في خطوة ثورية نحو حل أزمة نقص الأعضاء البشرية للزرع، يقود الجراح الرائد الدكتور روبرت مونتغومري، مدير معهد الزرع في جامعة نيويورك لانغون، تجربة سريرية لزراعة كلى خنازير معدلة جينياً في مرضى أحياء.

وقد تم إجراء أول عملية زرع في هذه التجربة بالفعل، مع توقع إجراء عملية أخرى في يناير القادم.

هل زراعة أعضاء الخنازير أفضل من البشرية؟

ويؤكد مونتغومري لصحيفة «الغارديان» أن أعضاء الخنازير قد تصبح في المستقبل أفضل من الأعضاء البشرية، بفضل التعديلات الجينية المستمرة التي تقلل من خطر الرفض المناعي، قائلا:«يمكننا تعديلها باستمرار لتحسينها، بينما لا يمكن فعل ذلك مع عضو بشري».

عقود من زراعة الأعضاء

ويأتي هذا التقدم بعد عقود من البحث في زراعة الأعضاء بين الأنواع (الكسنوترانسبلانتيشن)، التي كانت تُوصف سابقاً بأنها «على وشك التحقق، لكن الطريق طويل جداً»، لكن التطورات الحديثة، خاصة إنشاء خنازير معدلة جينياً، غيرت الصورة تماماً.

وقاد مونتغومري أول زرع لكلية خنزير معدل جينياً في إنسان عام 2021، في متوفى دماغياً، مما أثبت عدم الرفض الفوري وفتح الباب للتجارب على الأحياء.

تجارب ودراسات سريرية

كما أظهرت دراساته أن زرع غدة التيموس (الموجودة في الخنزير) مع الكلية يحسن التوافق المناعي، مما قد يقلل أو يلغي الحاجة إلى أدوية مضادة للرفض في المستقبل.

ورغم أن التجربة السريرية الجديدة هي الأولى من نوعها، فقد تم زرع أعضاء خنازير في بعض المرضى السابقين الذين كانوا في حالة حرجة، وبعضهم توفي أو أزيل العضو، لكن هناك متلقون أحياء يحملون كلى خنازير حتى الآن.

ويُعتبر الكلى والقلوب الأكثر وعدًا لهذا النوع من الزرع، بينما الرئتان أكثر تعقيداً، والكبد لا يزال غامضاً.

تجربة شخصية

ويتحدث مونتغومري من تجربة شخصية: هو نفسه متلقي قلب بشري مصاب بفيروس التهاب الكبد C عام 2018، بعد معاناة من مرض وراثي أودى بحياة والده وأخيه، وقد ساهم في تطوير سلاسل التبرع المتبادلة وزيادة استخدام الأعضاء المصابة بالفيروس C بعد علاجها.

وقال: «إذا بقيت حياً وصحياً، فسأفكر بالتأكيد في قلب خنزير في المرة القادمة»، مضيفاً أنه يفكر دائماً في أطفاله الذين يحملون الجين نفسه، آملاً في توفير خيارات أفضل لهم.

ومع آلاف الوفيات سنوياً بسبب نقص الأعضاء، يمثل هذا التقدم أملاً هائلاً لملايين المرضى حول العالم.