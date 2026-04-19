Bayern Munich has been crowned the champion of the German league for the 35th time in its history, after defeating its guest Stuttgart by four goals to two in the match held today (Sunday) at the "Allianz Arena," as part of the 30th round of competition.

Match Goals

Chris Führich opened the scoring for Stuttgart in the 21st minute, but Bayern Munich responded with three goals in the first half from Raphael Guerreiro, Nicolas Jackson, and Alphonso Davies in the 31st, 33rd, and 37th minutes.

Harry Kane dashed Stuttgart's hopes of a comeback by scoring the fourth goal for the Bavarian giant in the 52nd minute, while Schima Andres reduced the deficit for the guests two minutes before the end of the match.

Team Standings

With this result, Bayern Munich raised its tally to 79 points at the top of the Bundesliga standings, 15 points ahead of its nearest competitor Borussia Dortmund in second place.

On the other hand, Stuttgart's points remained at 56 in fourth place, after suffering its eighth defeat this season.