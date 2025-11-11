The Turkish Football Federation announced the suspension of 1,024 players from various levels, referring them to the disciplinary board for their involvement in match betting.

The Turkish Federation clarified in a statement that it referred 1,024 players from various local competitions to the disciplinary board as part of the investigations, including 27 players from the Premier League, all of whom have been suspended.

Among the 27 players were players from Galatasaray, the Turkish league champions, and their Istanbul rival Beşiktaş.

Additionally, Turkish authorities arrested eight individuals yesterday (Monday), including the president of a Premier League club, as part of a wide-ranging investigation into alleged betting on football matches.

Suspension of 149 Referees

The Turkish Federation announced at the end of last month the suspension of 149 referees and assistant referees after their involvement in a local match betting scandal was confirmed.

The local federation imposed penalties ranging from eight to twelve months on the involved referees, while investigations continue with three others.