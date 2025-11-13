أوضح المدير الرياضي بالنادي الأهلي روي بيدرو لـ«عكاظ» أن الأهداف للموسم الحالي واضحة، ولا يمرّ يوم بدون أن يجتمع بفريقه الخاص واللجنة التنفيذية، وأشار إلى أن إرث النادي وجماهيريته وتاريخه الكبير في البطولات تجعلهم يختارون «فلسفة لعب مناسبة لكل ذلك وتليق بالكيان»، وقال:« نريد أن نلعب كرة قدم هجومية حادة، نريد أن نعكس صورة إيجابية عن كرة القدم الهجومية التي نلعبها»، وأضاف يقول: «عندما تكون في النادي الأهلي فهدفك يجب أن يكون تحقيق جميع البطولات التي تشارك فيها، ولا أحب الحديث عمّن سبقوني بالعمل هنا لكن الأهلي كبير وحقق بطولتين، ولذلك أؤمن أنهم عملوا بشكل كبير، وإلّا ما كان ليتحقّق ما تحقّق».
وقال بيدرو: «نحن جميعاً على وفاق الآن؛ اللجنة التنفيذية والإدارة الرياضية والجهاز الفني بقيادة ماتياس يايسله، وأهدافنا واضحة»، مؤكداً أن كرة قدم تشعرك بالفخر في النادي الأهلي في جميع الفئات السنية، وأضاف: «لم يسبق لي لقاء السيد يايسله قبل قدومي للنادي الأهلي، ولا أبني أحكاماً مسبقة عن شخص قبل أن أقابله»، ولفت إلى أنه بعد شهر من وجوده في النادي يقول بكل صراحة: «لم أكن لأتمنّى مديراً فنياً أفضل من يايسله».
وأوضح: «عملت سابقاً لمدة سنتين ونصف مع مدرب ألماني هو روجر شميدت، لديه أسلوب لعب مشابه ليايسله، وكلاهما أتيا من نفس المدرسة التدريبية، لذلك فهذه كرة قدم مألوفة بالنسبة لي».
وتابع: «أنا هنا منذ شهر كامل، لم أرَ أي شيء يخيفني بخصوص الجهاز الطبي، لدينا كل الاحتياجات اللازمة من أطباء ومعدات وغير ذلك ولدينا الأشخاص المناسبين».
ولفت إلى انضمام أخصائي تغذية محترف للعمل مع النادي، قائلًا: «بدأ معنا العمل للتوّ وهو أحد الأشخاص المميزين في مجاله».
وحول اللاعب آيفان توني قال: «مهاجم عظيم ومميز، عمره 29 فقط، سجل معنا أكثر من 40 هدفاً، نحن نتحدث عن لاعب كبير ومهاجم كبير».
وأضاف: «لأنه لم يلعب أمام السد والاتحاد هذا لا يعني أننا نريد التخلص منه، المدرب رأى أنه يحتاج لاعبين آخرين لهذه المباراة، هذا كل ما في الأمر، هذه هي المشكلات التي نريد رؤيتها، نمتلك جودة كبيرة لدرجة أننا نحتار نلعب بمن».
وأوضح: «توني لاعب محترف جداً خارج الملعب وداخل الملعب، نعتمد عليه كأي لاعب آخر».
وبين بيدرو أنهم على وشك البدء في بناء منشآت جديدة واسعة تبلغ مساحتها 250,000 متر مربع، تشمل أكاديمية لتطوير اللاعبين.
وأشار إلى أنه تفاجأ بالهيكلة الإدارية الموجودة لدى النادي عند وصوله، قائلاً: «هيكلة احترافية على طراز عالٍ، الجميع يعمل بتوافق من أعلى الهرم حتى أسفله».
وأضاف: «لا يوجد عندي ما يسمى نجاحاً قصير الأمد ونجاحاً طويل الأمد، النجاح والانتصار دائماً هو أساس هذا النادي، نريد انتصارات سريعة ولكن أيضاً نريد استمراريتها، لا نريد البقاء لعدة سنوات بلا بطولات، وإذا لم ينتصر الفريق كل أسبوع فلا أحد سيهتم ماذا تفعل من عمل».
وقال: «أريد أن أترك إرثاً خاصاً بي هنا في الأهلي وفي المملكة العربية السعودية، ولن أجلب 30 موظفاً برتغاليّاً و20 موظفاً إنجليزياً، أريد أن أترك بصمة واضحة للعمل بشكل عام».
وذكر: «قبل أن نذهب للتعاقد مع لاعبين آخرين سننظر للاعبين الذين نمتلكهم أصلاً داخل النادي، سنعمل على تطويرهم إلى أقصى حد يمكن أن يصلوا إليه، ثم نقيّم احتياجاتنا ونرى ما إذا كنا نحتاج أفضل».
