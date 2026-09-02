حطمت أندية الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز «بريميرليغ» الرقم القياسي للإنفاق في سوق الانتقالات الصيفية للعام الثاني على التوالي، بإجمالي بلغ نحو 3.46 مليار جنيه إسترليني.

وكانت أندية «البريميرليغ» قد تجاوزت للمرة الأولى حاجز 3 مليارات جنيه إسترليني في صيف العام الماضي، بينما لم يتجاوز إجمالي الإنفاق قبل خمس سنوات فقط 1.13 مليار جنيه إسترليني.

السيتي الأكثر إنفاقاً

وفي الساعات الأخيرة قبل إغلاق سوق الانتقالات الصيفية 2026، أمس (الثلاثاء)، أنفق مانشستر سيتي 190 مليون جنيه إسترليني على صفقتي إنزو فرنانديز من تشيلسي وإيليمان ندياي من إيفرتون، إذ بلغت تكلفة ضم الأول 125 مليون جنيه إسترليني، والثاني 65 مليون جنيه إسترليني.

وتصدر مانشستر سيتي قائمة الأندية الأكثر إنفاقاً بإجمالي بلغ 458 مليون جنيه إسترليني، وذلك بعد قدوم المدرب الجديد إنزو ماريسكا لخلافة الإسباني بيب غوارديولا، فيما حل تشيلسي ثانياً من حيث الإنفاق بـ349 مليون جنيه إسترليني، دعماً للمدرب الجديد تشابي ألونسو، وجاء توتنهام في المركز الثالث بإجمالي إنفاق بلغ 303 ملايين جنيه إسترليني.

إنفاق ضخم للفرق الصاعدة

وبحسب موقع «ترانسفير ماركت»، أنفقت أندية إبسويتش تاون وكوفنتري سيتي وهال سيتي، العائدة إلى «البريميرليغ»، أكثر من 400 مليون جنيه إسترليني مجتمعة، لتدعيم صفوفها في الموسم الجديد ومحاولة تفادي الهبوط مجدداً.