At least two people were killed and others were injured in an attack that targeted an Iraqi military base affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces in the Jurf al-Sakhar area in the south of the country today (Saturday), coinciding with the sound of explosions near the American consulate in Erbil in the Kurdistan region, amid escalating regional tensions.



According to matching sources, two fatalities were reported in the attack on the Jurf al-Sakhar base, also known as Jurf al-Nasr, which is considered an important headquarters for the Iraqi "Hezbollah" brigades, part of the Popular Mobilization Forces.



A source in the Iraqi "Hezbollah" brigades told Agence France-Presse that the attack resulted in the deaths of two members of the brigades and injuries to five others.



The Security Media Cell of the Iraqi government reported that the Jurf al-Nasr area north of Babil province was subjected to several airstrikes at 11:50 AM, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to three others with varying degrees of wounds.



The Popular Mobilization Forces confirmed the occurrence of the attack and the resulting casualties, while a source in the mobilization indicated that it is not yet clear whether the United States or Israel was behind the strikes.



In the north of the country, explosions were heard near the American consulate in Erbil, according to Agence France-Presse, while a resident of the area reported hearing at least three loud explosions that caused his house to shake.



The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority announced the extension of the closure of Iraqi airspace for an additional 24 hours, after initially deciding to close it for two hours, noting that the decision is based on the ongoing assessment of the security situation in light of the developments and regional tensions.