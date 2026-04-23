Inter Miami secured a late and hard-fought victory against host Real Salt Lake with a score of 2-0 at the "America First" stadium, in a match that was competitive until its final minutes, before being decided by two consecutive goals within two minutes.



Rodrigo De Paul scored the opening goal in the 82nd minute with a powerful shot from outside the box, following a corner taken by Télasco Segovia, before Luis Suárez doubled the lead just one minute later with a direct left-footed shot from inside the area, after exchanging passes with Germán Berterame.



The match saw the full appearance of Argentine star Lionel Messi for 90 minutes in his first game in Salt Lake City, where he created several chances and shot from difficult angles, the most notable being an attempt in the 22nd minute that was saved by Brazilian goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, but he was unable to find the net.



On the other hand, the home team nearly opened the scoring early through Guinean Morgan Guilavogui in the fifth minute, but the goal was disallowed for offside, before Inter Miami gradually imposed its control over the match, especially in the second half.



Suárez, who is 39 years old, scored his first goal of the 2026 season, raising his tally to 44 goals in 93 matches with Inter Miami since joining in 2024, noting that he has played six matches this season, most of them as a substitute.



The interest in the match was not limited to the technical side, as it attracted a remarkable audience despite the high ticket prices, which exceeded an average of $450, specifically reaching $468 according to the "TickPick" website, making it the most expensive match of the season, amid the high demand to see Messi in his first appearance in the city.



With this victory, Inter Miami continued its positive results, having not suffered any losses since falling in the opening round against Los Angeles FC led by Son Heung-min, raising its points to 18 from nine matches, advancing to second place in the Eastern Conference, just one point behind Nashville, which has a game in hand, enhancing its efforts to defend the title it won for the first time in its history last season.