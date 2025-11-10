يضع مدرب المنتخب السعودي رينارد اللمسات الفنية على التشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوض بها المواجهة الودية الأولى أمام منتخب ساحل العاج (الجمعة) القادم، على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن برنامج الإعداد لبطولة كأس العرب فيفا قطر 2025، إذ سيجري مناورة كروية سيركز من خلالها على تطبيق اللاعبين للمهمات الفنية والجوانب التكتيكية التي ينوي تنفيذها في اللقاء الودي، والاستقرار على العناصر الأساسية التي سيخوض بها مباراة ساحل العاج القادمة.


هذا وانتظم لاعبو أندية (الأهلي، والاتحاد، والنصر) الذين شاركوا بصفةٍ أساسية مع أنديتهم في مباريات (السبت) الماضي، ضمن مباريات الجولة الثامنة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، اليوم (الإثنين) بعد أن تم منحهم راحة ليوم واحد من قبل المدرب رينارد.


من جانب آخر، استبعد المدرب الثنائي متعب الحربي، وحسان تمبكتي، للإصابة وحاجتهما لبرنامج علاجي، واستدعى ياسر الشهراني وحسن كادش عوضا عنهما.