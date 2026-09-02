Al-Ahly Club has entered a very dark tunnel following a wave of harsh criticism after two consecutive losses against Al-Hazm and Al-Hilal, which has made the overall situation at the club extremely tense. What has compounded the issue is the resignation of Khalid Tash, a member of the executive committee and the board of directors of the club, immediately after the end of the match between Al-Hilal and Al-Ahly. This resignation has been linked to dissatisfaction with the work done over the past period, especially regarding the signings during the current summer transfer window.



Khalid Tash's resignation puts the executive committee at the club, headed by Ahmed Al-Shanqeeti, in a very difficult position, especially with the wave of criticism that has recently targeted them following the resignation of former coach Matthias Jaissle and his replacement with coach Marino Pusic, who has not provided any technical addition to the team thus far, as well as the departure of duo Riyad Mahrez and Franck Kessié, who were replaced by players that have not delivered any notable technical contributions.