The Algerian national team qualified for the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, held in Morocco, after achieving a last-minute victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo with a score of 1-0, in the match that brought the two teams together last night (Tuesday) at the "Prince Moulay Abdullah" stadium.

An offensive start and missed opportunities.

The match saw the participation of Al Ahly star Riyad Mahrez as a starter in the Algerian national team, as he launched the first attacks of the Greens just 6 minutes into the match when he penetrated the penalty area, but failed to control the ball in front of the goal.

A goalless draw extends to extra time

Both teams exchanged offensive attempts throughout the regular time of the match, but the final touch was missing from all opportunities, leading both sides to two extra halves lasting 30 minutes.

A powerful shot from Boulibina decides the match

The goalless draw continued until the 119th minute, and while the match was heading towards penalties, Adel Boulibina launched from the left side, before penetrating the penalty area and firing a powerful shot that settled in the top left corner of the Democratic Republic of Congo's goalkeeper's net.

A fiery encounter against Nigeria

With this victory, the Algerian team set up a meeting with their Nigerian counterpart in the quarter-finals, in a match scheduled to take place next Saturday in the city of Marrakech.