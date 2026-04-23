يلتقي نابولي مع كريمونيسي غداً الجمعة في افتتاح مباريات الجولة الرابعة والثلاثين من الدوري الإيطالي لكرة القدم.
ويحتل نابولي حامل اللقب المركز الثالث في الترتيب العام برصيد 66 نقطة، بفارق الأهداف عن ميلان صاحب المركز الثاني، فيما يحتل كريمونيسي المركز السابع عشر برصيد 28 نقطة.
وتشهد هذه الجولة مباراة قمة تجمع ميلان ويوفنتوس يوم الأحد القادم.
ويحتل ميلان المركز الثاني برصيد 66 نقطة، فيما يحتل يوفنتوس المركز الرابع برصيد 63 نقطة.
ويتمسك كل منهما بتحقيق الفوز من أجل الحفاظ على حظوظهما في التأهل لدوري أبطال أوروبا الموسم القادم.
كما تشهد هذه الجولة مواجهة ذات أهمية كبيرة تجمع انتر ميلان المتصدر مع تورينو يوم الأحد القادم.
ويبتعد انتر ميلان بفارق 12 نقطة عن أقرب منافسيه، حيث يعتلي صدارة الترتيب برصيد 78 نقطة، ويأمل تعثر كل من نابولي وميلان حتى يتوج رسمياً باللقب، قبل 4 جولات من نهاية البطولة.
ويدخل انتر ميلان المباراة بمعنويات عالية بعد نجاحه في التأهل لنهائي كأس إيطاليا عقب فوزه على كومو بثلاثة أهداف مقابل اثنين في نصف النهائي.
كما أنه نجح في تحقيق الفوز في آخر ثلاث مباريات متتالية في الدوري الإيطالي ويسعى لمواصلة الانتصارات حتى يتوج رسمياً باللقب.
وتتواصل بعد غد السبت مباريات الجولة الرابعة والثلاثين، حيث يلتقي بارما مع بيسا، وبولونيا مع روما، وهيلاس فيرونا مع ليتشي.
وتستكمل يوم الأحد القادم المباريات، حيث يلعب فيورنتينا مع ساسولو، وجنوى مع كومو، فيما تختتم مباريات هذه الجولة يوم الإثنين القادم، حيث يلتقي كالياري مع أتالانتا، ولاتسيو مع أودينيزي.
Napoli will meet Cremonese tomorrow, Friday, in the opening matches of the thirty-fourth round of the Italian football league.
Defending champion Napoli occupies third place in the overall standings with 66 points, tied on goal difference with second-placed Milan, while Cremonese is in seventeenth place with 28 points.
This round features a top match between Milan and Juventus next Sunday.
Milan is in second place with 66 points, while Juventus is in fourth place with 63 points.
Both teams are eager to secure a victory to maintain their chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season.
This round also includes a crucial match between league leaders Inter Milan and Torino next Sunday.
Inter Milan is 12 points ahead of its nearest competitor, leading the standings with 78 points, and hopes for setbacks from both Napoli and Milan to officially clinch the title, four rounds before the end of the tournament.
Inter Milan enters the match with high morale after successfully qualifying for the Coppa Italia final following their victory over Como with a score of three goals to two in the semifinals.
They have also won their last three consecutive matches in the Italian league and are looking to continue their winning streak to officially secure the title.
The matches of the thirty-fourth round will continue the day after tomorrow, Saturday, with Parma facing Pisa, Bologna against Roma, and Hellas Verona meeting Lecce.
The matches will resume next Sunday, with Fiorentina playing against Sassuolo, and Genoa facing Como, while the matches of this round will conclude next Monday, with Cagliari meeting Atalanta, and Lazio against Udinese.