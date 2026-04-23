انتزع إنتر ميامي فوزاً متأخراً وصعباً على مضيفه ريال سولت ليك بنتيجة 2-0 على ملعب «أمريكا أولا»، ضمن منافسات الدوري الأمريكي لكرة القدم، في مباراة اتسمت بالندية حتى دقائقها الأخيرة، قبل أن تُحسم بهدفين متتاليين خلال دقيقتين.


وسجل رودريغو دي بول هدف التقدم في الدقيقة 82 بتسديدة قوية من خارج المنطقة، إثر ركلة ركنية نفذها تيلاسكو سيغوفيا، قبل أن يعزز لويس سواريز النتيجة بعد دقيقة واحدة بتسديدة مباشرة بيسراه من داخل المنطقة، عقب تبادل للكرة مع جيرمان بيرتيرامي.


وشهدت المباراة الظهور الكامل للنجم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي لمدة 90 دقيقة في أول لقاء له في سولت ليك سيتي، حيث صنع عدة فرص وسدد من زوايا صعبة، أبرزها محاولة في الدقيقة 22 تصدى لها الحارس البرازيلي رافايل كابرال، إلا أنه عجز عن هز الشباك.


في المقابل، كاد أصحاب الأرض أن يفتتحوا التسجيل مبكرًا عبر الغيني مورغان غيلافوغي في الدقيقة الخامسة، غير أن الهدف أُلغي بداعي التسلل، قبل أن يفرض إنتر ميامي سيطرته تدريجيًا على مجريات اللقاء، خصوصًا في الشوط الثاني.


وسجل سواريز، البالغ 39 عاما، أول أهدافه في موسم 2026، رافعًا رصيده إلى 44 هدفًا في 93 مباراة بقميص إنتر ميامي منذ انضمامه عام 2024، علمًا أنه خاض هذا الموسم ست مباريات، معظمها كبديل.


ولم يقتصر الاهتمام بالمباراة على الجانب الفني، إذ حظيت بحضور جماهيري لافت رغم ارتفاع أسعار التذاكر، حيث تجاوز متوسط السعر 450 دولارا، وبلغ تحديدًا 468 دولارا وفق موقع «تيك بيك»، لتُصنف كأغلى مباراة في الموسم، في ظل الإقبال الكبير على مشاهدة ميسي في ظهوره الأول بالمدينة.


وبهذا الانتصار، واصل إنتر ميامي نتائجه الإيجابية، إذ لم يتعرض لأي خسارة منذ سقوطه في الجولة الافتتاحية أمام لوس أنجليس إف سي بقيادة سون هيونغ-مين، ليرفع رصيده إلى 18 نقطة من تسع مباريات، متقدمًا إلى المركز الثاني في المنطقة الشرقية، بفارق نقطة واحدة خلف ناشفيل الذي يملك مباراة مؤجلة، ما يعزز مساعيه للدفاع عن لقبه الذي أحرزه للمرة الأولى في تاريخه الموسم الماضي.