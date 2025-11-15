كشف تقرير صحفي عن تحرك الاتحاد البرتغالي لكرة القدم لتخفيف العقوبة المحتملة ضد قائد منتخب البرتغال، كريستيانو رونالدو، بعد تلقيه بطاقة حمراء في مباراة إيرلندا ضمن تصفيات كأس العالم 2026.
وتعرض رونالدو للطرد خلال اللقاء الأخير الذي جمع البرتغال مع إيرلندا، وتشير التقارير إلى أنه من المؤكد أن يغيب عن المباراة القادمة ضد أرمينيا، وقد تصل العقوبة إلى ثلاث مباريات بسبب السلوك العنيف، ما يعني أنه قد يغيب عن أول مباراتين للبرتغال في كأس العالم 2026، حال التأهل البرتغالي.
وبحسب صحيفة «أبولا» البرتغالية، فإن الاتحاد البرتغالي سيقدم طلباً إلى الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا) للاكتفاء بإيقاف رونالدو مباراة واحدة فقط، وهي العقوبة الأدنى.
3 حجج برتغالية لتخفيف عقوبة رونالدو
وأوضحت الصحيفة أن الاتحاد البرتغالي سيستند في مذكرته إلى ثلاث حجج لتخفيف العقوبة، هي؛ البيئة العدائية التي واجهها رونالدو في دبلن بمساهمة مدرب إيرلندا، إضافة إلى تعرضه لجذب واضح في اللقطة التي تم فيها طرده، إلى جانب عدم وجود سوابق تأديبية ضده، إذ كان هذا أول طرد له في أكثر من 200 مباراة دولية مع المنتخب.
وأضافت أنه من المتوقع أن تصدر لجنة الانضباط التابعة للفيفا قرارها قبل نهاية الشهر الجاري أو بداية ديسمبر القادم.
ويحتاج منتخب البرتغال إلى الفوز على أرمينيا في لقاء الغد، لضمان التأهل الرسمي إلى كأس العالم 2026، الذي سيُقام في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك.
A press report revealed that the Portuguese Football Federation is moving to mitigate the potential penalty against the captain of the Portugal national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, after he received a red card in the match against Ireland during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Ronaldo was sent off during the recent match that brought Portugal and Ireland together, and reports indicate that he is certain to miss the upcoming game against Armenia. The penalty could extend to three matches due to violent conduct, which means he could miss Portugal's first two matches in the 2026 World Cup, should Portugal qualify.
According to the Portuguese newspaper "A Bola," the Portuguese Federation will submit a request to the International Football Federation (FIFA) to limit Ronaldo's suspension to just one match, which is the minimum penalty.
3 Portuguese Arguments to Mitigate Ronaldo's Penalty
The newspaper explained that the Portuguese Federation will base its memorandum on three arguments to reduce the penalty: the hostile environment Ronaldo faced in Dublin, aided by the Ireland coach; the clear pulling he experienced in the incident that led to his expulsion; and the absence of any disciplinary history against him, as this was his first red card in over 200 international matches with the national team.
It added that the FIFA Disciplinary Committee is expected to issue its decision before the end of this month or the beginning of next December.
Portugal's national team needs to win against Armenia in tomorrow's match to secure official qualification for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.