يستعد نادي مانشستر يونايتد الإنجليزي للإطاحة بثمانية نجوم خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية القادمة.

وبحسب صحيفة «ذا صن» البريطانية، فإن إدارة مانشستر يونايتد، بقيادة السير جيم راتكليف، ترغب في توفير 100 مليون جنيه إسترليني من بيع عقود اللاعبين عقب نهاية الموسم الحالي.

قائمة الراحلين

وأضافت أنه من المقرر بيع عقود مانويل أوغارتي وجوشوا زيركزي وأندريه أونانا وراسموس هويلوند وماركوس راشفورد، كما سيغادر كاسيميرو وجادون سانشو وتيريل مالاسيا أيضاً عقب انتهاء عقودهم، مما يوفر أموالاً لإعادة استثمارها في الفريق.

عوائد الصفقات

وتابع التقرير أن مانشستر يونايتد يتطلع إلى الحصول على 64 مليون جنيه إسترليني من صفقتي انتقال راشفورد وهويلوند إلى برشلونة ونابولي، إلى جانب 19 مليون جنيه إسترليني على الأقل من بيع حارس المرمى أندريه أونانا، لتجنب ضربة في الربحية والاستدامة.

وأوضح أنه من المرجح أن يتكبد «الشياطين الحمر» خسائر في صفقة أوغارتي البالغة 50.8 مليون جنيه إسترليني، وصفقة زيركزي البالغة 36.5 مليون جنيه إسترليني، لكن التخلص من راتب كاسيميرو البالغ 350 ألف جنيه إسترليني أسبوعياً سيساعد النادي على تقليل خسائره.

اهتمام بضم هندرسون

وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن مانشستر يونايتد مهتم بضم نجم نوتنغهام فورست إليوت أندرسون، الذي يحظى أيضاً باهتمام الجار اللدود مانشستر سيتي لتعويض رحيل برناردو سيلفا.

سعر اللاعب

ويُقدر نادي نوتنغهام فورست قيمة أندرسون بـ100 مليون جنيه إسترليني، وقد يرتفع السعر حال تألقه مع منتخب إنجلترا في كأس العالم 2026، وفقاً للتقرير.