On a day that carried special features at the Mission Hills Golf Club, Swedish golfer Moa Folke caught attention after delivering one of her standout rounds of the season at the Aramco – Shenzhen Championship. Folke began her round with a calm rhythm, gradually increasing her confidence with each hole, successfully recording 4 birdies that enhanced her presence in the competition, before concluding her day with a remarkable eagle on the 18th hole, finishing the round at 67 strokes (6 under par), a performance that left its mark even days after the tournament commenced.



The opening round was filled with a significant closeness in level among the players; German golfer Laura Fünfstück delivered an impressive performance, while Otama and Hewson continued to compete closely, and a wide range of players maintained similar scores, reflecting the strength of participation and the level of challenge in this edition of the tournament. Nevertheless, Folke's balanced performance remained one of the highlights of the first day, especially with the fluidity of her shots and her calmness in moments of pressure.



This remarkable appearance was not a fleeting event, but a new chapter in a season that has seen a clear rise in her level; Folke finished the Ford Women's Open – New South Wales in the top five, and performed well at the PIF London Championship, placing (T11), before continuing to deliver stable levels despite periods of fluctuation throughout the year. Folke said after the round: "I felt over the past weeks that things are going in the right direction. The shots were balanced, and the round was enjoyable for me."



Folke still remembers her participation in the Jabra Ladies Open in May, when she advanced on the first day with a score of 7 under par before finishing in 17th place (T17), an experience she says played an important role in building her mental capabilities on the course. Between confidence and realism, the Swede weaves her steps with a clear steadiness that makes her presence stronger with every tournament she competes in.



Folke relies on an impressive academic and athletic background; she was born on March 25, 1995, in Tranås, Sweden, and shone during her collegiate career at Murray State University from 2014 to 2018, where she was named "Golf Player of the Year" in the OVC conference, which opened the door for her to turn professional in 2018. Since that year, she has achieved several significant milestones, including winning the Tegelberga Open in 2019 and the Dimension Data Ladies Pro-Am in 2023 without any bogeys, in addition to finishing as a runner-up in the Joburg Ladies Open and the Open de France Dames.



At the Aramco – Shenzhen Championship, Folke's presence was not just a result on the leaderboard, but a story of an exceptional day that combined calmness, confidence, and artistic rise, giving her an additional boost in her career and making her performance in Shenzhen one of the moments worth noting in the season of the Ladies European Tour.