The Saudi national team coach Renard is putting the finishing touches on the starting lineup that will face the Ivory Coast national team in the first friendly match next Friday at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the preparation program for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025. He will conduct a training session where he will focus on the players' implementation of the technical tasks and tactical aspects he intends to execute in the friendly match, and finalize the core elements that will participate in the upcoming match against the Ivory Coast.



Meanwhile, players from the clubs (Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Nassr) who participated significantly with their teams in the matches last Saturday, during the eighth round of the Roshan Saudi Pro League, returned today (Monday) after being given a one-day rest by coach Renard.



On another note, the coach excluded the duo Muteb Al-Harbi and Hassan Tambakti due to injury and their need for a treatment program, and called up Yasser Al-Shahrani and Hassan Kadsh as replacements.