وأشار إلى أنهم على وعي تام بالمشكلات الهجومية التي يواجهها الفريق، قائلاً: «الأمر لا يحتاج إلى عبقرية لرؤية ذلك، لا يمكنك أن تقول أنك ستنافس على الدوري وأنت لديك تاسع أو عاشر أفضل هجوم في الدوري».
وأضاف: «أجدّد الثقة بجميع لاعبي الثلث الهجومي الموجودين في قائمة الفريق، جميعهم يرون أن لدينا مشكلة في التسجيل وسنعمل على حلها».
ولم يغفل الجانب الدفاعي، مذكّراً: «مثلما إن لدينا مشكلة في الجانب الهجومي فعلينا ألا نغفل تميّزنا على الجانب الدفاعي ونشيد بذلك».
وأردف: «ما زلنا في بداية نوفمبر، ما زال هناك مشوار طويل حتى يناير ومن غير المنطقي أن أتحدث بشيء يخص فترة الانتقالات منذ الآن لأنه حرفياً لا يوجد شيء يخص الانتقالات الآن ولم نتحدث بشيء».
ووجّه شكره للاعبين الذين تواصلوا معه وأكدوا استعدادهم لخدمة النادي، وخصّ بالذكر: «زهير المغربي الرئيس التنفيذي المكلّف، يعمل معي بشكل قريب ومتواصل، واليوم كان معي طوال الصباح».
The sports director of Al-Ahli Club, Roy Pedro, clarified to "Okaz" that the goals for the current season are clear, and not a day goes by without him meeting with his team and the executive committee. He pointed out that the club's legacy, its fan base, and its great history in championships lead them to choose "a playing philosophy that is suitable for all of that and befits the entity." He said: "We want to play sharp attacking football; we want to reflect a positive image of the attacking football we play." He added: "When you are at Al-Ahli Club, your goal should be to achieve all the championships you participate in. I don't like to talk about those who preceded me in working here, but Al-Ahli is great and has won two championships, so I believe they worked hard; otherwise, what has been achieved wouldn't have happened."
Pedro stated: "We are all in agreement now; the executive committee, the sports administration, and the coaching staff led by Matthias Jaissle, and our goals are clear," confirming that football should make you proud at Al-Ahli Club across all age groups. He added: "I had never met Mr. Jaissle before coming to Al-Ahli Club, and I don't form preconceived judgments about a person before I meet them." He noted that after a month of being at the club, he can honestly say: "I couldn't wish for a better coach than Jaissle."
He explained: "I previously worked for two and a half years with a German coach, Roger Schmidt, who has a playing style similar to Jaissle's, and both came from the same coaching school, so this is familiar football for me."
He continued: "I have been here for a full month; I haven't seen anything that scares me regarding the medical staff. We have all the necessary needs, including doctors and equipment, and we have the right people."
He pointed out the addition of a professional nutritionist to work with the club, saying: "He just started working with us and is one of the distinguished individuals in his field."
Regarding player Ivan Toney, he said: "He is a great and distinguished striker, only 29 years old, and has scored more than 40 goals with us. We are talking about a great player and a great striker."
He added: "Just because he didn't play against Al-Sadd and Al-Ittihad doesn't mean we want to get rid of him. The coach felt he needed other players for that match; that's all there is to it. These are the problems we want to see; we have such great quality that we are confused about who to play."
He clarified: "Toney is a very professional player both on and off the field; we rely on him like any other player."
Pedro mentioned that they are about to start building new extensive facilities covering 250,000 square meters, including an academy for player development.
He noted that he was surprised by the administrative structure at the club upon his arrival, saying: "It is a high-level professional structure, and everyone works in harmony from the top of the pyramid to the bottom."
He added: "I don't have what is called short-term success and long-term success; success and victory are always the foundation of this club. We want quick victories, but we also want their continuity. We don't want to remain for several years without championships, and if the team doesn't win every week, no one will care what you do."
He said: "I want to leave a legacy that is uniquely mine here at Al-Ahli and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I won't bring in 30 Portuguese employees and 20 English employees; I want to leave a clear mark on the work in general."
He mentioned: "Before we go to sign other players, we will look at the players we already have within the club. We will work on developing them to the maximum they can reach, then we will assess our needs and see if we need better players."
He pointed out that they are fully aware of the attacking problems the team is facing, saying: "It doesn't take genius to see that. You can't say you will compete for the league when you have the ninth or tenth best attack in the league."
He added: "I renew my confidence in all the players in the attacking third who are on the team list; they all see that we have a problem in scoring, and we will work to solve it."
He did not overlook the defensive aspect, reminding: "Just as we have a problem in the attacking side, we must not overlook our excellence on the defensive side and commend that."
He added: "We are still at the beginning of November; there is still a long way to go until January, and it is unreasonable for me to talk about anything related to the transfer period right now because literally, there is nothing related to transfers at the moment, and we haven't discussed anything."
He expressed his gratitude to the players who reached out to him and confirmed their readiness to serve the club, specifically mentioning: "Zuhair Al-Maghrabi, the acting CEO, works closely and continuously with me, and today he was with me all morning."