The Real Estate Authority has warned real estate brokers and service providers who violate regulations that their licenses may be suspended or revoked, and they could face a fine of 200,000 riyals after monitoring violations that included conducting activities without a valid license, failing to exercise due diligence in verifying the accuracy of information obtained from the property owner or the beneficiary, and not stating the name of the licensee or the license number in advertisements related to the property.

This came after 39 joint inspection rounds on 369 real estate establishments in several regions of Saudi Arabia. The Authority clarified that fieldwork is one of the pathways it is working on to regulate the real estate market, as its inspection teams conducted 17,182 field audit operations on advertising boards and real estate offices during the month of August, resulting in the detection of several violations. The Real Estate Authority called on brokers and real estate service providers to adhere to the rules and provisions of the real estate brokerage system and its regulations, and to review the violations to avoid penalties. It also urged citizens and residents to report any suspected violations or cases of real estate fraud through the reporting response pathway on the official platform.