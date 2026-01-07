تأهل منتخب الجزائر إلى الدور ربع النهائي من بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025، المقامة في المغرب، بعدما حقق فوزاً قاتلاً على الكونغو الديمقراطية بهدف دون رد، في اللقاء الذي جمع المنتخبين، مساء أمس (الثلاثاء)، على ملعب «الأمير مولاي عبدالله».
بداية هجومية وفرص ضائعة.
وشهدت المباراة مشاركة نجم الأهلي رياض محرز أساسياً في صفوف المنتخب الجزائري، إذ شن أولى هجمات الخضر بعد مرور 6 دقائق من انطلاق اللقاء، عندما توغل داخل منطقة الجزاء، لكنه فشل في السيطرة على الكرة أمام المرمى.
تعادل سلبي يمتد للأشواط الإضافية
وتبادل المنتخبان المحاولات الهجومية طوال الوقت الأصلي من المباراة، إلا أن اللمسة الأخيرة غابت عن جميع الفرص، ليحتكم الطرفان إلى شوطين إضافيين لمدة 30 دقيقة.
قذيفة بولبينة تحسم المواجهة
واستمر التعادل السلبي حتى الدقيقة 119، وبينما كانت المباراة تتجه إلى ركلات الترجيح، انطلق عادل بولبينة من الجهة اليسرى، قبل أن يتوغل داخل منطقة الجزاء ويطلق قذيفة مدوية استقرت في أعلى الزاوية اليسرى لمرمى حارس الكونغو الديمقراطية.
موعد ناري أمام نيجيريا
وبهذا الانتصار، ضرب المنتخب الجزائري موعداً مع نظيره النيجيري في الدور ربع النهائي، في المواجهة المقرر إقامتها يوم السبت المقبل بمدينة مراكش.
The Algerian national team qualified for the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, held in Morocco, after achieving a last-minute victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo with a score of 1-0, in the match that brought the two teams together last night (Tuesday) at the "Prince Moulay Abdullah" stadium.
An offensive start and missed opportunities.
The match saw the participation of Al Ahly star Riyad Mahrez as a starter in the Algerian national team, as he launched the first attacks of the Greens just 6 minutes into the match when he penetrated the penalty area, but failed to control the ball in front of the goal.
A goalless draw extends to extra time
Both teams exchanged offensive attempts throughout the regular time of the match, but the final touch was missing from all opportunities, leading both sides to two extra halves lasting 30 minutes.
A powerful shot from Boulibina decides the match
The goalless draw continued until the 119th minute, and while the match was heading towards penalties, Adel Boulibina launched from the left side, before penetrating the penalty area and firing a powerful shot that settled in the top left corner of the Democratic Republic of Congo's goalkeeper's net.
A fiery encounter against Nigeria
With this victory, the Algerian team set up a meeting with their Nigerian counterpart in the quarter-finals, in a match scheduled to take place next Saturday in the city of Marrakech.