في يوم حمل ملامح خاصة على ملعب ميشن هيلز للغولف، لفتت السويدية موا فولكي الأنظار بعدما قدّمت واحدة من أبرز جولات موسمها في بطولة أرامكو – شينزن، وبدأت فولكي جولتها بإيقاع هادئ، قبل أن تتصاعد ثقتها تدريجياً مع كل حفرة، لتنجح في تسجيل 4 ضربات «بيردي» أسهمت في تعزيز حضورها في المنافسة، قبل أن تختتم يومها بضربة «إيغل» لافتة في الحفرة الـ18، أنهت بها الجولة عند 67 ضربة (6 تحت المعدّل)، في أداء ترك أثره رغم مرور أيام على انطلاق البطولة.


وجاءت الجولة الافتتاحية حافلة بتقارب كبير في المستوى بين اللاعبات؛ إذ قدّمت الألمانية لورا فونفشتوك عرضاً مميزاً، كما واصلت أوتاما وهيوسون المنافسة على مسافات قريبة، بينما حافظت مجموعة واسعة من اللاعبات على نتائج متقاربة، ما عكس قوة المشاركة ومستوى التحدي في هذه النسخة من البطولة. ومع ذلك، ظل الأداء المتزن لفولكي أحد أبرز ملامح اليوم الأول، خصوصاً مع انسياب ضرباتها وهدوئها في لحظات الضغط.


ولم يكن هذا الظهور الملفت حدثاً عابراً، بل حلقة جديدة في موسم شهد تصاعداً واضحاً في المستوى؛ إذ أنهت فولكي بطولة فورد للسيدات – نيو ساوث ويلز المفتوحة ضمن المراكز الخمسة الأولى، وظهرت بصورة جيدة في بطولة PIF لندن محتلةً المركز (T11)، قبل أن تواصل تقديم مستويات مستقرة رغم فترات التقلّب التي مرّت بها خلال العام. وقالت فولكي بعد الجولة: «شعرت خلال الأسابيع الماضية بأن الأمور تسير في الاتجاه الصحيح. الضربات كانت متوازنة، والجولة كانت ممتعة بالنسبة لي».


ولا تزال فولكي تتذكر مشاركتها في بطولة جابرا للسيدات المفتوحة خلال مايو، عندما تقدمت في اليوم الأول بنتيجة 7 ضربات تحت المعدّل قبل أن تنهي مشاركتها في المركز الـ17 (T17)، وهي تجربة تقول إنها لعبت دوراً مهماً في بناء قدراتها الذهنية داخل الملعب. وبين الثقة والواقعية، تنسج السويدية خطواتها بثبات واضح يجعل حضورها أكثر قوة مع كل بطولة تخوضها.


وتستند فولكي إلى رصيد أكاديمي ورياضي مميز، فهي من مواليد 25 مارس 1995 في ترانواس السويدية، وتألقت خلال مسيرتها الجامعية في Murray State University بين 2014 و2018، حيث حصلت على لقب «لاعبة الغولف للعام» في مؤتمر OVC، وهو ما فتح لها الباب نحو الاحتراف عام 2018. ومنذ ذلك العام حققت عدداً من المحطات المهمة، بينها الفوز ببطولة Tegelberga Open عام 2019، ولقب Dimension Data Ladies Pro-Am عام 2023 بدون أي «بوغي»، إضافة إلى حلولها وصيفة في Joburg Ladies Open وOpen de France Dames.


وفي بطولة أرامكو – شينزن، لم يكن حضور فولكي مجرد نتيجة في لوحة الترتيب، بل قصة يوم استثنائي جمع بين الهدوء والثقة والتصاعد الفني، ليمنحها دفعة إضافية في مسيرتها، ويجعل من أدائها في شينزن إحدى اللحظات التي تستحق التوقف عندها في موسم جولة السيدات الأوروبية.