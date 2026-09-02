The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) announced the death of two crew members of its tanker (Sadr) following a security incident that occurred while the ship was transiting the Strait of Hormuz, at exactly 23:40 on the evening of August 31, 2026, local time.

The company expressed its deep sorrow for the loss of the two Filipino seafarers, extending its sincere condolences to their families and colleagues, and reaffirming its commitment to providing full support to them during this painful time.

Bahri clarified that it is in direct communication with the tanker and is continuously coordinating with the relevant authorities and maritime entities to monitor developments in the situation in real-time, emphasizing that the safety of its maritime personnel is a top priority in all its operations. It also confirmed its commitment to safety, security, and environmental protection standards in accordance with the highest internationally recognized practices in the maritime transport sector.