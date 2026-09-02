أحبطت الشرطة الفرنسية مخططاً إجرامياً لاختطاف نجم ريال مدريد الإسباني كيليان مبابي، بحسب ما نقلته صحيفة «ماركا».
مُخطط لاستهداف الأثرياء
وأوضحت الصحيفة الإسبانية أن الشرطة الفرنسية أحبطت مخططاً لعصابة يقودها شاب فرنسي سويسري يبلغ من العمر 18 عاماً، وهو مسجون بالفعل بتهمة السطو المسلح، لاستهداف 26 شخصاً، من بينهم لاعبو كرة قدم ومغنو راب ورجال أعمال أثرياء.
وتمكنت السلطات الفرنسي من التعرف على الشاب بعد تورطه في الاعتداء على صانع ساعات في أبريل الماضي، ببلدية نويي سور سين الفرنسية.
مبابي ضمن القائمة
وأضافت الصحيفة أن مهاجم ريال مدريد كيليان مبابي كان أحد الأهداف الرئيسية في قائمة العصابة الفرنسية، التي يقودها الشاب «كليمان ل»، الذي كان يصدر الأوامر من داخل زنزانته في سجن فيلبينت، في إقليم سين سان دوني، باستخدام تطبيق «سناب شات» وتحت اسم مستعار «ليستر زد».
كشف المٌخطط الإجرامي
وبتفتيش هاتفي الشاب، عثرت الشرطة الفرنسية على عناوين عدد من مغني الراب ولاعبي كرة القدم ورجال الأعمال، وجميعهم من أصحاب الثروات الكبيرة، وكانت العصابة تخطط لاختطافهم.
The French police thwarted a criminal plot to kidnap the Spanish Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé, according to the newspaper "Marca."
A Scheme Targeting the Wealthy
The Spanish newspaper clarified that the French police foiled a plan by a gang led by an 18-year-old Swiss-French young man, who is already imprisoned on charges of armed robbery, to target 26 individuals, including football players, rap singers, and wealthy businessmen.
The French authorities were able to identify the young man after his involvement in an assault on a watchmaker last April in the municipality of Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.
Mbappé on the List
The newspaper added that Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé was one of the main targets on the French gang's list, which is led by the young man "Clément L," who was issuing orders from inside his cell in the Villepinte prison in the Seine-Saint-Denis department, using the "Snapchat" app under the alias "Lester Z."
Revealing the Criminal Plot
Upon searching the young man's phone, the French police found addresses of several rap singers, football players, and businessmen, all of whom are wealthy, and the gang was planning to kidnap them.