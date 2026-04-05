Manchester United is preparing to offload eight stars during the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to the British newspaper "The Sun," Manchester United's management, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, aims to raise £100 million from player contract sales following the end of the current season.

List of Departures

It added that contracts for Manuel Ogarte, Joshua Zirkzee, Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, and Marcus Rashford are set to be sold, while Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, and Tyrell Malacia will also leave after their contracts expire, providing funds to reinvest in the team.

Transfer Revenues

The report continued that Manchester United is looking to secure £64 million from the transfers of Rashford and Hojlund to Barcelona and Napoli, along with at least £19 million from the sale of goalkeeper Andre Onana, to avoid a hit to profitability and sustainability.

It clarified that the "Red Devils" are likely to incur losses on the Ogarte deal worth £50.8 million and the Zirkzee deal worth £36.5 million, but offloading Casemiro's £350,000 weekly salary will help the club reduce its losses.

Interest in Signing Henderson

The newspaper noted that Manchester United is interested in signing Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson, who is also attracting attention from local rivals Manchester City to replace Bernardo Silva's departure.

Player Valuation

Nottingham Forest values Anderson at £100 million, and the price may increase if he shines with the England national team in the 2026 World Cup, according to the report.