قاد النجم الكندي شاي غلجيوس-ألكسندر فريقه أوكلاهوما سيتي ثاندر، حامل اللقب، إلى الفوز على ضيفه فينيكس صنز بنتيجة 120 - 107، ضمن سلسلة مواجهاتهما في الدور الأول من الأدوار الإقصائية لدوري كرة السلة الأمريكي للمحترفين «NBA».


في المقابل، استعاد ديترويت بيستونز توازنه بفوزه على ضيفه أورلاندو ماجيك 98 - 83 معادلاً السلسلة.


وسجل كايد كانينغهام 27 نقطة مع 11 تمريرة حاسمة، وأضاف توبياس هاريس 16 نقطة و11 متابعة لصالح بيستونز، متصدر المنطقة الشرقية، رداً على خسارته المفاجئة في المباراة الأولى من السلسلة 101 - 112.