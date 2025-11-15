A press report revealed that the Portuguese Football Federation is moving to mitigate the potential penalty against the captain of the Portugal national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, after he received a red card in the match against Ireland during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ronaldo was sent off during the recent match that brought Portugal and Ireland together, and reports indicate that he is certain to miss the upcoming game against Armenia. The penalty could extend to three matches due to violent conduct, which means he could miss Portugal's first two matches in the 2026 World Cup, should Portugal qualify.

According to the Portuguese newspaper "A Bola," the Portuguese Federation will submit a request to the International Football Federation (FIFA) to limit Ronaldo's suspension to just one match, which is the minimum penalty.

3 Portuguese Arguments to Mitigate Ronaldo's Penalty

The newspaper explained that the Portuguese Federation will base its memorandum on three arguments to reduce the penalty: the hostile environment Ronaldo faced in Dublin, aided by the Ireland coach; the clear pulling he experienced in the incident that led to his expulsion; and the absence of any disciplinary history against him, as this was his first red card in over 200 international matches with the national team.

It added that the FIFA Disciplinary Committee is expected to issue its decision before the end of this month or the beginning of next December.

Portugal's national team needs to win against Armenia in tomorrow's match to secure official qualification for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.