أعلنت النقابة التونسية للمهن الموسيقية، صباح اليوم الثلاثاء، وفاة الفنانة التونسية سهام قريرة، المقيمة في جمهورية مصر العربية، دون الإفصاح عن تحديد موعد الجنازة أو العزاء.

بيان النقابة التونسية

ونعت النقابة الراحلة عبر بيان رسمي على صفحتها بموقع «فيسبوك»، معربة عن خالص تعازيها لأسرة الفقيدة.

ودعت النقابة الله أن يتغمد الفنانة الراحلة بواسع رحمته، وأن يلهم أهلها ومحبيها الصبر والسلوان، قائلة: «إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون».

تفاصيل حادث سير

وسبق، تعرضت الفنانة التونسية الراحلة سهام قريرة لحادث سير مروع في مصر خلال الأسابيع الماضية، أثناء تواجدها برفقة شقيقها، ما أدى إلى انقطاع أخبارها عن عائلتها في تونس، بحسب ما أعلنه سابقاً ماهر همامي نقيب المهن الموسيقية التونسية.

تحركات النقابة

وأوضح همامي في بيان صحفي سابقاً أن النقابة تحركت فور علمها بالحادث، وتواصلت مع الفنانة نرمين صفر المقيمة بالقاهرة، التي ساهمت في تسهيل التواصل مع السفارة التونسية هناك، في خطوة هدفت للاطمئنان على الحالة الصحية للفنانة.

دور السفارة

وأكدت السفارة التونسية بالقاهرة، بعد زيارة المستشفى، أن الحالة الصحية لسهام قريرة كانت حرجة، مع استمرار متابعة وضعها الطبي، فيما دعت النقابة في بيانها إلى الدعاء لها بالشفاء العاجل والعودة إلى كامل صحتها وعافيتها.