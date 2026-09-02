أصوات المطارات جزء من ذاكرة السفر، مثل حقيبة الأمتعة وبطاقة الصعود ورائحة القهوة في صالات المغادرة وانتظار الإعلان، حتى إن عبارة «النداء الأخير لرحلة الخطوط.. رقم..» أصبحت واحدة من أكثر الجمل التصاقاً بذاكرة المسافرين، لكن يبدو أن هذا الصوت الذي رافق المسافرين لعقود بدأ يستعد للمغادرة.


هذا الأسبوع بدأ مطار الملك خالد الدولي بالرياض المرحلة الأولى من مشروع «المطار الهادئ» في الصالة رقم 5، والفكرة باختصار تقوم على تقليل الإعلانات العامة عبر مكبرات الصوت، وحصر معظم ما يتعلّق بالرحلات بالقرب من بوابات المغادرة، مقابل زيادة الاعتماد على الشاشات والموقع الإلكتروني وخدمة «الواتساب» واللوحات الإرشادية وفرق خدمة المسافرين، أما الرسائل الضرورية وحالات الطوارئ والأمن فلن يشملها الصمت بطبيعة الحال.


الخبر يبدو بسيطاً، لكنه في رأيي يحمل شيئاً أكبر من مجرد خفض الإعلانات الصوتية؛ إنه يختصر التحوّل الذي تعيشه المطارات نفسها، من مكان يخاطب الجميع بصوت واحد، إلى مكان يحاول أن يصل إلى كل مسافر بالمعلومة التي تخصه.


لفترة طويلة كانت مكبرات الصوت واحدة من أهم أدوات تشغيل المطارات، وقبل الشاشات الرقمية والهواتف والتطبيقات لم يكن أمام المطار وسيلة أفضل من الصوت ليخبر مئات المسافرين بأن الرحلة جاهزة للصعود، أو أن البوابة تغيّرت، أو أن هناك مسافراً يتم البحث عنه.


مع تطوّر أنظمة الـPublic Address أصبحت للمطارات أصواتها المميزة، وبعض تلك الأصوات صار مشهوراً أكثر مما يتخيّل المسافرون. في مطار سخيبول بأمستردام مثلاً، ظلت ميكي بارت-فيرهايست تعمل في الإعلانات منذ عام 1978 حتى 2005، وبقي صوتها مسموعاً في المطار حتى بعد تقاعدها.


المطارات اكتشفت أن كثرة الكلام تفقده قيمته، فحين يسمع المسافر إعلاناً كل بضع دقائق، تختلط عليه دعوات الصعود بتغيير البوابات ورسائل الأمن والبحث عن المسافرين، ويتحوّل الصوت من «وسيلة لتنبيه الإنسان» إلى «جزء من ضجيج المكان»، فتضيع الرسالة المهمة وسط عشرات الرسائل غير المهمة.


من هنا بدأت فلسفة «المطار الهادئ» تنتشر.


في دبي مثلاً استطاع مطار دبي الدولي خفض عدد الإعلانات اليومية من أكثر من ألفي إعلان إلى أقل من 700، وفي هلسنكي أصبح المطار «هادئاً» منذ عام 2015، أما مطار شانغي في سنغافورة فعمّم في يناير 2018 مبادرة «Quiet Terminal» وخفّض عدد الإعلانات إلى النصف تقريباً.


أما في السعودية فقد بدأت الحكاية في مايو 2024 عندما أعلن مطار أبها الدولي تحوّله إلى أول مطار هادئ في المملكة، وما يحدث اليوم في مطار الملك خالد يعني انتقال التجربة إلى مطار أكبر وأكثر تعقيداً وكثافة.


«المطار الهادئ» لا يعني مطاراً أبكم، ولا يعني أن يتخلّى المطار عن مسؤوليته في إبلاغ المسافر، بل يعني تغيير الطريقة التي تصل بها المعلومة إليه، وهنا تحديداً يظهر ارتباط الفكرة بالتحوّل الرقمي.


المطار التقليدي كان يبث المعلومة إلى آلاف الأشخاص سواء كانت تعنيهم أم لا، أما مطار المستقبل فيعرف رحلة المسافر وبوابته وموعد صعوده وحالة أمتعته، ويستطيع أن يرسل إليه المعلومة التي يحتاجها في اللحظة التي يحتاجها، فلا داعي أن يسمع عشرة آلاف شخص نداءً يخص مئة مسافر.


التقنية تذهب إلى أبعد من ذلك، ففي يناير الماضي بدأ مطار فرانكفورت اختبار تقنية «Auracast» في بوابتين، وهي تتيح إرسال إعلانات البوابة مباشرة عبر البلوتوث إلى سماعات الأذن وأجهزة السمع والهواتف المتوافقة، في خطوة تجعل الصوت نفسه شخصياً بدلاً من أن يملأ الصالة كلها.


لهذا السبب لا يبدو «المطار الهادئ» مشروعاً لتقليل الضوضاء فقط، إنما كجزء من إعادة تعريف تجربة السفر، فالمطارات تتجه إلى القياسات الحيوية والبوابات الذكية وتتبّع الأمتعة رقمياً، والخدمات الشخصية عبر الهاتف، والذكاء الاصطناعي في إدارة تدفق المسافرين، ومن الطبيعي أن تصل الرقمنة في النهاية إلى واحد من أقدم مكونات المطار «الإعلانات الصوتية».


نجاح التجربة له شرط مهم، هو أن تكون المعلومة الرقمية أسرع وأوضح وأكثر موثوقية من مكبّر الصوت، وأن تُراعى احتياجات كبار السن وذوي الإعاقة والمسافرين غير المعتادين على التقنية.


في مطار المستقبل قد لا تسمع اسم رحلتك ولا رقم بوابتك، ولا «النداء الأخير» الذي ظل لعقود يطارد المتأخرين في الأسواق الحرّة والمقاهي.


المطارات لا تختار الصمت، هي فقط تغيّر الطريقة التي تتحدّث بها إلينا، ويبدو أن «النداء الأخير» هو الذي يستعد للمغادرة هذه المرة.