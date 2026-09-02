دخل النادي الأهلي في نفق مظلم للغاية، عقب موجة الانتقادات اللاذعة بعد الخسارتين المتتاليتين أمام الحزم والهلال، ما جعل الوضع العام في النادي على صفيح ساخن، وما زاد من صعوبة الأمر هو تقديم عضو اللجنة التنفيذية وعضو مجلس إدارة شركة النادي خالد طاش استقالته من منصبه فور نهاية مباراة الهلال والأهلي، وهو الأمر الذي تم ربطه بعدم الرضا عن العمل المقدم طوال الفترة الماضية وخصوصاً من ناحية الاستقطابات في فترة الانتقالات الصيفية الحالية.


وتأتي استقالة خالد طاش لتضع اللجنة التنفيذية في النادي برئاسة أحمد الشنقيطي أمام وضع صعب للغاية خصوصاً مع موجة الانتقادات التي طالتها مؤخراً عقب استقالة المدرب السابق ماتياس يايسله من منصبه وتعويضه بالمدرب مارينو بوسيتش الذي لم يقدم أي إضافة فنية للفريق حتى اللحظة، وخروج الثنائي رياض محرز وفرانك كيسيه واستبدالهما بعناصر لم تقدم أي مردود فني لافت.