The French police thwarted a criminal plot to kidnap the Spanish Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé, according to the newspaper "Marca."

A Scheme Targeting the Wealthy

The Spanish newspaper clarified that the French police foiled a plan by a gang led by an 18-year-old Swiss-French young man, who is already imprisoned on charges of armed robbery, to target 26 individuals, including football players, rap singers, and wealthy businessmen.

The French authorities were able to identify the young man after his involvement in an assault on a watchmaker last April in the municipality of Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

Mbappé on the List

The newspaper added that Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé was one of the main targets on the French gang's list, which is led by the young man "Clément L," who was issuing orders from inside his cell in the Villepinte prison in the Seine-Saint-Denis department, using the "Snapchat" app under the alias "Lester Z."

Revealing the Criminal Plot

Upon searching the young man's phone, the French police found addresses of several rap singers, football players, and businessmen, all of whom are wealthy, and the gang was planning to kidnap them.