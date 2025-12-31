يواصل مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية جهوده الإنسانية لدعم المرضى من أبناء الشعب الفلسطيني حيث شرع في علاج (42) مريضاً بالسرطان قادمين من قطاع غزة، ضمن مشروع دعم علاج مرضى السرطان من قطاع غزة في الأردن.

وقد وصل أمس الأول (30) مريضاً إلى الأردن، ونُقِلُوا مباشرة إلى مؤسسة ومركز الحسين للسرطان لإجراء الفحوصات الطبية وبدء برامج العلاج المكثف تحت إشراف فرق طبية متخصصة تتابع حالاتهم الصحية بشكل مستمر، بينما يواصل (12) مريضاً الذين سبق وصولهم من غزة متابعة علاجهم ضمن المشروع.

ويشمل المشروع التابع لمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة التكفّل الكامل بجميع النفقات المعيشية الأساسية للمرضى ومرافقيهم، وتم إخلاء جميع المرضى من قطاع غزة بالتعاون مع منظمة الصحة العالمية وبالتنسيق مع الجانب الأردني، وسفارة المملكة لدى الأردن؛ لتسهيل جميع إجراءات النقل لضمان وصولهم بأمان وراحة.

يُذكر أن المركز وقع اتفاقية تعاون مشترك في2024مع مؤسسة ومركز الحسين للسرطان لعلاج مرضى السرطان من أهالي قطاع غزة في الأردن؛ بهدف إنقاذ أكبر عدد ممكن من مرضى السرطان الذين حرموا من فرصة العلاج بسبب الظروف الصحية الصعبة في قطاع غزة.

ويأتي ذلك تأكيداً لحرص المملكة على مد يد العون للمرضى والمحتاجين حول العالم، والتخفيف من معاناة الشعوب المتضررة، انطلاقاً من رسالتها السامية في مساعدة الإنسان أينما كان، وترسيخاً لمكانتها منارة للعمل الإنساني والإغاثي العالمي.