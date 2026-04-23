The Canadian star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led his team, the defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder, to victory over their guest, the Phoenix Suns, with a score of 120 - 107, in their first-round playoff series of the NBA.



Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons regained their balance by defeating their guest, the Orlando Magic, 98 - 83, leveling the series.



Cade Cunningham scored 27 points with 11 assists, and Tobias Harris added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Pistons, the leaders of the Eastern Conference, in response to their surprising loss in the first game of the series 101 - 112.