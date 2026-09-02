In the coming few days, the "Dialogue of Security and History" conference will take place in its second edition. It is an emerging conference led by the Ministry of Interior, and I have no doubt that the terms "security and history" are two pillars or foundations for any country seeking stability and development.

Therefore, the title of the festival is striking, and it certainly has a fundamental depth regarding what will be discussed. Security is a primary demand for any country, since the beginning of history. From that distant point in time, the narrative of existence began, and there is no leniency or neglect of that narrative; writing is a seed that bears fruit, even if after a while.

The conjunction of the two terms leads the researcher to a place of safety; what has been written will return. The past holds the seeds of today’s conflicts, and returning to the narratives of the past is not for the purpose of resting in them or dwelling within them. The return to ancient narratives is about excavating what is beneficial for the movement of the present and erasing what hinders it.

Between us and the past are many years during which the concepts of the past have changed in terms of nomenclature, yet the essence has remained dynamic over time. Among the modern terms is "citizenship." Some believe this term was born from the womb of the French Revolution, but I think it is much older, perhaps attached to all ancient nations and empires, although its name has changed from time to time, while the essence remains. Every human has a place or environment in which they were planted, and citizenship was planted with them.

The components of citizenship may differ in nomenclature, yet they indicate the existence of moral values that protect the individual from what harms their life and livelihood within that spatial framework. Consequently, mechanisms were necessary to protect individuals from one another, from ancient times, distinguishing good from evil. Between these two extremes, values existed for attraction and rejection or expulsion, and both cases have been historically referenced as time, with the narrative as a value content, and both ensure existence through security.

Citizenship emerged with the existence of humanity and will continue as long as humanity exists.

The security of that existence is the place that its owners defend with their lives and all they possess.

What I want to emphasize is the importance of referencing narratives in different times to affirm what is correct, correct what is wrong, and clarify the misconceptions from knowledge passed down through generations without correction. The future is about walking on correct knowledge and information.