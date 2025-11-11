أعلن الاتحاد التركي لكرة القدم، إيقاف 1024 لاعباً من مختلف الدرجات مع إحالتهم إلى المجلس التأديبي، بتهم مشاركتهم في المراهنات على المباريات.

وأضح الاتحاد التركي في بيان أنه أحال 1024 لاعباً من مختلف المسابقات المحلية إلى المجلس التأديبي في إطار التحقيقات بما في ذلك 27 لاعباً من الدوري الممتاز والذين تم إيقافهم جميعاً.

وكان لاعبون من غلطة سراي بطل الدوري التركي وغريمه في إسطنبول بشكتاش من بين اللاعبين الـ27.

كما اعتقلت السلطات التركية أمس (الاثنين) ثمانية أشخاص من بينهم رئيس نادٍ بالدوري الممتاز ضمن تحقيق موسع في مراهنات مزعومة على مباريات لكرة القدم.

إيقاف 149 حكماً

وكان الاتحاد التركي أعلن نهاية الشهر الماضي، إيقاف 149 حكماً وحكماً مساعداً بعد ثبوت تورطهم في فضيحة مراهنات على مباريات محلية.

وفرض الاتحاد المحلي عقوبات تراوح بين ثمانية واثني عشر شهراً على الحكام المتورطين، فيما تستمر التحقيقات مع ثلاثة آخرين.