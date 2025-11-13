The sports director of Al-Ahli Club, Roy Pedro, clarified to "Okaz" that the goals for the current season are clear, and not a day goes by without him meeting with his team and the executive committee. He pointed out that the club's legacy, its fan base, and its great history in championships lead them to choose "a playing philosophy that is suitable for all of that and befits the entity." He said: "We want to play sharp attacking football; we want to reflect a positive image of the attacking football we play." He added: "When you are at Al-Ahli Club, your goal should be to achieve all the championships you participate in. I don't like to talk about those who preceded me in working here, but Al-Ahli is great and has won two championships, so I believe they worked hard; otherwise, what has been achieved wouldn't have happened."



Pedro stated: "We are all in agreement now; the executive committee, the sports administration, and the coaching staff led by Matthias Jaissle, and our goals are clear," confirming that football should make you proud at Al-Ahli Club across all age groups. He added: "I had never met Mr. Jaissle before coming to Al-Ahli Club, and I don't form preconceived judgments about a person before I meet them." He noted that after a month of being at the club, he can honestly say: "I couldn't wish for a better coach than Jaissle."



He explained: "I previously worked for two and a half years with a German coach, Roger Schmidt, who has a playing style similar to Jaissle's, and both came from the same coaching school, so this is familiar football for me."



He continued: "I have been here for a full month; I haven't seen anything that scares me regarding the medical staff. We have all the necessary needs, including doctors and equipment, and we have the right people."



He pointed out the addition of a professional nutritionist to work with the club, saying: "He just started working with us and is one of the distinguished individuals in his field."



Regarding player Ivan Toney, he said: "He is a great and distinguished striker, only 29 years old, and has scored more than 40 goals with us. We are talking about a great player and a great striker."



He added: "Just because he didn't play against Al-Sadd and Al-Ittihad doesn't mean we want to get rid of him. The coach felt he needed other players for that match; that's all there is to it. These are the problems we want to see; we have such great quality that we are confused about who to play."



He clarified: "Toney is a very professional player both on and off the field; we rely on him like any other player."



Pedro mentioned that they are about to start building new extensive facilities covering 250,000 square meters, including an academy for player development.



He noted that he was surprised by the administrative structure at the club upon his arrival, saying: "It is a high-level professional structure, and everyone works in harmony from the top of the pyramid to the bottom."



He added: "I don't have what is called short-term success and long-term success; success and victory are always the foundation of this club. We want quick victories, but we also want their continuity. We don't want to remain for several years without championships, and if the team doesn't win every week, no one will care what you do."



He said: "I want to leave a legacy that is uniquely mine here at Al-Ahli and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I won't bring in 30 Portuguese employees and 20 English employees; I want to leave a clear mark on the work in general."



He mentioned: "Before we go to sign other players, we will look at the players we already have within the club. We will work on developing them to the maximum they can reach, then we will assess our needs and see if we need better players."



He pointed out that they are fully aware of the attacking problems the team is facing, saying: "It doesn't take genius to see that. You can't say you will compete for the league when you have the ninth or tenth best attack in the league."



He added: "I renew my confidence in all the players in the attacking third who are on the team list; they all see that we have a problem in scoring, and we will work to solve it."



He did not overlook the defensive aspect, reminding: "Just as we have a problem in the attacking side, we must not overlook our excellence on the defensive side and commend that."



He added: "We are still at the beginning of November; there is still a long way to go until January, and it is unreasonable for me to talk about anything related to the transfer period right now because literally, there is nothing related to transfers at the moment, and we haven't discussed anything."



He expressed his gratitude to the players who reached out to him and confirmed their readiness to serve the club, specifically mentioning: "Zuhair Al-Maghrabi, the acting CEO, works closely and continuously with me, and today he was with me all morning."