من المقرر أن يمثل الرئيس الفنزويلي المعتقل نيكولاس مادورو أمام محكمة في نيويورك، اليوم (الإثنين)، لمواجهة تهم مرتبطة بالاتجار بالمخدرات.
لائحة اتهامات مادورو
ويواجه مادورو اتهامات بتقديم الدعم لجماعات تهريب المخدرات الكبرى، مثل منظمة سينالوا الإجرامية وعصابة ترين دي أراجوا. ويقول ممثلو الادعاء إنه أدار طرق تهريب الكوكايين واستغل الجيش لحماية الشحنات وقام بإيواء جماعات الاتجار العنيفة واستخدم المرافق الرئاسية لنقل المخدرات.
وجرى تحديث التهم، الموجهة إليه للمرة الأولى في عام 2020، يوم السبت لتشمل زوجته سيليا فلوريس المتهمة بإصدار أوامر بالخطف والقتل. وينفي مادورو ارتكاب مخالفات، وقد يستغرق الأمر أشهراً عدة قبل محاكمته.
وتصف الولايات المتحدة مادورو بأنه مستبد صاحب سلطة غير شرعية منذ أن أعلن فوزه في انتخابات 2018 التي شابتها مزاعم بحدوث مخالفات جسيمة.
علاقة دولية متوازنة
من جانبها، دعت الرئيسة المؤقتة لفنزويلا ديلسي رودريغيز إلى علاقة متوازنة وقائمة على الاحترام مع الولايات المتحدة.
وكتبت رودريغيز على «تليغرام»: «نعتبر من أولوياتنا السعي نحو علاقة دولية متوازنة وقائمة على الاحترام بين الولايات المتحدة وفنزويلا وكذلك بين فنزويلا ودول أخرى في المنطقة، على أساس المساواة في السيادة وعدم التدخل».
ودعت حكومة الولايات المتحدة للعمل معاً على أجندة تعاونية تركز على التنمية المشتركة في إطار القانون الدولي من أجل تعزيز التعايش المجتمعي المستدام.
بروكلين حيث يقبع مادورو
وبعدما شنّت الولايات المتحدة ضربات على قوارب تتهمها بنقل المخدرات قرب فنزويلا خلال أشهر، نفّذت السبت عملية عسكرية واسعة النطاق في البلاد خطفت خلالها نيكولاس مادورو (63 عاماً) وزوجته سيليا فلوريس (69 عاماً).
وأعلن الرئيس ترمب أن بلاده ستدير فنزويلا. وعيّنت المحكمة العليا الفنزويلية، نائبة الرئيس ديلسي رودريغيز رئيسة مؤقتة واعترف بها الجيش، الأحد.
وقالت ديلسي مخاطبة ترمب: «يستحق شعبنا ومنطقتنا السلام والحوار، لا الحرب. لطالما كانت هذه رسالة الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو، وهي الآن رسالة فنزويلا برمّتها».
The detained Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro is scheduled to appear before a court in New York today (Monday) to face charges related to drug trafficking.
Maduro's Indictment
Maduro faces charges of providing support to major drug trafficking organizations, such as the Sinaloa crime syndicate and the Tren de Aragua gang. Prosecutors say he managed cocaine trafficking routes, exploited the military to protect shipments, harbored violent trafficking groups, and used presidential facilities to transport drugs.
The charges, first brought against him in 2020, were updated on Saturday to include his wife, Cilia Flores, who is accused of issuing orders for kidnappings and murders. Maduro denies any wrongdoing, and it may take several months before his trial begins.
The United States describes Maduro as a dictator with illegitimate authority since he declared victory in the 2018 elections, which were marred by allegations of serious irregularities.
A Balanced International Relationship
For her part, interim Venezuelan president Delcy Rodríguez has called for a balanced and respectful relationship with the United States.
Rodríguez wrote on Telegram: "We consider it a priority to seek a balanced international relationship based on respect between the United States and Venezuela, as well as between Venezuela and other countries in the region, based on equality of sovereignty and non-interference."
The U.S. government has called for working together on a cooperative agenda focused on shared development within the framework of international law to promote sustainable community coexistence.
Brooklyn where Maduro is held
After the United States launched strikes on boats accused of transporting drugs near Venezuela over the months, a large-scale military operation was carried out in the country on Saturday, during which Nicolás Maduro (63 years old) and his wife Cilia Flores (69 years old) were captured.
President Trump announced that his country would manage Venezuela. The Venezuelan Supreme Court appointed Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as interim president, and she was recognized by the military on Sunday.
Delcy addressed Trump, saying: "Our people and our region deserve peace and dialogue, not war. This has always been the message of President Nicolás Maduro, and it is now the message of all of Venezuela."