UEFA) and the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), to cancel the Qatar Football Festival 2026. Consequently, the planned event program in Qatar will not take place, including the Finalissima Qatar 2026 match between the national teams of Argentina and Spain at Lusail Stadium, which was previously scheduled to be held in Doha.
In light of the ongoing airspace disruptions and travel restrictions that continue to affect the ability of many fans, players, and officials to move, it has been mutually agreed that relocating the match to another venue at this time is the most suitable option. The local organizing committee welcomes the opportunity to host events organized by both UEFA and CONMEBOL in the future.
The international matches scheduled in the festival:
• March 26: Egypt national team vs. Saudi Arabia national team at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
• March 26: Qatar national team vs. Serbia national team at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium
• March 30: Egypt national team vs. Spain national team at Lusail Stadium
• March 30: Saudi Arabia national team vs. Serbia national team at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium
• March 31: Qatar national team vs. Argentina national team at Lusail Stadium