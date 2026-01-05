من المقرر أن يمثل الرئيس الفنزويلي المعتقل نيكولاس مادورو أمام محكمة في نيويورك، اليوم (الإثنين)، لمواجهة تهم مرتبطة بالاتجار بالمخدرات.

لائحة اتهامات مادورو


ويواجه مادورو اتهامات بتقديم الدعم لجماعات تهريب المخدرات الكبرى، ⁠مثل منظمة سينالوا الإجرامية وعصابة ترين دي أراجوا. ويقول ممثلو الادعاء إنه أدار طرق تهريب الكوكايين واستغل الجيش لحماية الشحنات وقام بإيواء جماعات الاتجار ⁠العنيفة واستخدم المرافق الرئاسية لنقل المخدرات.


وجرى تحديث التهم، الموجهة إليه للمرة الأولى في عام 2020، يوم السبت لتشمل زوجته سيليا فلوريس المتهمة بإصدار أوامر بالخطف والقتل. وينفي مادورو ارتكاب مخالفات، وقد يستغرق الأمر أشهراً عدة قبل محاكمته.


وتصف الولايات المتحدة مادورو بأنه مستبد صاحب ⁠سلطة غير شرعية منذ أن أعلن فوزه في انتخابات 2018 التي شابتها مزاعم بحدوث مخالفات جسيمة.

علاقة دولية متوازنة


من جانبها، دعت الرئيسة المؤقتة لفنزويلا ديلسي رودريغيز إلى علاقة متوازنة وقائمة على الاحترام مع الولايات المتحدة.


وكتبت رودريغيز على «تليغرام»: «نعتبر من أولوياتنا السعي نحو علاقة دولية متوازنة وقائمة على الاحترام بين الولايات المتحدة وفنزويلا وكذلك بين فنزويلا ودول أخرى في المنطقة، على أساس المساواة في السيادة وعدم التدخل».


ودعت حكومة الولايات المتحدة للعمل معاً على أجندة تعاونية تركز على التنمية المشتركة في إطار القانون الدولي من أجل تعزيز التعايش المجتمعي المستدام.

بروكلين حيث يقبع مادورو


وبعدما شنّت الولايات المتحدة ضربات على قوارب تتهمها بنقل المخدرات قرب فنزويلا خلال أشهر، نفّذت السبت عملية عسكرية واسعة النطاق في البلاد خطفت خلالها نيكولاس مادورو (63 عاماً) وزوجته سيليا فلوريس (69 عاماً).


وأعلن الرئيس ترمب أن بلاده ستدير فنزويلا. وعيّنت المحكمة العليا الفنزويلية، نائبة الرئيس ديلسي رودريغيز رئيسة مؤقتة واعترف بها الجيش، الأحد.


وقالت ديلسي مخاطبة ترمب: «يستحق شعبنا ومنطقتنا السلام والحوار، لا الحرب. لطالما كانت هذه رسالة الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو، وهي الآن رسالة فنزويلا برمّتها».