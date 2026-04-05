يستعد نادي مانشستر يونايتد الإنجليزي للإطاحة بثمانية نجوم خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية القادمة.
وبحسب صحيفة «ذا صن» البريطانية، فإن إدارة مانشستر يونايتد، بقيادة السير جيم راتكليف، ترغب في توفير 100 مليون جنيه إسترليني من بيع عقود اللاعبين عقب نهاية الموسم الحالي.
قائمة الراحلين
وأضافت أنه من المقرر بيع عقود مانويل أوغارتي وجوشوا زيركزي وأندريه أونانا وراسموس هويلوند وماركوس راشفورد، كما سيغادر كاسيميرو وجادون سانشو وتيريل مالاسيا أيضاً عقب انتهاء عقودهم، مما يوفر أموالاً لإعادة استثمارها في الفريق.
عوائد الصفقات
وتابع التقرير أن مانشستر يونايتد يتطلع إلى الحصول على 64 مليون جنيه إسترليني من صفقتي انتقال راشفورد وهويلوند إلى برشلونة ونابولي، إلى جانب 19 مليون جنيه إسترليني على الأقل من بيع حارس المرمى أندريه أونانا، لتجنب ضربة في الربحية والاستدامة.
وأوضح أنه من المرجح أن يتكبد «الشياطين الحمر» خسائر في صفقة أوغارتي البالغة 50.8 مليون جنيه إسترليني، وصفقة زيركزي البالغة 36.5 مليون جنيه إسترليني، لكن التخلص من راتب كاسيميرو البالغ 350 ألف جنيه إسترليني أسبوعياً سيساعد النادي على تقليل خسائره.
اهتمام بضم هندرسون
وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن مانشستر يونايتد مهتم بضم نجم نوتنغهام فورست إليوت أندرسون، الذي يحظى أيضاً باهتمام الجار اللدود مانشستر سيتي لتعويض رحيل برناردو سيلفا.
سعر اللاعب
ويُقدر نادي نوتنغهام فورست قيمة أندرسون بـ100 مليون جنيه إسترليني، وقد يرتفع السعر حال تألقه مع منتخب إنجلترا في كأس العالم 2026، وفقاً للتقرير.
Manchester United is preparing to offload eight stars during the upcoming summer transfer window.
According to the British newspaper "The Sun," Manchester United's management, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, aims to raise £100 million from player contract sales following the end of the current season.
List of Departures
It added that contracts for Manuel Ogarte, Joshua Zirkzee, Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, and Marcus Rashford are set to be sold, while Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, and Tyrell Malacia will also leave after their contracts expire, providing funds to reinvest in the team.
Transfer Revenues
The report continued that Manchester United is looking to secure £64 million from the transfers of Rashford and Hojlund to Barcelona and Napoli, along with at least £19 million from the sale of goalkeeper Andre Onana, to avoid a hit to profitability and sustainability.
It clarified that the "Red Devils" are likely to incur losses on the Ogarte deal worth £50.8 million and the Zirkzee deal worth £36.5 million, but offloading Casemiro's £350,000 weekly salary will help the club reduce its losses.
Interest in Signing Henderson
The newspaper noted that Manchester United is interested in signing Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson, who is also attracting attention from local rivals Manchester City to replace Bernardo Silva's departure.
Player Valuation
Nottingham Forest values Anderson at £100 million, and the price may increase if he shines with the England national team in the 2026 World Cup, according to the report.