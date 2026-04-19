تُوج بايرن ميونخ بطلاً لمسابقة الدوري الألماني للمرة الـ35 في تاريخه، بعد تغلبه على ضيفه شتوتغارت بأربعة أهداف مقابل هدفين في المباراة التي أقيمت اليوم (الأحد) على ملعب «أليانز أرينا»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ30.

أهداف المباراة

افتتح كريس فيهريش التسجيل لصالح شتوتغارت في الدقيقة 21، لكن بايرن ميونخ رد بثلاثة أهداف في الشوط الأول بتوقيع رافاييل غيريرو ونيكولاس جاكسون وألفونسو ديفيز في الدقائق 31 و33 و37.

وقضى هاري كين على آمال شتوتغارت في العودة بتسجيل الهدف الرابع للعملاق البافاري في الدقيقة 52، فيما قلص شيما أندريس الفارق للضيوف قبل دقيقتين من نهاية اللقاء.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، رفع بايرن ميونخ رصيده إلى 79 نقطة في صدارة ترتب البوندسليغا، بفارق 15 نقطة عن أقرب منافسيه بوروسيا دورتموند صاحب المركز الثاني.

في المقابل، تجمد رصيد شتوتغارت عند 56 نقطة في المركز الرابع، بعد تلقيه الهزيمة الثامنة هذا الموسم.