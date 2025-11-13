The UAE national team and its guest Iraq ended in a positive draw with one goal each in the match held at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, in the first leg of the playoff round of the Asian qualifiers – the road to the 2026 World Cup.

Iraq took the lead with a goal from Ali Al-Hamadi in the tenth minute, before the UAE equalized through Luanzenio Pereira (18').

Both teams shared control of the game from the start, with the first attacking initiative in favor of the UAE when Marco Vinicius shot from outside the penalty area, which went over the crossbar. However, the effectiveness was on the side of the Iraqi team, which succeeded in scoring the first goal after defender Akam Hashim crossed a ball from the right side that reached his teammate Ali Al-Hamadi inside the penalty area, who followed it up and shot it into the net. The UAE team then sought to equalize by intensifying their attacks into the Iraqi territory until they succeeded when Abdullah Ramadan crossed a ball from the right side that Luanzenio Pereira rose to and headed into the goal (18').



At the start of the second half, the UAE team nearly surprised Iraq when Abdullah Ramadan attempted a shot from outside the penalty area that was saved with difficulty by goalkeeper Jalal Hassan. Iraq responded with a shot from Marco Faraj from outside the penalty area that Khalid Issa managed to deflect to a corner kick.



UAE coach Cosmin Olaroiu brought in Ali Saleh and Bruno Concesao in an attempt to revitalize the attacking side, allowing the team to regain control and look for offensive opportunities. The most notable attempts came from a shot by Ali Saleh from the right side, which was controlled by goalkeeper Jalal Hassan (88'), and then Kayu Lucas scored a goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time in the second half, but it was disallowed for offside, ending the match in a draw with one goal each.



With this result, the decision is postponed to the return match between the two teams next Tuesday, November 18, at Basra International Stadium in Basra, and the winner of this matchup will qualify for the global playoff to determine the last two teams to qualify for the World Cup finals.