Barcelona announced the injury of their German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, ahead of the match against Athletic Bilbao today (Wednesday), in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Catalan club stated in an official statement: "Marc-André ter Stegen is leaving the team's camp in Jeddah to return to Barcelona for medical examinations, and he will be replaced by Diego Kochen, the goalkeeper of the reserve team, who will join the team's delegation today, Wednesday."

Details of the Injury

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo," the injury that ter Stegen sustained during training does not appear to be serious, but it prevented him from completing the training session, necessitating a comprehensive medical evaluation by the club's medical staff in Spain.

The German goalkeeper had received medical clearance last December to return to participate with the team after being absent for more than 4 months following back surgery.

Decline in Goalkeeper Ranking

Ter Stegen's chances of starting under the management of German coach Hans Flick have diminished, as he has dropped to third place in the team's goalkeeper rankings.