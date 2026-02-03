The Tunisian Syndicate of Musical Professions announced this morning, Tuesday, the death of the Tunisian artist Sihem Qarira, who resided in the Arab Republic of Egypt, without disclosing the date of the funeral or condolences.

Statement from the Tunisian Syndicate

The syndicate mourned the deceased through an official statement on its Facebook page, expressing its heartfelt condolences to the family of the late artist.

The syndicate prayed to God to envelop the late artist in His vast mercy and to grant her family and loved ones patience and solace, stating: "Indeed, we belong to God and indeed to Him we shall return."

Details of the Traffic Accident

Previously, the late Tunisian artist Sihem Qarira was involved in a horrific traffic accident in Egypt during the past weeks while she was with her brother, which led to a lack of news about her from her family in Tunisia, according to what was previously announced by Maher Hammami, the head of the Tunisian Musical Professions Syndicate.

Actions of the Syndicate

Hammami explained in a previous press statement that the syndicate acted immediately upon learning of the accident and contacted the artist Nermine Safar, who resides in Cairo, to facilitate communication with the Tunisian embassy there, in a step aimed at ensuring the health status of the artist.

Role of the Embassy

The Tunisian embassy in Cairo confirmed, after visiting the hospital, that Sihem Qarira's health condition was critical, with ongoing monitoring of her medical situation, while the syndicate, in its statement, called for prayers for her speedy recovery and return to full health and wellness.