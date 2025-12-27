كارثة جوية بسبب الثلج.. إلغاء أكثر من 1600 رحلة في أمريكا

اجتاحت عاصفة شتوية شديدة تُدعى «ديفين» شمال شرق الولايات المتحدة اليوم (السبت)، حاملة مزيجاً من الثلوج الغزيرة والجليد والأمطار المتجمدة، ما أدى إلى تعطيل حركة الطيران وإعلان حالة الطوارئ في نيويورك ونيوجيرسي.
وأصدرت هيئة الأرصاد الوطنية تحذيرات من عاصفة جليدية وشتوية في معظم ولاية نيويورك وكونيتيكت، مع توقعات بتراكم ثلوج يصل إلى 30 سنتيمتراً في مناطق محلية مثل لونغ آيلاند ووادي هدسون.
أكبر تراكم ثلوج منذ عام 2022
وفي نيويورك، من المتوقع أن تشهد أكبر تراكم ثلوج منذ عام 2022، بمعدلات تساقط تصل إلى 5 سنتيمترات أو أكثر في الساعة، مع مزيج من الثلج والمطر المتجمد في العديد من المناطق.
طوارئ في نيويورك
وأعلنت حاكمة نيويورك كاثي هوكول حالة الطوارئ أمس (الجمعة)، محذرة من ظروف طرق خطرة، وقالت: «سلامة سكان نيويورك هي أولويتي القصوى، وأحث الجميع على الحذر الشديد وتجنب السفر غير الضروري».
كما أعلنت نيوجيرسي حالة طوارئ، مع رياح قوية متوقعة، وحظرت حركة بعض المركبات التجارية على الطرق السريعة.
وبدأ تساقط الثلوج في غرب نيويورك ومنطقة المدينة مساء الجمعة، وازدادت شدتها السبت.
إلغاء رحلات طيران
ووفقاً لخدمة تتبع الرحلات FlightAware، أُلغيت أكثر من 1600 رحلة جوية داخل الولايات المتحدة الجمعة، مع تأخير أكثر من 7800 رحلة، وأُلغيت نحو 650 رحلة إضافية السبت.
وتركزت معظم الإلغاءات في مطارات نيويورك الثلاثة الرئيسية (جون إف كينيدي، نيوارك ليبرتي، ولاغوارديا)، التي أصدرت تحذيرات للمسافرين.
كما أعلنت شركات طيران مثل أمريكان إيرلاينز، يونايتد، وجيت بلو إعفاءً من رسوم إعادة الحجز للمتضررين.
تأثير العاصفة ديفين
وقالت القائمة بأعمال حاكم نيوجيرسي تاهيشا واي: «هذه العاصفة ستسبب ظروف طرق خطرة وتؤثر على سفر العطلات، ونحث المسافرين على تجنب السفر للسماح للفرق بالتعامل مع الطرق».
ومع استمرار العاصفة، يُتوقع تراكم ثلوج تتراوح بين 15 - 28 سنتيمتراً في نيويورك، مع مخاطر انقطاع الكهرباء بسبب الجليد في بنسلفانيا وماساتشوستس.
A severe winter storm named "Devin" swept through the northeast United States today (Saturday), bringing a mix of heavy snow, ice, and freezing rain, leading to flight disruptions and a state of emergency being declared in New York and New Jersey.
The National Weather Service issued ice and winter storm warnings for most of New York and Connecticut, with forecasts of snow accumulation reaching up to 30 centimeters in local areas such as Long Island and the Hudson Valley.
Largest Snow Accumulation Since 2022
In New York, the largest snow accumulation since 2022 is expected, with snowfall rates reaching 5 centimeters or more per hour, along with a mix of snow and freezing rain in many areas.
Emergency in New York
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency yesterday (Friday), warning of hazardous road conditions, stating, "The safety of New Yorkers is my top priority, and I urge everyone to exercise extreme caution and avoid unnecessary travel."
New Jersey also declared a state of emergency, with strong winds expected, and banned the movement of certain commercial vehicles on highways.
Snow began falling in western New York and the city area on Friday evening, intensifying on Saturday.
Flight Cancellations
According to flight tracking service FlightAware, more than 1,600 flights within the United States were canceled on Friday, with over 7,800 flights delayed, and about 650 additional flights canceled on Saturday.
Most cancellations were concentrated at New York's three major airports (John F. Kennedy, Newark Liberty, and LaGuardia), which issued warnings to travelers.
Airlines such as American Airlines, United, and JetBlue announced waivers for rebooking fees for those affected.
Impact of Storm Devin
Acting New Jersey Governor Tahesha Way stated, "This storm will create hazardous road conditions and impact holiday travel, and we urge travelers to avoid travel to allow crews to manage the roads."
As the storm continues, snow accumulations of 15 to 28 centimeters are expected in New York, with risks of power outages due to ice in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.