A survey conducted by "Okaz" revealed that 41 companies listed in the main stock market "TASI" recorded their lowest historical levels during trading last week, amid increasing selling pressures that pushed the shares of these companies to break through technical and historical support levels that they had never traded below since their listing in the financial market.



Thursday.. The Peak of Declines

According to the survey, the session on Thursday, February 26, saw 28 companies recording new historical lows as follows:

Takween 5.36

Aslak 16.00

UCI 24

Kimanol 6.15

Najran Cement 6.25

Al-Jouf Cement 5.58

Talco 30.3

OGC 23.06

CGS 7.05

Tamkeen 46.36

Printing and Packaging 6.84

Thib 31.64

Lumi 38.54

Ridan 18.00

Construction Station 49.3

Al-Mazra'a Markets 12.44

Bin Dawood 4.38

Al-Dawaa 46.9

Tanmiah 49.28

Modern Mills 25.66

Production 25

Dar Al-Mu'addat 27.74

Fuqih Medical 29.82

Canadian Medical Center 5.6

Taseel 135.10

Dirayah 22.72

Asiij 6.26

United Insurance 2.95

Emmar 8.28



The survey also showed that the following companies recorded their lowest historical levels in the session on Wednesday, February 25:

Food Development 90.05

Al-Imran 21.21

Al-Nayifat 11.14

Murina 8.67

Sports Clubs 6.78

Beginning of Last Week

The survey also indicated that the wave of lows included the session on Sunday, February 23, for the following companies:

Flynas 56

Al-Munajem 49

Marafiq 28.70

Saco 22.73

Lifa 9.60

Amana Insurance 5.42

Meanwhile, the share of Al-Fukhariya recorded its low on Tuesday, February 24, at: