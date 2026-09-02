حطمت أندية الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز «بريميرليغ» الرقم القياسي للإنفاق في سوق الانتقالات الصيفية للعام الثاني على التوالي، بإجمالي بلغ نحو 3.46 مليار جنيه إسترليني.
وكانت أندية «البريميرليغ» قد تجاوزت للمرة الأولى حاجز 3 مليارات جنيه إسترليني في صيف العام الماضي، بينما لم يتجاوز إجمالي الإنفاق قبل خمس سنوات فقط 1.13 مليار جنيه إسترليني.
السيتي الأكثر إنفاقاً
وفي الساعات الأخيرة قبل إغلاق سوق الانتقالات الصيفية 2026، أمس (الثلاثاء)، أنفق مانشستر سيتي 190 مليون جنيه إسترليني على صفقتي إنزو فرنانديز من تشيلسي وإيليمان ندياي من إيفرتون، إذ بلغت تكلفة ضم الأول 125 مليون جنيه إسترليني، والثاني 65 مليون جنيه إسترليني.
وتصدر مانشستر سيتي قائمة الأندية الأكثر إنفاقاً بإجمالي بلغ 458 مليون جنيه إسترليني، وذلك بعد قدوم المدرب الجديد إنزو ماريسكا لخلافة الإسباني بيب غوارديولا، فيما حل تشيلسي ثانياً من حيث الإنفاق بـ349 مليون جنيه إسترليني، دعماً للمدرب الجديد تشابي ألونسو، وجاء توتنهام في المركز الثالث بإجمالي إنفاق بلغ 303 ملايين جنيه إسترليني.
إنفاق ضخم للفرق الصاعدة
وبحسب موقع «ترانسفير ماركت»، أنفقت أندية إبسويتش تاون وكوفنتري سيتي وهال سيتي، العائدة إلى «البريميرليغ»، أكثر من 400 مليون جنيه إسترليني مجتمعة، لتدعيم صفوفها في الموسم الجديد ومحاولة تفادي الهبوط مجدداً.
The clubs of the English Premier League "Premier League" have shattered the record for spending in the summer transfer market for the second consecutive year, with a total of approximately £3.46 billion.
The Premier League clubs had surpassed the £3 billion mark for the first time last summer, while the total spending just five years ago was only £1.13 billion.
City the Biggest Spender
In the final hours before the closure of the summer transfer market 2026 yesterday (Tuesday), Manchester City spent £190 million on the signings of Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea and Iliman Ndiaye from Everton, with the cost of acquiring the former being £125 million and the latter £65 million.
Manchester City topped the list of the biggest spenders with a total of £458 million, following the arrival of new coach Enzo Maresca to replace Spaniard Pep Guardiola, while Chelsea ranked second in spending with £349 million to support new coach Xabi Alonso, and Tottenham came in third with total spending of £303 million.
Massive Spending by Promoted Teams
According to "Transfermarkt," the clubs Ipswich Town, Coventry City, and Hull City, which have returned to the Premier League, have collectively spent over £400 million to strengthen their squads for the new season and attempt to avoid relegation again.