The esports scene in 2025 witnessed amazing moments for fans of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), as the finals attracted millions of viewers worldwide. The clashes between ONIC ID and RRQ Hoshi topped the list, especially the final match of the 15th season of MPL Indonesia, which broke records with over 4 million concurrent viewers!

The highlight matches were filled with excitement and challenges, from the thrilling semifinals between ONIC and Alter Ego, to the battle of RRQ against NAVI. These moments were not just matches; they were a massive spectacle that showcased the loyalty and passion of the fans for esports.

Indonesia was not only the home of this excitement but the heart of the MLBB world, as teams ONIC and RRQ continued to draw attention with their strong performances and loyal fanbase, paving the way for more epic matches in the future.