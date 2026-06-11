وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية اليوم (200) سلة غذائية على العائدين من الدول المجاورة والنازحين والمحتاجين والأيتام في مركز ولاية فراه بولاية فراه في أفغانستان، استفاد منها (1.200) فرد بواقع (200) أسرة، ضمن مشروع الأمن الغذائي والطوارئ في أفغانستان للعام 2026م.

ويأتي ذلك امتدادًا للمشاريع الإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة ممثلةً بالمركز لدعم الأمن الغذائي ومحاولة تخفيف معاناة الشعب الأفغاني الشقيق.