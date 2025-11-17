تزداد قيمة اللقاء التجريبي بين المنتخب السعودي ونظيره الجزائري بوجود أسماء بارزة من الدوري السعودي في قائمة الجزائر، وعلى رأسهم رياض محرز نجم فريق الأهلي وحسام عوار نجم فريق الاتحاد، وهما عنصران قد يشكلان فارقًا داخل الملعب بحكم معرفتهما الدقيقة بأجواء الكرة السعودية، ما يمنح «محاربي الصحراء» قراءة أعمق لأسلوب لعب «الصقور الخضر».
ورغم طابعهما الودي، تبدو المواجهة أقرب إلى اختبار جدي، ليس فقط على المستوى الفني، بل أيضًا على صعيد الرسائل المعنوية التي يسعى كل منتخب لإرسالها قبل دخول المشاركات الرسمية القادمة.
The value of the friendly match between the Saudi national team and its Algerian counterpart increases with the presence of prominent names from the Saudi league in Algeria's squad, led by Riyad Mahrez, the star of Al-Ahli, and Houssem Aouar, the star of Al-Ittihad. These two players could make a difference on the field due to their deep understanding of the Saudi football atmosphere, which gives the "Desert Warriors" a deeper insight into the playing style of the "Green Falcons."
Despite their friendly nature, the match seems closer to a serious test, not only on a technical level but also in terms of the moral messages that each team aims to send before entering the upcoming official competitions.