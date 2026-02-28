In the most dangerous escalation since the outbreak of the confrontation, the Iranian news agency "Tasnim" announced that 7 missiles targeted the presidential palace where Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian resides, as well as the compound of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran, without revealing the extent of the losses or the nature of the damages.



At the same time, the public relations department of the Iranian army rushed to confirm that the Chief of Staff, General Hatami, is in good health and continues to lead the armed forces, in a message aimed at reassuring the Iranian public and denying rumors.



Threat to Expand the Target Bank



The spokesperson for the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces stated that the United States is "the main cause of the current aggression," considering that "Israel is a partner in it," emphasizing that the response will be "with greater force than that in the Twelve Days War," adding that "there is no need for concern."



Tasnim reported from the armed forces that the attacks "will not be limited to American bases in the region," threatening a list of "surprising" targets, and announcing a new wave of missiles heading towards "the heart of Israel," indicating an expansion of the conflict zone.



Extensive Drone Operation.. Statement No. "1"



In a statement numbered "1," the Iranian army announced the execution of a massive offensive operation using drones, during which dozens of drones were launched from various parts of the country towards specific targets in the "occupied territories," and what the statement described as "all Israeli interests."



The statement considered the operation the beginning of a new phase of response, with drones entering the confrontation arena with strength.



Schools Under Fire.. Victims in Minab and Abiq



On the ground, the governor of Minab announced that the death toll from the attack on a school in the city has risen to 24, while initial reports indicated that 5 female students were killed in the targeting of the "Tayyiba Tree" primary school for girls, which has 170 students in the morning session, amid ongoing debris removal operations and relief efforts.



In another incident, a student was killed and several students from "Imam Reza" school were injured in a missile attack on the city of Abiq, where the injured are receiving treatment, and some have left after receiving medical care.



"The Great Battle Has Begun"



For his part, the advisor to the Iranian Parliament Speaker, Mahdi Mohammadi, stated that "the attack failed from the very beginning," adding: "Our great battle has begun and we were on high alert," confirming that "the enemy has not achieved any of its goals."