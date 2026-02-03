فاز فريق تيجري على راسينج (3-1) في المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة لأندية المجموعة الثانية من الدوري الأرجنتيني لكرة القدم.


وبهذه النتيجة رفع تيجري رصيده إلى سبع نقاط في صدارة الترتيب، بفارق الأهداف أمام ريفر بليت، وظل راسينج بلا نقاط في المركز الخامس عشر (الأخير).


وشهدت منافسات المجموعة الأولى أيضًا تعادل ديفينسا خوستيسيا مع إستوديانتس سلبيًا، وفوز يونيون دي سانتا في على خيمناسيا ميندوزا (4-0).