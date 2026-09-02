دخل نادي تشيلسي الإنجليزي في مفاوضات مع لاعب وسط الاتفاق السابق جورجينيو فينالدوم، للتعاقد معه في صفقة انتقال حر.

وغادر فينالدوم نادي الاتفاق عقب انتهاء عقده هذا الصيف وتعثر مفاوضات التجديد، ليقترب اللاعب الهولندي البالغ من العمر 35 عاماً من العودة إلى أوروبا عبر بوابة تشيلسي.

مفاوضات لتعويض فرنانديز

وبحسب صحيفة «آس» الإسبانية، فقد تواصل تشيلسي مع فينالدوم في إطار بحث النادي عن لاعب وسط ليحل محل إنزو فرنانديز، الذي انتقل إلى مانشستر سيتي قبل إغلاق الميركاتو الصيفي في الدوري الإنجليزي أمس (الثلاثاء).

عقد لمدة عام

وأضافت الصحيفة أن المفاوضات تُجرى حالياً بين تشيلسي وفينالدوم لتوقيع عقد لمدة عام واحد، مع خيار التمديد لعام ثانٍ.

أرقام فينالدوم

وخلال ثلاثة مواسم بقميص الاتفاق، شارك فينالدوم في 101 مباراة في مختلف المسابقات، سجل خلالها 38 هدفاً، وقدم 18 تمريرة حاسمة.