قُتل شخصان على الأقل وأصيب آخرون في هجوم استهدف، اليوم (السبت)، قاعدة عسكرية عراقية تابعة للحشد الشعبي في منطقة جرف الصخر جنوب البلاد، تزامناً مع دوي انفجارات قرب القنصلية الأمريكية في أربيل بإقليم كردستان، في ظل تصاعد التوترات الإقليمية.


وأفادت مصادر متطابقة بسقوط قتيلين في الهجوم الذي طال قاعدة جرف الصخر، المعروفة أيضاً باسم جرف النصر، التي تُعد مقراً مهماً لكتائب «حزب الله» العراقية، ضمن قوات «الحشد الشعبي».


وقال مصدر في كتائب «حزب الله» العراقية، لوكالة «فرانس برس» إن الهجوم أسفر عن قتيلين من الكتائب وإصابة خمسة آخرين.


وذكرت خلية الإعلام الأمني التابعة للحكومة العراقية أن منطقة جرف النصر شمال محافظة بابل تعرضت عند الساعة 11:50 صباحاً لعدة ضربات جوية، ما أدى إلى مقتل شخصين وإصابة ثلاثة آخرين بجروح متفاوتة.


وأكدت قوات «الحشد الشعبي» وقوع الهجوم وسقوط ضحايا، فيما أوضح مصدر في الحشد أنه لم يتبين بعد ما إذا كانت الولايات المتحدة أو إسرائيل تقف وراء الضربات.


في شمال البلاد، دوّت انفجارات قرب القنصلية الأمريكية في أربيل، بحسب وكالة «فرانس برس»، فيما قال أحد سكان المنطقة إنه سمع ما لا يقل عن ثلاثة انفجارات قوية تسببت باهتزاز منزله.


وأعلنت سلطة الطيران المدني العراقي تمديد إغلاق الأجواء العراقية لمدة 24 ساعة، بعدما كانت قد قررت إغلاقها لساعتين، ولفت إلى أن القرار يأتي استناداً إلى التقييم المستمر للموقف الأمني وفي ضوء التطورات والتوترات الإقليمية.