Napoli will meet Cremonese tomorrow, Friday, in the opening matches of the thirty-fourth round of the Italian football league.



Defending champion Napoli occupies third place in the overall standings with 66 points, tied on goal difference with second-placed Milan, while Cremonese is in seventeenth place with 28 points.



This round features a top match between Milan and Juventus next Sunday.



Milan is in second place with 66 points, while Juventus is in fourth place with 63 points.



Both teams are eager to secure a victory to maintain their chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season.



This round also includes a crucial match between league leaders Inter Milan and Torino next Sunday.



Inter Milan is 12 points ahead of its nearest competitor, leading the standings with 78 points, and hopes for setbacks from both Napoli and Milan to officially clinch the title, four rounds before the end of the tournament.



Inter Milan enters the match with high morale after successfully qualifying for the Coppa Italia final following their victory over Como with a score of three goals to two in the semifinals.



They have also won their last three consecutive matches in the Italian league and are looking to continue their winning streak to officially secure the title.



The matches of the thirty-fourth round will continue the day after tomorrow, Saturday, with Parma facing Pisa, Bologna against Roma, and Hellas Verona meeting Lecce.



The matches will resume next Sunday, with Fiorentina playing against Sassuolo, and Genoa facing Como, while the matches of this round will conclude next Monday, with Cagliari meeting Atalanta, and Lazio against Udinese.