فاز فريق تيجري على راسينج (3-1) في المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة لأندية المجموعة الثانية من الدوري الأرجنتيني لكرة القدم.
وبهذه النتيجة رفع تيجري رصيده إلى سبع نقاط في صدارة الترتيب، بفارق الأهداف أمام ريفر بليت، وظل راسينج بلا نقاط في المركز الخامس عشر (الأخير).
وشهدت منافسات المجموعة الأولى أيضًا تعادل ديفينسا خوستيسيا مع إستوديانتس سلبيًا، وفوز يونيون دي سانتا في على خيمناسيا ميندوزا (4-0).
Tigre defeated Racing (3-1) in the match that took place today, as part of the third round of the second group of the Argentine football league.
With this result, Tigre raised its points total to seven, leading the standings on goal difference ahead of River Plate, while Racing remained without points in fifteenth place (last).
The first group also saw Defensa y Justicia draw with Estudiantes 0-0, and Unión de Santa Fe win against Gimnasia Mendoza (4-0).