أعلن الاتحاد التركي لكرة القدم، إيقاف 1024 لاعباً من مختلف الدرجات مع إحالتهم إلى المجلس التأديبي، بتهم مشاركتهم في المراهنات على المباريات.
وأضح الاتحاد التركي في بيان أنه أحال 1024 لاعباً من مختلف المسابقات المحلية إلى المجلس التأديبي في إطار التحقيقات بما في ذلك 27 لاعباً من الدوري الممتاز والذين تم إيقافهم جميعاً.
وكان لاعبون من غلطة سراي بطل الدوري التركي وغريمه في إسطنبول بشكتاش من بين اللاعبين الـ27.
كما اعتقلت السلطات التركية أمس (الاثنين) ثمانية أشخاص من بينهم رئيس نادٍ بالدوري الممتاز ضمن تحقيق موسع في مراهنات مزعومة على مباريات لكرة القدم.
إيقاف 149 حكماً
وكان الاتحاد التركي أعلن نهاية الشهر الماضي، إيقاف 149 حكماً وحكماً مساعداً بعد ثبوت تورطهم في فضيحة مراهنات على مباريات محلية.
وفرض الاتحاد المحلي عقوبات تراوح بين ثمانية واثني عشر شهراً على الحكام المتورطين، فيما تستمر التحقيقات مع ثلاثة آخرين.
The Turkish Football Federation announced the suspension of 1,024 players from various levels, referring them to the disciplinary board for their involvement in match betting.
The Turkish Federation clarified in a statement that it referred 1,024 players from various local competitions to the disciplinary board as part of the investigations, including 27 players from the Premier League, all of whom have been suspended.
Among the 27 players were players from Galatasaray, the Turkish league champions, and their Istanbul rival Beşiktaş.
Additionally, Turkish authorities arrested eight individuals yesterday (Monday), including the president of a Premier League club, as part of a wide-ranging investigation into alleged betting on football matches.
Suspension of 149 Referees
The Turkish Federation announced at the end of last month the suspension of 149 referees and assistant referees after their involvement in a local match betting scandal was confirmed.
The local federation imposed penalties ranging from eight to twelve months on the involved referees, while investigations continue with three others.