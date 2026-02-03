The production company of the series "Noon Al-Niswa" confirmed its full compliance with the decisions of the Actors' Syndicate in Egypt, stating that it has decided to remove all scenes featuring the blogger Haidi Kamel from the work, following a financial penalty of one million pounds imposed on the company and the blogger for violating the syndicate's regulations.

Apology and Commitment

On another note, the Actors' Syndicate indicated in an official statement that the production company of the series took the initiative to apologize for its actions and expressed its complete commitment to the laws governing the profession, with a clear pledge not to repeat such violations in its future works.

Enforcement of the Law Without Exception

The syndicate clarified that this action falls within its regulatory and supervisory duties aimed at protecting the acting industry and preserving the rights of its members, emphasizing that the enforcement of laws applies to everyone without discrimination or exception.

Continued Legal Oversight

The syndicate also stressed its ongoing commitment to taking necessary legal actions against any similar violations, while simultaneously affirming its support and cooperation with production companies that adhere to the approved professional standards.

Creators of the Work

It is worth noting that the series "Noon Al-Niswa" consists of 15 episodes and competes in the upcoming Ramadan drama season of 2026. The work stars Egyptian actress Mai Kassab, alongside several other stars including Heba Magdy, Ahmed Fahim, Mahmoud Al-Laythi, Nada Moussa, Simon, Ahmed Al-Rafie, Mohamed Gomaa, Jouri Bakar, Sami Maghawry, and Lobna Wans. It is written by Mohamed Al-Hanawy and directed by Ibrahim Fakhr.