توعدت هيئة العقار الوسطاء العقاريين ومقدمي الخدمات العقارية المخالفين بتعليق الترخيص أو إلغائه، والغرامة 200 ألف ريال بعد أن رصدت تجاوزات تمثلت في ممارسة النشاط دون الحصول على ترخيص ساري المفعول، وعدم بذل العناية اللازمة للتحقق من صحة المعلومات التي تم الحصول عليها من مالك العقار أو مالك المنفعة، وعدم بيان اسم المرخص أو رقم الترخيص في الإعلانات المتعلقة بالعقار.

جاء ذلك عقب 39 جولة رقابية مشتركة على 369 منشأة عقارية في عددٍ من مناطق السعودية. وأوضحت الهيئة أن العمل الميداني أحد المسارات التي تعمل عليها لتنظيم السوق العقارية، إذ عملت فرقها الرقابية خلال شهر أغسطس على تنفيذ 17.182 عملية تدقيق رقابي ميداني على اللوحات الإعلانية والمكاتب العقارية، أسفرت عن ضبط مخالفات عدة. ودعت هيئة العقار الوسطاء ومقدمي الخدمات العقارية كافة إلى الالتزام بقواعد وأحكام نظام الوساطة العقارية ولوائحه، والاطلاع على المخالفات لتجنب العقوبات. كما حثت المواطنين والمقيمين على تقديم البلاغات عند الاشتباه بوجود مخالفات أو حالات احتيال عقاري عبر مسار الاستجابة للبلاغات في المنصة الرسمية.