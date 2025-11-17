حقق البطل السعودي عبدالله أيمن كامل أفضل نتيجة سعودية في منافسات بطولة الفورمولا 4 السعودية خلال الجولتين الثالثة والرابعة التي أُقيمت على حلبة كورنيش جدة بمشاركة 15 متسابقًا من مختلف دول العالم.


وقدّم عبدالله كامل أداءً لافتًا ضمن البطولة، حيث ظهر بمستوى تنافسي قوي، ليُسجل أفضل نتيجة له في الجولات التأهيلية بحصوله على المركز الثالث، فيما أنهى أحد السباقات في المركز الخامس كأفضل نتيجة سباق خلال الجولتين.


وشهدت أحداث البطولة ظروفًا مناخية صعبة، إذ هطلت الأمطار خلال أحد السباقات، ليكون ذلك أول سباق في الموسم يُقام تحت الأمطار، الأمر الذي اختبر مهارات السائقين وقدرتهم على التعامل مع المسار في الأجواء الشتوية.


ويعتبر عبدالله كامل موسم 2025 موسمًا تحضيريًا يهدف من خلاله إلى بناء خبرة أقوى والاستعداد للمنافسة على نحو أكبر في موسم 2026.


يذكر أن بطولات الفورمولا 4 السعودية تقام تحت إشراف الاتحاد السعودي للسيارات والدراجات النارية.