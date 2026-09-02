دخل النادي الأهلي في نفق مظلم للغاية، عقب موجة الانتقادات اللاذعة بعد الخسارتين المتتاليتين أمام الحزم والهلال، ما جعل الوضع العام في النادي على صفيح ساخن، وما زاد من صعوبة الأمر هو تقديم عضو اللجنة التنفيذية وعضو مجلس إدارة شركة النادي خالد طاش استقالته من منصبه فور نهاية مباراة الهلال والأهلي، وهو الأمر الذي تم ربطه بعدم الرضا عن العمل المقدم طوال الفترة الماضية وخصوصاً من ناحية الاستقطابات في فترة الانتقالات الصيفية الحالية.
وتأتي استقالة خالد طاش لتضع اللجنة التنفيذية في النادي برئاسة أحمد الشنقيطي أمام وضع صعب للغاية خصوصاً مع موجة الانتقادات التي طالتها مؤخراً عقب استقالة المدرب السابق ماتياس يايسله من منصبه وتعويضه بالمدرب مارينو بوسيتش الذي لم يقدم أي إضافة فنية للفريق حتى اللحظة، وخروج الثنائي رياض محرز وفرانك كيسيه واستبدالهما بعناصر لم تقدم أي مردود فني لافت.
Al-Ahly Club has entered a very dark tunnel following a wave of harsh criticism after two consecutive losses against Al-Hazm and Al-Hilal, which has made the overall situation at the club extremely tense. What has compounded the issue is the resignation of Khalid Tash, a member of the executive committee and the board of directors of the club, immediately after the end of the match between Al-Hilal and Al-Ahly. This resignation has been linked to dissatisfaction with the work done over the past period, especially regarding the signings during the current summer transfer window.
Khalid Tash's resignation puts the executive committee at the club, headed by Ahmed Al-Shanqeeti, in a very difficult position, especially with the wave of criticism that has recently targeted them following the resignation of former coach Matthias Jaissle and his replacement with coach Marino Pusic, who has not provided any technical addition to the team thus far, as well as the departure of duo Riyad Mahrez and Franck Kessié, who were replaced by players that have not delivered any notable technical contributions.