اجتاحت عاصفة شتوية شديدة تُدعى «ديفين» شمال شرق الولايات المتحدة اليوم (السبت)، حاملة مزيجاً من الثلوج الغزيرة والجليد والأمطار المتجمدة، ما أدى إلى تعطيل حركة الطيران وإعلان حالة الطوارئ في نيويورك ونيوجيرسي.

وأصدرت هيئة الأرصاد الوطنية تحذيرات من عاصفة جليدية وشتوية في معظم ولاية نيويورك وكونيتيكت، مع توقعات بتراكم ثلوج يصل إلى 30 سنتيمتراً في مناطق محلية مثل لونغ آيلاند ووادي هدسون.
كارثة جوية بسبب الثلج.. إلغاء أكثر من 1600 رحلة في أمريكا

أكبر تراكم ثلوج منذ عام 2022

وفي نيويورك، من المتوقع أن تشهد أكبر تراكم ثلوج منذ عام 2022، بمعدلات تساقط تصل إلى 5 سنتيمترات أو أكثر في الساعة، مع مزيج من الثلج والمطر المتجمد في العديد من المناطق.
طوارئ في نيويورك

وأعلنت حاكمة نيويورك كاثي هوكول حالة الطوارئ أمس (الجمعة)، محذرة من ظروف طرق خطرة، وقالت: «سلامة سكان نيويورك هي أولويتي القصوى، وأحث الجميع على الحذر الشديد وتجنب السفر غير الضروري».

كما أعلنت نيوجيرسي حالة طوارئ، مع رياح قوية متوقعة، وحظرت حركة بعض المركبات التجارية على الطرق السريعة.

وبدأ تساقط الثلوج في غرب نيويورك ومنطقة المدينة مساء الجمعة، وازدادت شدتها السبت.

إلغاء رحلات طيران

ووفقاً لخدمة تتبع الرحلات FlightAware، أُلغيت أكثر من 1600 رحلة جوية داخل الولايات المتحدة الجمعة، مع تأخير أكثر من 7800 رحلة، وأُلغيت نحو 650 رحلة إضافية السبت.

وتركزت معظم الإلغاءات في مطارات نيويورك الثلاثة الرئيسية (جون إف كينيدي، نيوارك ليبرتي، ولاغوارديا)، التي أصدرت تحذيرات للمسافرين.

كما أعلنت شركات طيران مثل أمريكان إيرلاينز، يونايتد، وجيت بلو إعفاءً من رسوم إعادة الحجز للمتضررين.

تأثير العاصفة ديفين

وقالت القائمة بأعمال حاكم نيوجيرسي تاهيشا واي: «هذه العاصفة ستسبب ظروف طرق خطرة وتؤثر على سفر العطلات، ونحث المسافرين على تجنب السفر للسماح للفرق بالتعامل مع الطرق».

ومع استمرار العاصفة، يُتوقع تراكم ثلوج تتراوح بين 15 - 28 سنتيمتراً في نيويورك، مع مخاطر انقطاع الكهرباء بسبب الجليد في بنسلفانيا وماساتشوستس.