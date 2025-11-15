كشف تقرير صحفي عن تحرك الاتحاد البرتغالي لكرة القدم لتخفيف العقوبة المحتملة ضد قائد منتخب البرتغال، كريستيانو رونالدو، بعد تلقيه بطاقة حمراء في مباراة إيرلندا ضمن تصفيات كأس العالم 2026.

وتعرض رونالدو للطرد خلال اللقاء الأخير الذي جمع البرتغال مع إيرلندا، وتشير التقارير إلى أنه من المؤكد أن يغيب عن المباراة القادمة ضد أرمينيا، وقد تصل العقوبة إلى ثلاث مباريات بسبب السلوك العنيف، ما يعني أنه قد يغيب عن أول مباراتين للبرتغال في كأس العالم 2026، حال التأهل البرتغالي.

وبحسب صحيفة «أبولا» البرتغالية، فإن الاتحاد البرتغالي سيقدم طلباً إلى الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا) للاكتفاء بإيقاف رونالدو مباراة واحدة فقط، وهي العقوبة الأدنى.

3 حجج برتغالية لتخفيف عقوبة رونالدو

وأوضحت الصحيفة أن الاتحاد البرتغالي سيستند في مذكرته إلى ثلاث حجج لتخفيف العقوبة، هي؛ البيئة العدائية التي واجهها رونالدو في دبلن بمساهمة مدرب إيرلندا، إضافة إلى تعرضه لجذب واضح في اللقطة التي تم فيها طرده، إلى جانب عدم وجود سوابق تأديبية ضده، إذ كان هذا أول طرد له في أكثر من 200 مباراة دولية مع المنتخب.

وأضافت أنه من المتوقع أن تصدر لجنة الانضباط التابعة للفيفا قرارها قبل نهاية الشهر الجاري أو بداية ديسمبر القادم.

ويحتاج منتخب البرتغال إلى الفوز على أرمينيا في لقاء الغد، لضمان التأهل الرسمي إلى كأس العالم 2026، الذي سيُقام في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك.