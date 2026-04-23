يلتقي نابولي مع كريمونيسي غداً الجمعة في افتتاح مباريات الجولة الرابعة والثلاثين من الدوري الإيطالي لكرة القدم.


ويحتل نابولي حامل اللقب المركز الثالث في الترتيب العام برصيد 66 نقطة، بفارق الأهداف عن ميلان صاحب المركز الثاني، فيما يحتل كريمونيسي المركز السابع عشر برصيد 28 نقطة.


وتشهد هذه الجولة مباراة قمة تجمع ميلان ويوفنتوس يوم الأحد القادم.


ويحتل ميلان المركز الثاني برصيد 66 نقطة، فيما يحتل يوفنتوس المركز الرابع برصيد 63 نقطة.


ويتمسك كل منهما بتحقيق الفوز من أجل الحفاظ على حظوظهما في التأهل لدوري أبطال أوروبا الموسم القادم.


كما تشهد هذه الجولة مواجهة ذات أهمية كبيرة تجمع انتر ميلان المتصدر مع تورينو يوم الأحد القادم.


ويبتعد انتر ميلان بفارق 12 نقطة عن أقرب منافسيه، حيث يعتلي صدارة الترتيب برصيد 78 نقطة، ويأمل تعثر كل من نابولي وميلان حتى يتوج رسمياً باللقب، قبل 4 جولات من نهاية البطولة.


ويدخل انتر ميلان المباراة بمعنويات عالية بعد نجاحه في التأهل لنهائي كأس إيطاليا عقب فوزه على كومو بثلاثة أهداف مقابل اثنين في نصف النهائي.


كما أنه نجح في تحقيق الفوز في آخر ثلاث مباريات متتالية في الدوري الإيطالي ويسعى لمواصلة الانتصارات حتى يتوج رسمياً باللقب.


وتتواصل بعد غد السبت مباريات الجولة الرابعة والثلاثين، حيث يلتقي بارما مع بيسا، وبولونيا مع روما، وهيلاس فيرونا مع ليتشي.


وتستكمل يوم الأحد القادم المباريات، حيث يلعب فيورنتينا مع ساسولو، وجنوى مع كومو، فيما تختتم مباريات هذه الجولة يوم الإثنين القادم، حيث يلتقي كالياري مع أتالانتا، ولاتسيو مع أودينيزي.