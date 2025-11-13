خرج منتخب الإمارات وضيفه العراق بالتعادل الإيجابي بهدف لكل منهما في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على استاد محمد بن زايد في أبو ظبي، وذلك في ذهاب الدور الإقصائي من ملحق التصفيات الآسيوية – الطريق إلى كأس العالم 2026.

وتقدم منتخب العراق عبر هدف علي الحمادي في الدقيقة العاشرة، قبل أن تدرك الإمارات التعادل عن طريق لوانزينيو بيريرا (د: 18).

تقاسم الفريقان السيطرة على مجريات اللعب منذ بداية اللقاء، وكانت المبادرة الهجومية الأولى لصالح منتخب الإمارات حينما سدد ماركو فينيسيوس كرة من خارج منطقة الجزاء مرت فوق العارضة، لكن الفاعلية كانت لصالح المنتخب العراقي الذي نجح في تسجيل هدف السبق الأول بعدما عكس المدافع أكام هاشم كرة من الجهة اليمنى وصلت إلى زميله علي الحمادي داخل منطقة الجزاء الذي تابعها بدوره وسددها في الشباك، ثم بحث المنتخب الإماراتي عن تعديل النتيجة عبر تكثيف الوصول إلى مناطق نظيره العراقي حتى نجح في ذلك حينما عكس عبد الله رمضان كرة عرضية من الجهة اليمنى ارتقى لها لوانزينيو بيريرا وحولها برأسه إلى داخل المرمى (د: 18).


مع انطلاق الشوط الثاني كاد منتخب الإمارات أن يباغت العراق بعدما سدد عبدالله رمضان محاولة من خارج منتخب الجزاء تصدى لها بصعوبة الحارس جلال حسن. ورد العراق عبر تسديدة ماركو فرج من خارج منطقة الجزاء أبعدها خالد عيسى بصعوبة إلى ركلة ركنية.


وقام مدرب الإمارات كوزمين أولاريو بإشراك علي صالح وبرونو كونسيساو في محاولة لإنعاش الجانب الهجومي، ليبدأ الفريق في استعادة زمام المبادرة والبحث عن شن الهجمات، وكانت أبرز المحاولات عبر تسديدة علي صالح من الطرف الأيمن التي سيطر عليها الحارس جلال حسن (88)، ثم سجل كايو لوكاس هدفاً في الدقيقة السادسة من الوقت بدل الضائع للشوط الثاني لكنه ألغي بسبب التسلل، لينتهي اللقاء بالتعادل بهدف لكل منهما.


وبهذه النتيجة يتأجل الحسم لمباراة الإياب بين الفريقين الثلاثاء القادم 18 نوفمبر على ستاد البصرة الدولي في البصرة، وسيتأهل الفائز من هذه المواجهة لخوض الملحق العالمي، من أجل تحديد آخر فريقين متأهلين إلى نهائيات كأس العالم.