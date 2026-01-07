تأهل منتخب الجزائر إلى الدور ربع النهائي من بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025، المقامة في المغرب، بعدما حقق فوزاً قاتلاً على الكونغو الديمقراطية بهدف دون رد، في اللقاء الذي جمع المنتخبين، مساء أمس (الثلاثاء)، على ملعب «الأمير مولاي عبدالله».

بداية هجومية وفرص ضائعة.

وشهدت المباراة مشاركة نجم الأهلي رياض محرز أساسياً في صفوف المنتخب الجزائري، إذ شن أولى هجمات الخضر بعد مرور 6 دقائق من انطلاق اللقاء، عندما توغل داخل منطقة الجزاء، لكنه فشل في السيطرة على الكرة أمام المرمى.

تعادل سلبي يمتد للأشواط الإضافية

وتبادل المنتخبان المحاولات الهجومية طوال الوقت الأصلي من المباراة، إلا أن اللمسة الأخيرة غابت عن جميع الفرص، ليحتكم الطرفان إلى شوطين إضافيين لمدة 30 دقيقة.

قذيفة بولبينة تحسم المواجهة

واستمر التعادل السلبي حتى الدقيقة 119، وبينما كانت المباراة تتجه إلى ركلات الترجيح، انطلق عادل بولبينة من الجهة اليسرى، قبل أن يتوغل داخل منطقة الجزاء ويطلق قذيفة مدوية استقرت في أعلى الزاوية اليسرى لمرمى حارس الكونغو الديمقراطية.

موعد ناري أمام نيجيريا

وبهذا الانتصار، ضرب المنتخب الجزائري موعداً مع نظيره النيجيري في الدور ربع النهائي، في المواجهة المقرر إقامتها يوم السبت المقبل بمدينة مراكش.