أعلن نادي برشلونة إصابة حارس مرماه الألماني مارك أندريه تير شتيغن، قبل مواجهة أتلتيك بلباو، اليوم (الأربعاء)، ضمن منافسات الدور نصف النهائي من بطولة كأس السوبر الإسباني المقامة في مدينة جدة السعودية.

قال النادي الكتالوني في بيان رسمي: «يغادر مارك أندريه تير شتيغن معسكر الفريق في جدة عائداً إلى برشلونة لإجراء فحوصات طبية، على أن يتم تعويضه بدييغو كوشن، حارس مرمى الفريق الرديف، الذي سينضم إلى بعثة الفريق اليوم الأربعاء».

تفاصيل الإصابة

وبحسب صحيفة «موندو ديبورتيفو» الإسبانية، فإن الإصابة التي تعرض لها تير شتيغن خلال التدريبات لا تبدو خطيرة، لكنها منعته من إكمال الحصة التدريبية، ما استدعى خضوعه لتقييم طبي شامل من قبل الطاقم الطبي للنادي في إسبانيا.

وكان الحارس الألماني قد حصل على الضوء الأخضر طبياً في ديسمبر الماضي للعودة إلى المشاركة مع الفريق، بعد غياب استمر أكثر من 4 أشهر، إثر خضوعه لجراحة في الظهر.

تراجع في ترتيب الحراس

وتقلصت حظوظ تير شتيغن في المشاركة أساسياً تحت قيادة المدرب الألماني هانز فليك، إذ تراجع إلى المركز الثالث في قائمة حراس مرمى الفريق.