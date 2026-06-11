The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center today distributed (200) food baskets to returnees from neighboring countries, displaced persons, those in need, and orphans in the center of Farah Province in Afghanistan, benefiting (1,200) individuals, equivalent to (200) families, as part of the food security and emergency project in Afghanistan for the year 2026.

This comes as an extension of the humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom, represented by the center, to support food security and to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan brotherly people.