شهدت الرياضات الإلكترونية في عام 2025 لحظات مذهلة لمشجعي لعبة Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB)، إذ اجتذبت المباريات النهائية ملايين المشاهدين حول العالم. وتصدّرت مواجهات فرق ONIC ID وRRQ Hoshi القائمة، خصوصاً المباراة النهائية في الموسم الـ15 من MPL إندونيسيا، التي حطمت الأرقام القياسية بعد أن شاهدها أكثر من 4 ملايين مشاهد متزامن!

كانت أبرز المباريات مليئة بالإثارة والتحديات، من مواجهات نصف النهائي الحماسية بين ONIC وAlter Ego، وصولاً إلى صراع RRQ ضد NAVI. هذه اللحظات لم تكن مجرد مباريات، بل عرض جماهيري ضخم أظهر ولاء المشجعين وشغفهم بالرياضة الإلكترونية.

لم تكن إندونيسيا فقط موطناً لهذه الإثارة، بل قلب عالم MLBB، إذ استمرت فرق ONIC وRRQ في جذب الأضواء بفضل أدائها القوي وقاعدة جماهيرها الوفية، مهيئةً الطريق لمزيد من المباريات الملحمية في المستقبل.