The clubs of the English Premier League "Premier League" have shattered the record for spending in the summer transfer market for the second consecutive year, with a total of approximately £3.46 billion.

The Premier League clubs had surpassed the £3 billion mark for the first time last summer, while the total spending just five years ago was only £1.13 billion.

City the Biggest Spender

In the final hours before the closure of the summer transfer market 2026 yesterday (Tuesday), Manchester City spent £190 million on the signings of Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea and Iliman Ndiaye from Everton, with the cost of acquiring the former being £125 million and the latter £65 million.

Manchester City topped the list of the biggest spenders with a total of £458 million, following the arrival of new coach Enzo Maresca to replace Spaniard Pep Guardiola, while Chelsea ranked second in spending with £349 million to support new coach Xabi Alonso, and Tottenham came in third with total spending of £303 million.

Massive Spending by Promoted Teams

According to "Transfermarkt," the clubs Ipswich Town, Coventry City, and Hull City, which have returned to the Premier League, have collectively spent over £400 million to strengthen their squads for the new season and attempt to avoid relegation again.