أكدت الجهة المنتجة لمسلسل «نون النسوة» امتثالها الكامل لقرارات نقابة المهن التمثيلية في مصر، موضحة أنها قررت حذف جميع المشاهد التي تظهر فيها البلوجر هايدي كامل من العمل، وذلك عقب توقيع غرامة مالية قدرها مليون جنيه على الشركة والبلوجر بسبب مخالفة لوائح النقابة.

اعتذار وتعهد

ومن جانب آخر، أشارت نقابة المهن التمثيلية، في بيان رسمي، إلى أن الشركة المنتجة للمسلسل بادرت بتقديم اعتذار عما بدر منها، وأبدت التزامها التام بالقوانين المنظمة لمزاولة المهنة، مع تعهد واضح بعدم تكرار مثل هذه التجاوزات خلال أعمالها المقبلة.

تطبيق القانون دون استثناء

وأوضحت النقابة أن هذا الإجراء يأتي ضمن مهامها التنظيمية والرقابية الهادفة إلى حماية صناعة التمثيل والحفاظ على حقوق أعضائها، مؤكدة أن تطبيق القوانين يسري على الجميع دون تمييز أو استثناء.

استمرار الرقابة القانونية

كما شددت النقابة على استمرارها في اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة حيال أي مخالفات مشابهة، مع تأكيدها في الوقت ذاته على دعمها وتعاونها مع شركات الإنتاج الملتزمة بالضوابط المهنية المعتمدة.

صناع العمل

يشار إلى أن يتكون مسلسل نون النسوة، من 15 حلقة، وينافس في موسم دراما رمضان القادم لعامر2026، والعمل من بطولة الفنانة المصرية مي كساب ويشاركها عدد من النجوم منهم هبة مجدي، أحمد فهيم، محمود الليثي، ندى موسى، سيمون، أحمد الرافعي، محمد جمعة، جوري بكر، سامي مغاوري، لبنى ونس، وتأليف محمد الحناوي، إخراج إبراهيم فخر.