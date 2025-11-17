تزداد قيمة اللقاء التجريبي بين المنتخب السعودي ونظيره الجزائري بوجود أسماء بارزة من الدوري السعودي في قائمة الجزائر، وعلى رأسهم رياض محرز نجم فريق الأهلي وحسام عوار نجم فريق الاتحاد، وهما عنصران قد يشكلان فارقًا داخل الملعب بحكم معرفتهما الدقيقة بأجواء الكرة السعودية، ما يمنح «محاربي الصحراء» قراءة أعمق لأسلوب لعب «الصقور الخضر».


ورغم طابعهما الودي، تبدو المواجهة أقرب إلى اختبار جدي، ليس فقط على المستوى الفني، بل أيضًا على صعيد الرسائل المعنوية التي يسعى كل منتخب لإرسالها قبل دخول المشاركات الرسمية القادمة.