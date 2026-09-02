Chelsea FC has entered negotiations with former Al-Ettifaq midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum to sign him on a free transfer.

Wijnaldum left Al-Ettifaq after his contract ended this summer and negotiations for renewal stalled, bringing the 35-year-old Dutch player closer to returning to Europe through Chelsea.

Negotiations to Replace Fernández

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS," Chelsea has contacted Wijnaldum as part of the club's search for a midfielder to replace Enzo Fernández, who moved to Manchester City before the summer transfer window closed yesterday (Tuesday).

One-Year Contract

The newspaper added that negotiations are currently underway between Chelsea and Wijnaldum to sign a one-year contract, with an option to extend for a second year.

Wijnaldum's Stats

During three seasons with Al-Ettifaq, Wijnaldum participated in 101 matches across all competitions, scoring 38 goals and providing 18 assists.