The sounds of airports are part of the memory of travel, like luggage, boarding passes, and the smell of coffee in the departure lounges while waiting for announcements. Even the phrase "final call for flight... number..." has become one of the most memorable sentences for travelers. However, it seems that this sound, which has accompanied travelers for decades, is getting ready to depart.



This week, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh began the first phase of the "Quiet Airport" project in Terminal 5. The idea, in short, is to reduce public announcements via loudspeakers and to confine most flight-related information near the departure gates, while increasing reliance on screens, the website, WhatsApp service, informational signs, and passenger service teams. Necessary messages and emergencies will, of course, not be included in the silence.



The news seems simple, but in my opinion, it carries something bigger than just reducing audio announcements; it encapsulates the transformation that airports themselves are undergoing, from a place that addresses everyone with one voice to a place that tries to reach each traveler with the information that pertains to them.



For a long time, loudspeakers were one of the most important tools for operating airports. Before digital screens, phones, and apps, airports had no better way to inform hundreds of travelers that a flight was ready for boarding, that the gate had changed, or that a passenger was being sought.



With the development of Public Address systems, airports have developed their distinctive sounds, and some of those sounds have become more famous than travelers might imagine. For example, at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Mickey Bart-Verheijst worked in announcements from 1978 until 2005, and her voice remained heard in the airport even after her retirement.



Airports have discovered that excessive talking diminishes its value. When a traveler hears an announcement every few minutes, the boarding calls get mixed up with gate changes, security messages, and searches for passengers, turning the sound from a "means to alert people" into "part of the noise of the place," causing the important message to get lost among dozens of unimportant messages.



From here, the philosophy of the "Quiet Airport" began to spread.



In Dubai, for instance, Dubai International Airport managed to reduce the number of daily announcements from over 2,000 to less than 700. In Helsinki, the airport has been "quiet" since 2015, while Changi Airport in Singapore launched the "Quiet Terminal" initiative in January 2018, reducing the number of announcements by nearly half.



As for Saudi Arabia, the story began in May 2024 when Abha International Airport announced its transformation into the first quiet airport in the kingdom. What is happening today at King Khalid Airport means transferring the experience to a larger, more complex, and busier airport.



The "Quiet Airport" does not mean a mute airport, nor does it mean that the airport relinquishes its responsibility to inform travelers. Instead, it means changing the way information reaches them, and this is where the connection to digital transformation becomes evident.



The traditional airport broadcast information to thousands of people, whether it concerned them or not. In contrast, the airport of the future knows the traveler's journey, gate, boarding time, and luggage status, and it can send the information they need at the moment they need it, so there is no need for ten thousand people to hear a call that pertains to a hundred travelers.



Technology goes even further. Last January, Frankfurt Airport began testing "Auracast" technology at two gates, allowing gate announcements to be sent directly via Bluetooth to earphones, hearing devices, and compatible phones, making the sound itself personal rather than filling the entire terminal.



For this reason, the "Quiet Airport" does not seem to be just a project to reduce noise; rather, it is part of redefining the travel experience. Airports are moving towards biometric measurements, smart gates, digital luggage tracking, personalized services via phone, and artificial intelligence in managing passenger flow. Naturally, digitization will eventually reach one of the oldest components of the airport: "audio announcements."



The success of the experience has an important condition: that the digital information be faster, clearer, and more reliable than the loudspeaker, and that the needs of the elderly, people with disabilities, and travelers who are not accustomed to technology be taken into account.



In the airport of the future, you may not hear your flight name or gate number, nor the "final call" that has been chasing latecomers in duty-free shops and cafes for decades.



Airports are not choosing silence; they are merely changing the way they communicate with us, and it seems that this time, it is the "final call" that is getting ready to depart.