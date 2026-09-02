في الأيام القليلة القادمة سيقام مؤتمر «حوار الأمن والتاريخ» في نسخته الثانية. هو مؤتمر ناشئ تقوده وزارة الداخلية، ولا أشك أن مفردتَي «الأمن والتاريخ» هما دعامتان أو ركيزتان لأي بلد ينشد الاستقرار والتنمية.

فلذلك كان عنوان المهرجان لافتاً، ومن المؤكد أن له عمقاً أساسياً حول ما سيقال، فالأمن مطلب رئيس لأي بلد كان، منذ بداية التاريخ. ومن تلك النقطة الزمنية البعيدة بدأت سردية الوجود، فلا تهاون أو إغفال لتلك السردية، فالكتابة زرع يؤتى ثماره ولو بعد حين.

وتلازم المفردتين يوصل الباحث إلى مكان الأمان، فما كُتب سيعود، فالماضي به بذور خلافات اليوم، والعودة إلى سرديات الماضي ليس للركون لها، أو السكن فيها، العودة إلى السرديات القديمة هو التنقيب على ما هو مفيد لحركة الحاضر، ومحو ما هو معيق له.

وبيننا وبين الماضي سنوات طويلة تغيّرت بها المفاهيم الماضوية في جانب المسميات، إلا أن الجوهر ظل متحركاً مع الزمن. ومن المسميات الحديثة مفردة «المواطنة»، يظن البعض أن هذه المفردة وُلِدت من رحم الثورة الفرنسية، وأعتقد أنها أقدم بكثير، ربما التصقت بكل الدول والإمبراطوريات القديمة، إلّا أن مسماها اختلف من زمن لزمن، وبقي الجوهر، فلكل إنسان مكان أو بيئة زرع فيها، وزُرعت معه المواطنة.

ربما تكون مكوّنات المواطنة مختلفة في المسميات، إلّا أنها تشير إلى وجود قيم أخلاقية، تذود عن الإنسان ما يضر بحياته ومعيشته داخل ذلك الإطار المكاني، وبالضرورة تم إيجاد صيغ تحمي الإنسان من الإنسان، ومن الأزل بأن الخير من الشر، وبين هذين الطرفين كانت القيم للجذب والرفض أو الطرد، والحالتان أشرت لهما تاريخياً كزمن، والسردية كمحتوى قيمي، وكلاهما أمن الوجود من خلال الأمن.

المواطنة حلّت بوجود الإنسان، وستستمر ما دام الإنسان موجوداً.

وأمن ذلك الوجود هو المكان الذي يذود عنه أصحابه بحياتهم وكل ما يملكون.

والذي أريد تأكيده هو أهمية مرجعية السرديات في مختلف الأزمان لتثبيت ما هو صائب، وتصويب ما هو على خطأ وبيان المغلوط من معارف تناقلتها الأجيال من غير تصويب، فالمستقبل هو السير على المعارف والمعلومات الصحيحتين.