كشف رصد أجرته «عكاظ» عن تسجيل 41 شركة مدرجة في سوق الأسهم الرئيسي «تاسي» أدنى قاع تاريخي لها خلال تداولاتها الأسبوع الماضي، بتزايد الضغوط البيعية التي دفعت بأسهم هذه الشركات لكسر مستويات دعم فنية وتاريخية لم يسبق أن تداولت دونها منذ إدراجها في السوق المالية.


الخميس.. ذروة التراجعات

ووفقاً للرصد، شهدت جلسة الخميس 26 فبراير تسجيل 28 شركة لقيعان تاريخية جديدة بالصيغة التالية:

  • تكوين 5.36
  • أسلاك 16.00
  • يو سي آي سي 24
  • كيمانول 6.15
  • أسمنت نجران 6.25
  • أسمنت الجوف 5.58
  • تالكو 30.3
  • أو جي سي 23.06
  • سي جي إس 7.05
  • تمكين 46.36
  • طباعة وتغليف 6.84
  • ذيب 31.64
  • لومي 38.54
  • ريدان 18.00
  • محطة البناء 49.3
  • أسواق المزرعة 12.44
  • بن داود 4.38
  • الدواء 46.9
  • تنمية 49.28
  • المطاحن الحديثة 25.66
  • إنتاج 25
  • دار المعدات 27.74
  • فقيه الطبية 29.82
  • المركز الكندي الطبي 5.6
  • تسهيل 135.10
  • دراية 22.72
  • أسيج 6.26
  • المتحدة للتأمين 2.95
  • إعمار 8.28


كما أظهر الرصد تسجيل الشركات التالية أدنى مستوياتها التاريخية في جلسة الأربعاء 25 فبراير:

  • التطويرية الغذائية 90.05
  • العمران 21.21
  • النايفات 11.14
  • مرنة 8.67
  • الأندية للرياضة 6.78

مطلع الأسبوع الماضي

الرصد أبان أيضاً أن موجة القيعان شملت جلسة الأحد 23 فبراير لشركات:

  • طيران ناس 56
  • المنجم 49
  • مرافق 28.70
  • ساكو 22.73
  • ليفا 9.60
  • أمانة للتأمين 5.42

فيما سجل سهم الفخارية قاعه يوم الثلاثاء 24 فبراير بمستوى:

  • الفخارية 17.15