The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center continues its humanitarian efforts to support patients from the Palestinian people, having begun treatment for (42) cancer patients coming from the Gaza Strip, as part of the project to support cancer patients from Gaza in Jordan.

Thirty (30) patients arrived in Jordan the day before yesterday and were transferred directly to the King Hussein Cancer Center for medical examinations and to start intensive treatment programs under the supervision of specialized medical teams that continuously monitor their health conditions, while (12) patients who had previously arrived from Gaza continue their treatment under the project.

The project affiliated with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center covers all basic living expenses for the patients and their companions. All patients were evacuated from the Gaza Strip in cooperation with the World Health Organization and in coordination with the Jordanian side and the Saudi Embassy in Jordan to facilitate all transportation procedures to ensure their safe and comfortable arrival.

It is worth mentioning that the center signed a joint cooperation agreement in 2024 with the King Hussein Cancer Center to treat cancer patients from the Gaza Strip in Jordan, aiming to save as many cancer patients as possible who have been deprived of the opportunity for treatment due to the difficult health conditions in the Gaza Strip.

This reaffirms the Kingdom's commitment to extending a helping hand to patients and those in need around the world, alleviating the suffering of affected peoples, stemming from its noble mission to assist humanity wherever it may be, and reinforcing its position as a beacon for global humanitarian and relief work.