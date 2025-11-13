أوضح المدير الرياضي  بالنادي الأهلي روي بيدرو لـ«عكاظ» أن الأهداف للموسم الحالي واضحة، ولا يمرّ يوم بدون أن يجتمع بفريقه الخاص واللجنة التنفيذية، وأشار إلى أن إرث النادي وجماهيريته وتاريخه الكبير في البطولات تجعلهم يختارون «فلسفة لعب مناسبة لكل ذلك وتليق بالكيان»، وقال:« نريد أن نلعب كرة قدم هجومية حادة، نريد أن نعكس صورة إيجابية عن كرة القدم الهجومية التي نلعبها»، وأضاف يقول: «عندما تكون في النادي الأهلي فهدفك يجب أن يكون تحقيق جميع البطولات التي تشارك فيها، ولا أحب الحديث عمّن سبقوني بالعمل هنا لكن الأهلي كبير وحقق بطولتين، ولذلك أؤمن أنهم عملوا بشكل كبير، وإلّا ما كان ليتحقّق ما تحقّق».


وقال بيدرو: «نحن جميعاً على وفاق الآن؛ اللجنة التنفيذية والإدارة الرياضية والجهاز الفني بقيادة ماتياس يايسله، وأهدافنا واضحة»، مؤكداً أن كرة قدم تشعرك بالفخر في النادي الأهلي في جميع الفئات السنية، وأضاف: «لم يسبق لي لقاء السيد يايسله قبل قدومي للنادي الأهلي، ولا أبني أحكاماً مسبقة عن شخص قبل أن أقابله»، ولفت إلى أنه بعد شهر من وجوده في النادي يقول بكل صراحة: «لم أكن لأتمنّى مديراً فنياً أفضل من يايسله».


وأوضح: «عملت سابقاً لمدة سنتين ونصف مع مدرب ألماني هو روجر شميدت، لديه أسلوب لعب مشابه ليايسله، وكلاهما أتيا من نفس المدرسة التدريبية، لذلك فهذه كرة قدم مألوفة بالنسبة لي».


وتابع: «أنا هنا منذ شهر كامل، لم أرَ أي شيء يخيفني بخصوص الجهاز الطبي، لدينا كل الاحتياجات اللازمة من أطباء ومعدات وغير ذلك ولدينا الأشخاص المناسبين».


ولفت إلى انضمام أخصائي تغذية محترف للعمل مع النادي، قائلًا: «بدأ معنا العمل للتوّ وهو أحد الأشخاص المميزين في مجاله».


وحول اللاعب آيفان توني قال: «مهاجم عظيم ومميز، عمره 29 فقط، سجل معنا أكثر من 40 هدفاً، نحن نتحدث عن لاعب كبير ومهاجم كبير».


وأضاف: «لأنه لم يلعب أمام السد والاتحاد هذا لا يعني أننا نريد التخلص منه، المدرب رأى أنه يحتاج لاعبين آخرين لهذه المباراة، هذا كل ما في الأمر، هذه هي المشكلات التي نريد رؤيتها، نمتلك جودة كبيرة لدرجة أننا نحتار نلعب بمن».


وأوضح: «توني لاعب محترف جداً خارج الملعب وداخل الملعب، نعتمد عليه كأي لاعب آخر».


وبين بيدرو أنهم على وشك البدء في بناء منشآت جديدة واسعة تبلغ مساحتها 250,000 متر مربع، تشمل أكاديمية لتطوير اللاعبين.


وأشار إلى أنه تفاجأ بالهيكلة الإدارية الموجودة لدى النادي عند وصوله، قائلاً: «هيكلة احترافية على طراز عالٍ، الجميع يعمل بتوافق من أعلى الهرم حتى أسفله».


وأضاف: «لا يوجد عندي ما يسمى نجاحاً قصير الأمد ونجاحاً طويل الأمد، النجاح والانتصار دائماً هو أساس هذا النادي، نريد انتصارات سريعة ولكن أيضاً نريد استمراريتها، لا نريد البقاء لعدة سنوات بلا بطولات، وإذا لم ينتصر الفريق كل أسبوع فلا أحد سيهتم ماذا تفعل من عمل».


وقال: «أريد أن أترك إرثاً خاصاً بي هنا في الأهلي وفي المملكة العربية السعودية، ولن أجلب 30 موظفاً برتغاليّاً و20 موظفاً إنجليزياً، أريد أن أترك بصمة واضحة للعمل بشكل عام».


وذكر: «قبل أن نذهب للتعاقد مع لاعبين آخرين سننظر للاعبين الذين نمتلكهم أصلاً داخل النادي، سنعمل على تطويرهم إلى أقصى حد يمكن أن يصلوا إليه، ثم نقيّم احتياجاتنا ونرى ما إذا كنا نحتاج أفضل».


وأشار إلى أنهم على وعي تام بالمشكلات الهجومية التي يواجهها الفريق، قائلاً: «الأمر لا يحتاج إلى عبقرية لرؤية ذلك، لا يمكنك أن تقول أنك ستنافس على الدوري وأنت لديك تاسع أو عاشر أفضل هجوم في الدوري».


وأضاف: «أجدّد الثقة بجميع لاعبي الثلث الهجومي الموجودين في قائمة الفريق، جميعهم يرون أن لدينا مشكلة في التسجيل وسنعمل على حلها».


ولم يغفل الجانب الدفاعي، مذكّراً: «مثلما إن لدينا مشكلة في الجانب الهجومي فعلينا ألا نغفل تميّزنا على الجانب الدفاعي ونشيد بذلك».


وأردف: «ما زلنا في بداية نوفمبر، ما زال هناك مشوار طويل حتى يناير ومن غير المنطقي أن أتحدث بشيء يخص فترة الانتقالات منذ الآن لأنه حرفياً لا يوجد شيء يخص الانتقالات الآن ولم نتحدث بشيء».


ووجّه شكره للاعبين الذين تواصلوا معه وأكدوا استعدادهم لخدمة النادي، وخصّ بالذكر: «زهير  المغربي الرئيس التنفيذي المكلّف، يعمل معي بشكل قريب ومتواصل، واليوم كان معي طوال الصباح».