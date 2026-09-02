أحبطت الشرطة الفرنسية مخططاً إجرامياً لاختطاف نجم ريال مدريد الإسباني كيليان مبابي، بحسب ما نقلته صحيفة «ماركا».

مُخطط لاستهداف الأثرياء

وأوضحت الصحيفة الإسبانية أن الشرطة الفرنسية أحبطت مخططاً لعصابة يقودها شاب فرنسي سويسري يبلغ من العمر 18 عاماً، وهو مسجون بالفعل بتهمة السطو المسلح، لاستهداف 26 شخصاً، من بينهم لاعبو كرة قدم ومغنو راب ورجال أعمال أثرياء.

وتمكنت السلطات الفرنسي من التعرف على الشاب بعد تورطه في الاعتداء على صانع ساعات في أبريل الماضي، ببلدية نويي سور سين الفرنسية.

مبابي ضمن القائمة

وأضافت الصحيفة أن مهاجم ريال مدريد كيليان مبابي كان أحد الأهداف الرئيسية في قائمة العصابة الفرنسية، التي يقودها الشاب «كليمان ل»، الذي كان يصدر الأوامر من داخل زنزانته في سجن فيلبينت، في إقليم سين سان دوني، باستخدام تطبيق «سناب شات» وتحت اسم مستعار «ليستر زد».

كشف المٌخطط الإجرامي

وبتفتيش هاتفي الشاب، عثرت الشرطة الفرنسية على عناوين عدد من مغني الراب ولاعبي كرة القدم ورجال الأعمال، وجميعهم من أصحاب الثروات الكبيرة، وكانت العصابة تخطط لاختطافهم.