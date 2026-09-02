دخل نادي تشيلسي الإنجليزي في مفاوضات مع لاعب وسط الاتفاق السابق جورجينيو فينالدوم، للتعاقد معه في صفقة انتقال حر.
وغادر فينالدوم نادي الاتفاق عقب انتهاء عقده هذا الصيف وتعثر مفاوضات التجديد، ليقترب اللاعب الهولندي البالغ من العمر 35 عاماً من العودة إلى أوروبا عبر بوابة تشيلسي.
مفاوضات لتعويض فرنانديز
وبحسب صحيفة «آس» الإسبانية، فقد تواصل تشيلسي مع فينالدوم في إطار بحث النادي عن لاعب وسط ليحل محل إنزو فرنانديز، الذي انتقل إلى مانشستر سيتي قبل إغلاق الميركاتو الصيفي في الدوري الإنجليزي أمس (الثلاثاء).
عقد لمدة عام
وأضافت الصحيفة أن المفاوضات تُجرى حالياً بين تشيلسي وفينالدوم لتوقيع عقد لمدة عام واحد، مع خيار التمديد لعام ثانٍ.
أرقام فينالدوم
وخلال ثلاثة مواسم بقميص الاتفاق، شارك فينالدوم في 101 مباراة في مختلف المسابقات، سجل خلالها 38 هدفاً، وقدم 18 تمريرة حاسمة.
Chelsea FC has entered negotiations with former Al-Ettifaq midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum to sign him on a free transfer.
Wijnaldum left Al-Ettifaq after his contract ended this summer and negotiations for renewal stalled, bringing the 35-year-old Dutch player closer to returning to Europe through Chelsea.
Negotiations to Replace Fernández
According to the Spanish newspaper "AS," Chelsea has contacted Wijnaldum as part of the club's search for a midfielder to replace Enzo Fernández, who moved to Manchester City before the summer transfer window closed yesterday (Tuesday).
One-Year Contract
The newspaper added that negotiations are currently underway between Chelsea and Wijnaldum to sign a one-year contract, with an option to extend for a second year.
Wijnaldum's Stats
During three seasons with Al-Ettifaq, Wijnaldum participated in 101 matches across all competitions, scoring 38 goals and providing 18 assists.