في تصعيد هو الأخطر منذ اندلاع المواجهة، أعلنت وكالة «تسنيم» الإيرانية أن 7 صواريخ استهدفت منطقة القصر الرئاسي الذي يقطنه الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان، ومجمع المرشد علي خامنئي في طهران، من دون الكشف عن حجم الخسائر أو طبيعة الأضرار.


وبالتزامن، سارعت العلاقات العامة للجيش الإيراني إلى التأكيد أن القائد العام للجيش اللواء حاتمي يتمتع بصحة جيدة ويواصل قيادة القوات المسلحة، في رسالة تهدف إلى تطمين الداخل الإيراني ونفي الشائعات.


تهديد بتوسيع بنك الأهداف


وقال المتحدث باسم هيئة الأركان العامة للقوات المسلحة الإيرانية إن الولايات المتحدة «السبب الرئيسي للعدوان الحالي»، معتبراً أن «إسرائيل شريك فيه»، مشدداً على أن الرد سيكون «بقوة أكبر مما كان في حرب الأيام الاثني عشر»، مضيفاً أنه «لا داعي للقلق».


ونقلت وكالة تسنيم عن القوات المسلحة أن الهجمات «لن تقتصر على القواعد الأمريكية في المنطقة»، متوعدةً بقائمة أهداف «مفاجئة»، ومعلنة عن موجة جديدة من الصواريخ تتجه نحو «قلب إسرائيل»، في مؤشر على توسيع رقعة الاشتباك.


عملية مسيّرات واسعة.. بيان رقم "1"


وفي بيان حمل الرقم "1"، أعلن الجيش الإيراني تنفيذ عملية هجومية ضخمة بالطائرات المسيّرة، أُطلقت خلالها عشرات المسيّرات من مختلف أنحاء البلاد باتجاه أهداف محددة في «الأراضي المحتلة»، وعلى ما وصفه البيان بـ«جميع مصالح إسرائيل».


البيان اعتبر العملية بداية مرحلة جديدة من الرد، مع دخول المسيّرات بقوة إلى ساحة المواجهة.


مدارس تحت القصف.. ضحايا في ميناب وأبيق


ميدانياً، أعلن محافظ ميناب ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا الهجوم على مدرسة في المدينة إلى 24 قتيلاً، فيما أفادت تقارير أولية بمقتل 5 طالبات في استهداف مدرسة «شجرة طيبة» الابتدائية للبنات، التي تضم 170 طالبة في الفترة الصباحية، وسط استمرار عمليات إزالة الأنقاض وتقديم الإغاثة.


وفي حادثة أخرى، قُتل طالب وأصيب عدد من طلاب مدرسة «الإمام الرضا» في هجوم صاروخي على مدينة أبيق، حيث يتلقى المصابون العلاج، وغادر بعضهم بعد تلقي الرعاية الطبية.


«المعركة الكبرى بدأت»


بدوره، قال مستشار رئيس البرلمان الإيراني مهدي محمدي إن «الهجوم فشل منذ البداية»، مضيفاً: «بدأت معركتنا الكبرى وكنا على أهبة الاستعداد»، مؤكداً أن «العدو لم يحقق أياً من أهدافه».