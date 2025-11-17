The Saudi champion Abdullah Ayman Kamel achieved the best Saudi result in the Saudi Formula 4 Championship during the third and fourth rounds held at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, with the participation of 15 competitors from various countries around the world.



Abdullah Kamel delivered a remarkable performance in the championship, showing a strong competitive level, recording his best result in the qualifying rounds by securing third place, while finishing one of the races in fifth place as his best race result during the two rounds.



The championship events faced challenging weather conditions, as rain fell during one of the races, marking the first race of the season held under rain, which tested the drivers' skills and their ability to handle the track in winter conditions.



Abdullah Kamel considers the 2025 season as a preparatory season aimed at building stronger experience and preparing to compete more significantly in the 2026 season.



It is worth mentioning that the Saudi Formula 4 Championships are held under the supervision of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.