أعلنت الشركة الوطنية السعودية للنقل البحري (البحري) وفاة اثنين من أفراد طاقم ناقلتها (سدر) إثر حادث أمني وقع أثناء عبور السفينة مضيق هرمز، وذلك في تمام الساعة 23:40 من مساء 31 أغسطس 2026 بالتوقيت المحلي.

وأعربت الشركة في بيانها عن بالغ الأسى لفقد البحّارين من الجنسية الفلبينية، مقدمةً تعازيها الصادقة لأسرهما وزملائهما، ومؤكدةً التزامها بتقديم الدعم الكامل لهم في هذا الظرف المؤلم.

وأوضحت (البحري) أنها على تواصل مباشر مع الناقلة، وتنسّق بشكل مستمر مع الجهات المختصة والجهات البحرية المعنية لمتابعة تطورات الوضع أولًا بأول، مشددةً على أن سلامة كوادرها البحرية تمثل أولوية قصوى في جميع عملياتها. كما أكدت التزامها بمعايير السلامة والأمن وحماية البيئة وفق أعلى الممارسات الدولية المعتمدة في قطاع النقل البحري.