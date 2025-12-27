In a revolutionary step towards solving the crisis of human organ shortages for transplantation, leading surgeon Dr. Robert Montgomery, director of the Transplant Institute at NYU Langone, is conducting a clinical trial for transplanting genetically modified pig kidneys into living patients.

The first transplant in this trial has already been performed, with another procedure expected to take place next January.

Are pig organs better than human ones?

Montgomery tells The Guardian that pig organs may become better than human organs in the future, thanks to ongoing genetic modifications that reduce the risk of immune rejection, stating: "We can continuously modify them to improve them, while that cannot be done with a human organ."

Decades of organ transplantation

This advancement comes after decades of research in xenotransplantation, which was previously described as "on the verge of realization, but the road is very long." However, recent developments, especially the creation of genetically modified pigs, have completely changed the picture.

Montgomery led the first transplant of a genetically modified pig kidney into a human in 2021, in a brain-dead patient, which proved there was no immediate rejection and opened the door for trials on living patients.

Clinical trials and studies

His studies have also shown that transplanting a thymus gland (found in pigs) along with the kidney improves immune compatibility, which may reduce or eliminate the need for anti-rejection medications in the future.

Although this new clinical trial is the first of its kind, pig organs have been transplanted into some previous patients who were in critical condition, some of whom died or had the organ removed, but there are living recipients who still carry pig kidneys.

The kidneys and hearts are considered the most promising for this type of transplantation, while the lungs are more complex, and the liver remains mysterious.

Personal experience

Montgomery speaks from personal experience: he himself is a recipient of a human heart due to hepatitis C virus in 2018, after suffering from a hereditary disease that claimed the lives of his father and brother. He has contributed to the development of paired donation chains and increased the use of organs infected with hepatitis C after they have been treated.

He said, "If I stay alive and healthy, I will definitely consider a pig heart next time," adding that he always thinks about his children who carry the same gene, hoping to provide better options for them.

With thousands of deaths annually due to organ shortages, this advancement represents a tremendous hope for millions of patients around the world.